Unusual Call Option Trade in CSX Worth $109.92K

On March 20, 2023 at 10:51:42 ET an unusually large $109.92K block of Call contracts in CSX (CSX) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 88 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.51 percentile of all recent large trades made in CSX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.37% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSX is $35.09. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from its latest reported closing price of $28.91.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is $14,874MM, an increase of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2427 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSX is 0.34%, a decrease of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 1,743,747K shares. The put/call ratio of CSX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 87,145K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,509K shares, representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,907K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,835K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 58,101K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,631K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 30.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,602K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,541K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 42,768K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,723K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 32.96% over the last quarter.

CSX Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $28.91 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 1.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CSX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

