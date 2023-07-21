Goldman Sachs Maintains Ally Financial Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.80% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ally Financial is 32.10. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.80% from its latest reported closing price of 28.97.

The projected annual revenue for Ally Financial is 8,576MM, an increase of 14.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ally Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLY is 0.24%, an increase of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 307,670K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLY is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 29,000K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,800K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 25,964K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,998K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 0.74% over the last quarter.

OAKMX – Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 13,359K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 9,493K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing an increase of 81.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 238.58% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 8,344K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,063K shares, representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLY by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Ally Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it’s relentlessly focused on ‘Doing it Right’ and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It’s one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

