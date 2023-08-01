148 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, August 2

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 148 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed five earnings reports due out Wednesday afternoon: Albermarle, MGM Resorts, Occidental Petroleum, PayPal, and Qualcomm.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD -0.1 -0.2 163.9 Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT -0.4 -0.4 44.9 Albemarle ALB 4.5 3.5 2417.0 Alkami Technology ALKT -0.1 -0.2 63.1 Allogene ALLO -0.6 n/a 0.0 Altice USA ATUS 0.1 0.2 2322.0 Amdocs DOX 1.5 1.3 1235.8 Ameren AEE 0.8 0.8 1771.5 American Fincl AFG 2.8 2.9 1605.5 Amwell AMWL -0.2 -0.3 65.9 ANSYS ANSS 1.5 1.8 490.1 APA Corp. APA 0.8 2.4 1738.3 AssetMark AMK 0.6 0.4 137.8 Atmos Energy ATO 1.0 0.9 959.5 Axcelis Tech ACLS 1.5 1.3 256.7 B2Gold BTG 0.1 0.0 463.7 Bandwidth BAND 0.0 0.0 140.9 Black Hills Corp BKH 0.4 0.5 552.1 Boot Barn Holdings BOOT 0.8 1.3 362.7 C.H. Robinson CHRW 0.9 2.7 4619.0 Callon Petroleum CPE 1.8 3.7 561.1 Ceridian HCM CDAY 0.3 0.2 358.3 CF Industries CF 2.2 5.6 1821.0 Cheesecake Factory CAKE 0.8 0.5 879.9 Chord Energy CHRD 3.9 n/a 677.9 Civitas Resources CIVI 1.8 4.6 629.6 Clearwater Analytics CWAN 0.1 n/a 87.7 Clorox CLX 1.2 0.9 1875.9 Cognizant Tech CTSH 1.0 1.1 4839.0 Community Health CYH -0.3 -2.5 3035.3 Compass Diversified CODI 0.4 0.2 557.1 Confluent CFLT -0.1 -0.2 182.4 Corcept Therapeutics CORT 0.2 0.2 109.6 Cross Country CCRN 0.6 1.4 531.7 Curtiss-Wright CW 2.0 1.8 651.7 DoorDash DASH -0.4 -0.7 2061.5 DXC Technology DXC 0.8 0.8 3557.5 Earthstone Energy ESTE 0.5 1.3 350.2 Encore Capital ECPG 1.3 2.3 328.0 Energy Recovery ERII 0.0 n/a 24.5 Energy Transfer ET 0.3 0.4 20402.9 Envista NVST 0.4 0.5 655.8 EPR Properties EPR 1.3 1.2 145.6 Equinix EQIX 7.6 7.6 2015.7 Equitable Holdings EQH 1.2 1.3 3413.9 Ethan Allen ETD 0.8 1.3 189.9 Etsy ETSY 0.4 0.5 618.6 EVgo Inc. EVGO -0.3 0.1 29.5 Evolent Health EVH 0.2 0.1 460.7 Evolus EOLS -0.3 -0.4 49.3 Fair Isaac FICO 5.3 4.5 381.7 FARO Techs FARO -0.4 0.0 81.3 Fastly FSLY -0.1 -0.2 119.3 Federal Realty FRT 1.6 1.7 276.8 FMC Corp FMC 0.6 1.9 1017.4 FormFactor FORM 0.1 0.5 162.3 Forward Air FWRD 1.3 2.0 444.2 Glaukos GKOS -0.6 -0.8 74.7 Goodyear Tire GT 0.1 0.5 5207.5 GXO Logistics GXO 0.6 0.7 2377.3 Hanover Insurance THG -1.9 2.3 1421.5 Herbalife Nutrition HLF 0.7 1.0 1277.3 Hillenbrand HI 0.9 0.9 728.0 Host Hotels HST 0.6 0.6 1423.6 HubSpot HUBS 1.0 0.4 505.4 Inari NARI -0.1 -0.2 116.7 Informatica INFA 0.1 n/a 360.6 Ingersoll-Rand IR 0.6 0.5 1577.2 Ingevity NGVT 1.4 1.7 486.4 Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR 2.0 2.0 73.7 JFrog FROG 0.1 0.0 83.0 Kennedy Wilson KW 0.0 -0.1 129.3 Kinross Gold KGC 0.1 0.0 1006.6 Knowles KN 0.2 0.3 172.3 Lemonade LMND -1.0 -1.1 97.6 Leslie’s LESL 0.4 0.7 611.1 Lincoln National LNC 1.9 2.2 4646.2 Marathon Oil MRO 0.5 1.3 1511.8 Marriott Vacations VAC 2.8 2.9 1244.0 MAXIMUS MMS 0.6 0.8 1204.9 McKesson MCK 5.9 5.8 70252.4 MercadoLibre MELI 4.3 2.4 3270.3 MetLife MET 1.9 2.0 16913.2 MGIC Investment MTG 0.5 0.8 292.5 MGM Resorts MGM 0.6 0.0 3816.5 MKS Instruments MKSI 1.2 2.6 983.5 Modine Manufacturing MOD 0.4 n/a 575.8 Murphy USA MUSA 6.0 7.5 5648.1 National Fuel Gas NFG 0.9 1.5 510.6 NCR Corp NCR 0.7 0.7 1976.3 NerdWallet NRDS 0.0 n/a 137.2 Noble Corporation NE 0.4 0.4 601.9 Northern Oil & Gas NOG 1.4 1.7 414.0 Nutrien NTR 2.8 5.9 11037.4 NuVasive NUVA 0.6 0.5 322.5 Occidental Petro OXY 0.7 3.2 6924.9 Omega Health OHI 0.7 0.8 198.8 OPENLANE KAR 0.1 0.0 419.6 Ormat Tech ORA 0.4 0.2 196.7 Pacific Biosciences PACB -0.3 -0.3 40.1 Palomar Holdings PLMR 0.8 0.7 298.5 Park Hotels & Resorts PK 0.6 0.6 718.3 PayPal PYPL 1.2 0.9 7273.6 PDC Energy * PDCE 2.9 6.7 796.2 Procore Technologies PCOR -0.1 -0.2 217.9 Public Storage PSA 4.2 4.0 1109.7 Pulmonx LUNG -0.4 -0.4 15.9 Q2 Holdings QTWO 0.1 0.1 154.3 Qorvo QRVO 0.2 2.3 640.3 Qualcomm QCOM 1.8 3.0 8507.8 Radian Group RDN 0.8 1.4 311.5 Rayonier RYN 0.2 0.2 210.2 RE/MAX Holdings RMAX 0.4 0.7 82.5 Realty Income O 1.0 1.0 941.3 REGENXBIO RGNX -1.2 -1.6 34.5 Remitly Global RELY 0.0 n/a 215.9 Revolve Group RVLV 0.1 0.2 273.8 Robinhood Markets HOOD 0.0 -0.3 472.9 Royal Gold * RGLD 0.9 1.1 155.6 RPT Realty RPT 0.2 0.3 49.6 Rush Street Interactive RSI -0.1 -0.1 157.7 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT -1.8 -2.7 256.0 Schrodinger SDGR -0.5 -0.7 38.3 Selective Insurance SIGI 1.0 1.2 1033.7 Shopify SHOP 0.1 0.0 1625.0 Simon Properties SPG 2.9 3.0 1261.1 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI -0.6 -0.2 767.2 SiTime SITM -0.3 1.1 26.5 SM Energy SM 1.1 2.2 556.4 SPX Corp SPXC 0.8 0.7 395.7 STAAR Surgical STAA 0.3 0.4 92.5 Stoneridge SRI -0.1 -0.3 242.1 Sturm Ruger RGR 0.8 1.2 137.9 Summit Materials SUM 0.6 0.6 642.6 Sunrun RUN -0.2 -0.1 627.7 Traeger COOK 0.0 0.0 154.9 TripAdvisor TRIP 0.4 0.4 473.5 UFP Industries UFPI 2.4 3.2 2286.2 UGI Corp UGI 0.0 0.1 1809.0 Unity Software U 0.1 -0.2 518.0 Upwork UPWK 0.0 0.0 162.5 Warrior Met Coal HCC 2.1 5.9 407.5 Waste Connections WCN 1.0 1.0 2014.1 Watts Water Tech. WTS 2.0 2.1 526.3 Williams Cos WMB 0.4 0.4 2662.2 WillScot Mobile Mini WSC 0.4 0.3 582.8 Zeta Global ZETA -0.2 -0.6 162.0 Zillow ZG 0.2 0.5 471.9