Earnings Previews: FuelCell Energy, GameStop, Signet Jewelers, Trip.com

Markets continued on course through the summer doldrums, with the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq each holding practically flat. Despite the broad markets holding steady, there was action in other areas. West Texas Intermediate crude was dropping more than 1% and Bitcoin was down about 3% on Tuesday morning.

While in a broad sense, investors and brokers alike may be abiding by the old market adage of “sell in May and go away,” there is still action happening around the market in the coming days and weeks. The Federal Reserve has a policy meeting next week in which interest rates are expected to remain flat.

Withstanding moves like we may be seeing at the Fed, on the micro level companies are reporting quarterly results this week, and these could have sizable ramifications for each individual stock.

Here is a look at four companies reporting quarterly results in the coming days and what to expect from each report.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter financial results after the markets close on Wednesday. Analysts are calling for a net loss of $0.12 per share on $1.36 billion in revenue. The same period of last year had a net loss of $0.52 per share on $1.38 billion in revenue.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock is down roughly 26.5%. However, year to date, it is up closer to 33%.

Shares of GameStop were pushing higher roughly 2% at near $25, in a 52-week range of $15.41 to $47.99. The consensus price target is $13.25, which implies downside of 45.5% from the most recent closing price of $24.31.

Trip.com

Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: TCOM) will report its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Wednesday. The first-quarter consensus estimates project $0.25 in earnings per share (EPS) on $1.13 billion in revenue. The same period of last year had a net loss of $0.01 per share and $570.93 million in revenue.

This stock has been on a tear over the past year, with shares up 61% in the past 52 weeks. Most of this gain took place in 2022, as the stock is up only 2% year to date.

Trip.com stock was last seen trading up over 2% at just under $35, in a 52-week range of $19.25 to $40.17. The stock has a consensus price target of $46.85, which implies upside of 38% from the most recent closing price of $33.96.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is set to report its fiscal second-quarter results before the markets open on Thursday. Analysts anticipate a net loss of $0.07 per share on $25.45 million in revenue. In the same period of last year, it reported a net loss of $0.08 per share on $16.38 million in revenue.

Over the past 52 weeks, this stock has gotten crushed, with shares down about 48%. However, year to date the stock is down closer to 23%.

FuelCell stock traded down slightly on Tuesday morning, at just over $2 per share. It has a 52-week range of $1.77 to $5.50 and a consensus price target of $3.26, which implies upside of 50% from the most recent close at $2.16.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is scheduled to report its most recent quarterly results before Thursday’s opening bell. For the fiscal first quarter, analysts are calling for $1.24 in EPS and $1.65 billion in revenue. This compares to the EPS of $2.86 per share on $1.84 billion in revenue posted for the same period of last year.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock is up just over 3%. Year to date, the stock is actually down closer to 5%.

Signet stock was last seen trading up about 1% at $64.93, in a 52-week trading range of $50.84 to $83.42. Its consensus price target of $92.17 implies upside of 43.5% from the most recent closing price of $64.21.