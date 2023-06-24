Musk, Zuckerberg Cage Match Puts Literal Skin in the Social Media Game

A proposed cage match between media kingpins Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk takes their long-simmering rivalry to a new level, even if it devolves into a publicity stunt before the bell.

In a recent tweet, Musk declared his willingness to challenge Zuckerberg to actual combat. Zuckerberg responded with a terse “send me location.” The actual venue and other details are still undetermined.

Tale of the Tape

According to Total Shape magazine, Musk and Zuckerberg have personal trainers, and both maintain healthy diets, with Zuckerberg leaning into vegetarianism recently. Musk is 51 years old, with a stockier build and a height advantage. Zuckerberg has a lankier frame and has also participated in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitions. He also has an interest in MMA-style fighting. Some fight experts give the advantage to Musk because of his heavier build and more extended reach. Others cite Zuckerberg’s ring experience and age as his best advantage.

What’s Really At Stake

Musk and Zuckerberg are past masters of the publicity game, but Musk has been incredibly attention-grabbing in recent years. His controversial acquisition of Twitter, combined with his entrance into the political influence arena, has helped to create a larger-than-life media caricature. Zuckerberg, by comparison, has suffered behind the scenes with frequent congressional hearings and sharp criticism of his company’s handling of personal information. Success in the ring could mean a short-term boost to their respective public personas.

Why Should We Buy Tickets?

There’s still every chance this proposed cage match, one of the most dangerous and physically demanding contests for participants, may never get past the war of words stage. If this match ends as a pay-per-view event, it would be a rare spectacle for the public. The sheer novelty of watching two media moguls in a no-hold-barred brawl would appeal to both wrestling and MMA fans and provide plenty of watercooler talking points for others.

Is All This Actually Legal?

While traditional cage match competitions fall under official sanctioning bodies, with fully trained and licensed combatants, a grudge match between Musk and Zuckerberg could still be staged after their legal teams have a few meetings of the minds. It is highly likely that one or both men would tap out before any serious bodily injury could occur. There is also the possibility of a last-minute cancellation over health and safety concerns.

