46 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Tuesday, July 25

After U.S. markets close Tuesday afternoon, 46 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Tuesday afternoon: Alphabet, Microsoft, and Visa.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Alphabet GOOG 1.34 1.21 72836.30 Ashland ASH 1.35 1.89 566.64 AtriCure ATRC -0.30 -0.32 97.55 Banc of California BANC 0.31 0.45 77.85 Brandywine Realty BDN 0.27 0.35 124.09 Cal-Maine Foods * CALM 1.84 2.25 612.94 Canadian Nat’l Rail CNI 1.79 1.93 4132.69 Chubb CB 4.42 4.20 11241.40 CoStar Group CSGP 0.30 0.28 607.18 Crane CR 0.91 1.90 524.65 EastGroup EGP 1.87 1.72 136.75 Encore Wire WIRE 6.49 10.71 738.60 Enova International ENVA 1.68 1.64 486.18 EQT Corp. EQT -0.25 0.83 1020.75 Euronet EEFT 2.01 1.73 941.91 First Commonwealth FCF 0.41 0.33 122.82 Hawaiian Holdings HA -0.66 -0.90 699.11 Highwoods Prop HIW 0.94 1.00 210.92 Kaiser Alum KALU 0.46 -0.03 797.21 Luxfer LXFR 0.30 0.36 111.00 Manhattan Assoc MANH 0.72 0.69 216.68 Matador Resources MTDR 1.34 3.47 642.10 Merit Medical MMSI 0.75 0.73 310.10 Microsoft MSFT 2.55 2.23 55467.64 NexTier Oilfield NEX 0.63 0.40 954.74 PacWest Bancorp PACW -0.66 1.02 133.54 PROS Holdings PRO -0.06 -0.14 72.70 RenaissanceRe RNR 7.55 5.51 1962.73 Renasant RNST 0.75 0.71 171.18 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 0.26 0.28 80.16 Robert Half RHI 1.13 1.60 1690.31 Snap SNAP -0.25 -0.02 1053.72 Teladoc TDOC -0.41 -0.44 649.20 Tenable TENB 0.13 0.05 190.26 Texas Instruments TXN 1.76 2.45 4368.89 TFI International * TFII 1.73 2.61 1918.86 Trustmark TRMK 0.59 0.56 184.96 UMB Financial Corporation UMBF 1.93 2.83 375.73 Universal Health UHS 2.43 2.20 3501.80 Veritex Holdings VBTX 0.75 0.55 117.29 Vicor VICR 0.23 0.24 97.97 Visa V 2.11 1.98 8063.93 Waste Mgmt WM 1.55 1.44 5233.59 WesBanco Inc WSBC 0.67 0.67 151.14 West Fraser * WFG 0.37 7.59 1625.70 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions * ZWS 0.22 0.32 392.87