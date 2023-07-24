46 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, July 25

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 46 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday afternoon: Alphabet, Microsoft, and Visa.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|1.34
|1.21
|72836.30
|Ashland
|ASH
|1.35
|1.89
|566.64
|AtriCure
|ATRC
|-0.30
|-0.32
|97.55
|Banc of California
|BANC
|0.31
|0.45
|77.85
|Brandywine Realty
|BDN
|0.27
|0.35
|124.09
|Cal-Maine Foods *
|CALM
|1.84
|2.25
|612.94
|Canadian Nat’l Rail
|CNI
|1.79
|1.93
|4132.69
|Chubb
|CB
|4.42
|4.20
|11241.40
|CoStar Group
|CSGP
|0.30
|0.28
|607.18
|Crane
|CR
|0.91
|1.90
|524.65
|EastGroup
|EGP
|1.87
|1.72
|136.75
|Encore Wire
|WIRE
|6.49
|10.71
|738.60
|Enova International
|ENVA
|1.68
|1.64
|486.18
|EQT Corp.
|EQT
|-0.25
|0.83
|1020.75
|Euronet
|EEFT
|2.01
|1.73
|941.91
|First Commonwealth
|FCF
|0.41
|0.33
|122.82
|Hawaiian Holdings
|HA
|-0.66
|-0.90
|699.11
|Highwoods Prop
|HIW
|0.94
|1.00
|210.92
|Kaiser Alum
|KALU
|0.46
|-0.03
|797.21
|Luxfer
|LXFR
|0.30
|0.36
|111.00
|Manhattan Assoc
|MANH
|0.72
|0.69
|216.68
|Matador Resources
|MTDR
|1.34
|3.47
|642.10
|Merit Medical
|MMSI
|0.75
|0.73
|310.10
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|2.55
|2.23
|55467.64
|NexTier Oilfield
|NEX
|0.63
|0.40
|954.74
|PacWest Bancorp
|PACW
|-0.66
|1.02
|133.54
|PROS Holdings
|PRO
|-0.06
|-0.14
|72.70
|RenaissanceRe
|RNR
|7.55
|5.51
|1962.73
|Renasant
|RNST
|0.75
|0.71
|171.18
|Retail Opportunity Investments
|ROIC
|0.26
|0.28
|80.16
|Robert Half
|RHI
|1.13
|1.60
|1690.31
|Snap
|SNAP
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1053.72
|Teladoc
|TDOC
|-0.41
|-0.44
|649.20
|Tenable
|TENB
|0.13
|0.05
|190.26
|Texas Instruments
|TXN
|1.76
|2.45
|4368.89
|TFI International *
|TFII
|1.73
|2.61
|1918.86
|Trustmark
|TRMK
|0.59
|0.56
|184.96
|UMB Financial Corporation
|UMBF
|1.93
|2.83
|375.73
|Universal Health
|UHS
|2.43
|2.20
|3501.80
|Veritex Holdings
|VBTX
|0.75
|0.55
|117.29
|Vicor
|VICR
|0.23
|0.24
|97.97
|Visa
|V
|2.11
|1.98
|8063.93
|Waste Mgmt
|WM
|1.55
|1.44
|5233.59
|WesBanco Inc
|WSBC
|0.67
|0.67
|151.14
|West Fraser *
|WFG
|0.37
|7.59
|1625.70
|Zurn Elkay Water Solutions *
|ZWS
|0.22
|0.32
|392.87
