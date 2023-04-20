Unusual Put Option Trade in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Worth $354.76K

On April 19, 2023 at 09:45:42 ET an unusually large $354.76K block of Put contracts in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) was bought, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.84th percentile of all recent large trades made in ARKG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKG is 0.13%, an increase of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.49% to 18,842K shares. The put/call ratio of ARKG is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coston, McIsaac & Partners holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cwm holds 23K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Oxford Financial Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SP Asset Management holds 16K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKG by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

