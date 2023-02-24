Unusual Put Option Trade in Tilray Worth $132.27K

On February 23, 2023 at 14:41:59 (ET) an unusually large $132.27K block of Put contracts in Tilray (TLRY) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 113 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 21.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in TLRY options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.72% Upside

As of February 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilray is $4.28. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 50.72% from its latest reported closing price of $2.84.

The projected annual revenue for Tilray is $678MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLRY is 0.16%, an increase of 9.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.63% to 80,024K shares. The put/call ratio of TLRY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 7,862K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 13.32% over the last quarter.

MJ – ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,862K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,165K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,585K shares, representing a decrease of 106.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 53.57% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,448K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Prentice Capital Management holds 2,424K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 56.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 229.12% over the last quarter.

Tilray Brands Background Information

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

