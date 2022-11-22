Norges Bank Ups Stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,883,930 shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG). This represents 10.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 7, 2022 they reported 1,123,342 shares and 5.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 67.71% and an increase in total ownership of 4.04% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers — advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical.

Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems.

Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 639,329 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 645,155 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 86.67% over the last quarter.

Citigroup Inc holds 455,564 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 465,552 shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 60.17% over the last quarter.

FIL Ltd holds 421,800 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. holds 416,194 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 456,181 shares, representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC holds 391,236 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 277,205 shares, representing an increase of 29.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 52.10% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Corporation. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rogers Corporation is 0.3568%, an increase of 2.8904%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 18,900,408 shares.

