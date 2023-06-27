Broker Downgrade and Activist Add-On Investment Send Mixed Signals on Universal Technical Institute

Is Argus Research a canary in the coal mine for investors in Universal Technical Institute (US:UTI)? The independent Wall Street mainstay last week downgraded UTI stock. That came just as details surfaced on a bullish $2 million stake purchase by activist investment firm Coliseum Capital Management, creating an intriguing bull-bear dialectic that kept interest in the stock buzzing.

Argus analyst John Eade’s downgrade of UTI shares cited underperformance against the benchmark Russell 2000 Index over the past quarter and year (see chart below). Eade attributed his downgrade to fiscal uncertainties stemming from a recent acquisition.

Even though UTI’s expansion through acquisition aligns with their strategic growth plan, he noted that the transition period might introduce volatility.

“While reported business trends are positive, the outlook is a bit murky,” Eade wrote, pointing out that student numbers fell sequentially in the fiscal second quarter and expenses are rising at an alarming rate. “The balance sheet is loaded with debt and other obligations, and our financial strength rating is now Low,” he added.

On a technical note, UTI shares have been following a bearish trend since April 2022. The company’s weak balance sheet, as well as its challenging earnings outlook, have justified the shares trading at sharp discounts to the broad market.

To be sure, though, Fintel’s consensus target price of $10.96 suggests that other analysts in the market are more positive on the outlook for the company. The consensus valuation suggests shares could recover and rise over 60% this year. In fact, after yesterday’s otherwise down close, UTI stock added 5% in after hours activity, bringing the share price to $6.93 a piece.

Bullish Activist

In stark contrast to Argus’s bearish stance, Coliseum Capital Management signaled a big vote of confidence in the stock by upping its stake in the company with the purchase of 307,650 shares this past week in trades that occurred from Wednesday through Friday.

Coliseum’s trades totaled $2.05 million in value with an average price paid per share of $6.67. This purchase price is around 10% higher than the price paid by the activist last December, as Fintel covered here.

Activist investor involvement can be a double-edged sword for stocks. While they can drive positive change through their influence, they also often introduce additional volatility and uncertainty.

In the past, Coliseum Capital has made takeover offers for companies, an option that may not be off the table for UTI.

The trades have also contributed to Fintel’s bullish Insider Sentiment Score of 89.88 which ranks UTI in the 204th spot or in the top 2% out of 14,883 other global securities screened for the highest levels of insider trading activity.

In contrast, the stock has a bearish Fund Sentiment Score of 37.64 which ranks it in the bottom third when screened against 36,243 other securities for the highest levels of institutional interest. This weak score suggests that the broader market may be losing interest in UTI stock.

Navigating Road Ahead

UTI’s mission to educate future automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians has been in play for 57 years. The company’s acquisition of Concorde Career Colleges is a promising move to diversify offerings into allied health, dentistry, nursing, and diagnostics.

However, with student totals declining and operating expenses rapidly increasing, investors are watching carefully to see how management navigates these challenges.

Despite Argus’ downgrade, the activist investment by Coliseum Capital indicates some market players are optimistic about UTI’s future. The dynamic interplay of these bearish and bullish indicators makes for a captivating market story, showcasing the dichotomous views held by investors and analysts alike.

As UTI looks to rev up its engine for future growth, the road ahead will be determined by the company’s ability to integrate its recent acquisitions successfully, control operating expenses, and counterbalance its heavy debt load.

For the meantime, analysts are forecasting that the company will steadily increase profits in the coming years, as shown by Fintel’s forward EBITDA forecasts.

The market will be closely watching this unfolding story, with every move likely to cause ripples across the investor community.

This article originally appeared on Fintel