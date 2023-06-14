Goldman Sachs Maintains Planet Labs PBC Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Planet Labs PBC – (NYSE:PL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.51% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Planet Labs PBC – is 7.84. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 124.51% from its latest reported closing price of 3.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Labs PBC – is 270MM, an increase of 41.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Labs PBC -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PL is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 121,747K shares. The put/call ratio of PL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 31,943K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,800K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 7,141K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,801K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PL by 15.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,908K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PL by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Planet Labs PBC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.

This article originally appeared on Fintel