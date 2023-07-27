Zeus: European election turmoil threatens climate agenda

(David Callaway is founder and Editor-in-Chief of Callaway Climate Insights. He is the former president of the World Editors Forum, Editor-in-Chief of USA Today and MarketWatch, and CEO of TheStreet Inc. His climate columns have appeared in USA Today, The Independent, and New Thinking magazine).

LONDON (Callaway Climate Insights) — A year after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through European oil and gas markets and catapulted prices across the continent, a backlash against the renewable energy transition has spread to the electorate.

Even as the continent endures its hottest summer on record, with temperatures over 40°C. (104°F.) and wildfire evacuations in the Greek islands this week, left-wing political leaders are being forced to reconsider actions to shift their economies by a rise in protest against perceived costs and any forms of sacrifice. …

