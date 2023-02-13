Unusual Put Option Trade in Deutsche Bank Worth $219.82K

On February 10, 2023 at 11:40:55 (ET) an unusually large $219.82K block of Put contracts in Deutsche Bank (DB) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 70 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 19.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in DB options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.52% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Bank is $15.18. The forecasts range from a low of $10.39 to a high of $21.93. The average price target represents an increase of 21.52% from its latest reported closing price of $12.49.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Bank is $27,552MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB is 0.37%, an increase of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 575,056K shares. The put/call ratio of DB is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 74,487K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,408K shares, representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 90.06% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 67,414K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,173K shares, representing an increase of 31.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 92.08% over the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Capital holds 67,390K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 32,131K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,608K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 31,391K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,349K shares, representing an increase of 70.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 236.20% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.30 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $12.49 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.40%.

Deutsche Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deutsche Bank AG is a German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and dual-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The banks network spans 58 countries with a large presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

This article originally appeared on Fintel