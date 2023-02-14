Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Uber

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 147.33MM shares of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 100.13MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.14% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.31% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is $46.77. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.31% from its latest reported closing price of $35.89.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is $37,554MM, an increase of 17.81%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.78%, an increase of 14.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 1,658,844K shares. The put/call ratio of UBER is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,140K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,038K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 37.87% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 47,001K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,898K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 49.34% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 43,132K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,044K shares, representing an increase of 23.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 74.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 36,552K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,089K shares, representing an increase of 23.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 78.12% over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

This article originally appeared on Fintel