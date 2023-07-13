Elliott Investment Management Now Owns 8.80% of Seadrill (SDRL)

Fintel reports that Elliott Investment Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.06MM shares of Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 5, 2023, they reported 7.41MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.80%, and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.37% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seadrill is 51.31. The forecasts range from a low of 44.34 to a high of $60.79. The average price target represents an increase of 18.37% from its latest reported closing price of 43.35.

The projected annual revenue for Seadrill is 1,168MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82. For more in-depth coverage of Seadrill, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seadrill. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 92.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDRL is 1.08%, an increase of 143.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.88% to 19,912K shares. The put/call ratio of SDRL is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polus Capital Management holds 5,578K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,448K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 53,658.06% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 2,370K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 84.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 594.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,738K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 1,421K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,038K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company.

