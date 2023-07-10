Starboard Value Now Owns 5.10% of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Fintel reports that Starboard Value has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.89MM shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 30, 2023, they reported 34.14MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.20%, and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.79% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $7.09. The forecasts range from a low of $5.21 to a high of $9.67. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.79% from its latest reported closing price of 8.22.

The projected annual revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities is 3,254MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQN is 0.24%, an increase of 27.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.13% to 360,742K shares. The put/call ratio of AQN is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 38,143K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,056K shares, representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 46.09% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 31,341K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 27,465K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,764K shares, representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 53.24% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 15,117K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,450K shares, representing a decrease of 88.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 14,354K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,219K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 48.97% over the last quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a Canadian renewable energy and regulated utility conglomerate with assets across North America. Algonquin actively invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and utility businesses, through its two operating subsidiaries: Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities.

