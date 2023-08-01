148 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Wednesday, August 2

After U.S. markets close Wednesday afternoon, 148 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed five earnings reports due out Wednesday afternoon: Albermarle, MGM Resorts, Occidental Petroleum, PayPal, and Qualcomm.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
|ACAD
|-0.1
|-0.2
|163.9
|Adaptive Biotechnologies
|ADPT
|-0.4
|-0.4
|44.9
|Albemarle
|ALB
|4.5
|3.5
|2417.0
|Alkami Technology
|ALKT
|-0.1
|-0.2
|63.1
|Allogene
|ALLO
|-0.6
|n/a
|0.0
|Altice USA
|ATUS
|0.1
|0.2
|2322.0
|Amdocs
|DOX
|1.5
|1.3
|1235.8
|Ameren
|AEE
|0.8
|0.8
|1771.5
|American Fincl
|AFG
|2.8
|2.9
|1605.5
|Amwell
|AMWL
|-0.2
|-0.3
|65.9
|ANSYS
|ANSS
|1.5
|1.8
|490.1
|APA Corp.
|APA
|0.8
|2.4
|1738.3
|AssetMark
|AMK
|0.6
|0.4
|137.8
|Atmos Energy
|ATO
|1.0
|0.9
|959.5
|Axcelis Tech
|ACLS
|1.5
|1.3
|256.7
|B2Gold
|BTG
|0.1
|0.0
|463.7
|Bandwidth
|BAND
|0.0
|0.0
|140.9
|Black Hills Corp
|BKH
|0.4
|0.5
|552.1
|Boot Barn Holdings
|BOOT
|0.8
|1.3
|362.7
|C.H. Robinson
|CHRW
|0.9
|2.7
|4619.0
|Callon Petroleum
|CPE
|1.8
|3.7
|561.1
|Ceridian HCM
|CDAY
|0.3
|0.2
|358.3
|CF Industries
|CF
|2.2
|5.6
|1821.0
|Cheesecake Factory
|CAKE
|0.8
|0.5
|879.9
|Chord Energy
|CHRD
|3.9
|n/a
|677.9
|Civitas Resources
|CIVI
|1.8
|4.6
|629.6
|Clearwater Analytics
|CWAN
|0.1
|n/a
|87.7
|Clorox
|CLX
|1.2
|0.9
|1875.9
|Cognizant Tech
|CTSH
|1.0
|1.1
|4839.0
|Community Health
|CYH
|-0.3
|-2.5
|3035.3
|Compass Diversified
|CODI
|0.4
|0.2
|557.1
|Confluent
|CFLT
|-0.1
|-0.2
|182.4
|Corcept Therapeutics
|CORT
|0.2
|0.2
|109.6
|Cross Country
|CCRN
|0.6
|1.4
|531.7
|Curtiss-Wright
|CW
|2.0
|1.8
|651.7
|DoorDash
|DASH
|-0.4
|-0.7
|2061.5
|DXC Technology
|DXC
|0.8
|0.8
|3557.5
|Earthstone Energy
|ESTE
|0.5
|1.3
|350.2
|Encore Capital
|ECPG
|1.3
|2.3
|328.0
|Energy Recovery
|ERII
|0.0
|n/a
|24.5
|Energy Transfer
|ET
|0.3
|0.4
|20402.9
|Envista
|NVST
|0.4
|0.5
|655.8
|EPR Properties
|EPR
|1.3
|1.2
|145.6
|Equinix
|EQIX
|7.6
|7.6
|2015.7
|Equitable Holdings
|EQH
|1.2
|1.3
|3413.9
|Ethan Allen
|ETD
|0.8
|1.3
|189.9
|Etsy
|ETSY
|0.4
|0.5
|618.6
|EVgo Inc.
|EVGO
|-0.3
|0.1
|29.5
|Evolent Health
|EVH
|0.2
|0.1
|460.7
|Evolus
|EOLS
|-0.3
|-0.4
|49.3
|Fair Isaac
|FICO
|5.3
|4.5
|381.7
|FARO Techs
|FARO
|-0.4
|0.0
|81.3
|Fastly
|FSLY
|-0.1
|-0.2
|119.3
|Federal Realty
|FRT
|1.6
|1.7
|276.8
|FMC Corp
|FMC
|0.6
|1.9
|1017.4
|FormFactor
|FORM
|0.1
|0.5
|162.3
|Forward Air
|FWRD
|1.3
|2.0
|444.2
|Glaukos
|GKOS
|-0.6
|-0.8
|74.7
|Goodyear Tire
|GT
|0.1
|0.5
|5207.5
|GXO Logistics
|GXO
|0.6
|0.7
|2377.3
|Hanover Insurance
|THG
|-1.9
|2.3
|1421.5
|Herbalife Nutrition
|HLF
|0.7
|1.0
|1277.3
|Hillenbrand
|HI
|0.9
|0.9
|728.0
|Host Hotels
|HST
|0.6
|0.6
|1423.6
|HubSpot
|HUBS
|1.0
|0.4
|505.4
|Inari
|NARI
|-0.1
|-0.2
|116.7
|Informatica
|INFA
|0.1
|n/a
|360.6
|Ingersoll-Rand
|IR
|0.6
|0.5
|1577.2
|Ingevity
|NGVT
|1.4
|1.7
|486.4
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|IIPR
|2.0
|2.0
|73.7
|JFrog
|FROG
|0.1
|0.0
|83.0
|Kennedy Wilson
|KW
|0.0
|-0.1
|129.3
|Kinross Gold
|KGC
|0.1
|0.0
|1006.6
|Knowles
|KN
|0.2
|0.3
|172.3
|Lemonade
|LMND
|-1.0
|-1.1
|97.6
|Leslie’s
|LESL
|0.4
|0.7
|611.1
|Lincoln National
|LNC
|1.9
|2.2
|4646.2
|Marathon Oil
|MRO
|0.5
|1.3
|1511.8
|Marriott Vacations
|VAC
|2.8
|2.9
|1244.0
|MAXIMUS
|MMS
|0.6
|0.8
|1204.9
|McKesson
|MCK
|5.9
|5.8
|70252.4
|MercadoLibre
|MELI
|4.3
|2.4
|3270.3
|MetLife
|MET
|1.9
|2.0
|16913.2
|MGIC Investment
|MTG
|0.5
|0.8
|292.5
|MGM Resorts
|MGM
|0.6
|0.0
|3816.5
|MKS Instruments
|MKSI
|1.2
|2.6
|983.5
|Modine Manufacturing
|MOD
|0.4
|n/a
|575.8
|Murphy USA
|MUSA
|6.0
|7.5
|5648.1
|National Fuel Gas
|NFG
|0.9
|1.5
|510.6
|NCR Corp
|NCR
|0.7
|0.7
|1976.3
|NerdWallet
|NRDS
|0.0
|n/a
|137.2
|Noble Corporation
|NE
|0.4
|0.4
|601.9
|Northern Oil & Gas
|NOG
|1.4
|1.7
|414.0
|Nutrien
|NTR
|2.8
|5.9
|11037.4
|NuVasive
|NUVA
|0.6
|0.5
|322.5
|Occidental Petro
|OXY
|0.7
|3.2
|6924.9
|Omega Health
|OHI
|0.7
|0.8
|198.8
|OPENLANE
|KAR
|0.1
|0.0
|419.6
|Ormat Tech
|ORA
|0.4
|0.2
|196.7
|Pacific Biosciences
|PACB
|-0.3
|-0.3
|40.1
|Palomar Holdings
|PLMR
|0.8
|0.7
|298.5
|Park Hotels & Resorts
|PK
|0.6
|0.6
|718.3
|PayPal
|PYPL
|1.2
|0.9
|7273.6
|PDC Energy *
|PDCE
|2.9
|6.7
|796.2
|Procore Technologies
|PCOR
|-0.1
|-0.2
|217.9
|Public Storage
|PSA
|4.2
|4.0
|1109.7
|Pulmonx
|LUNG
|-0.4
|-0.4
|15.9
|Q2 Holdings
|QTWO
|0.1
|0.1
|154.3
|Qorvo
|QRVO
|0.2
|2.3
|640.3
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|1.8
|3.0
|8507.8
|Radian Group
|RDN
|0.8
|1.4
|311.5
|Rayonier
|RYN
|0.2
|0.2
|210.2
|RE/MAX Holdings
|RMAX
|0.4
|0.7
|82.5
|Realty Income
|O
|1.0
|1.0
|941.3
|REGENXBIO
|RGNX
|-1.2
|-1.6
|34.5
|Remitly Global
|RELY
|0.0
|n/a
|215.9
|Revolve Group
|RVLV
|0.1
|0.2
|273.8
|Robinhood Markets
|HOOD
|0.0
|-0.3
|472.9
|Royal Gold *
|RGLD
|0.9
|1.1
|155.6
|RPT Realty
|RPT
|0.2
|0.3
|49.6
|Rush Street Interactive
|RSI
|-0.1
|-0.1
|157.7
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|SRPT
|-1.8
|-2.7
|256.0
|Schrodinger
|SDGR
|-0.5
|-0.7
|38.3
|Selective Insurance
|SIGI
|1.0
|1.2
|1033.7
|Shopify
|SHOP
|0.1
|0.0
|1625.0
|Simon Properties
|SPG
|2.9
|3.0
|1261.1
|Sinclair Broadcast
|SBGI
|-0.6
|-0.2
|767.2
|SiTime
|SITM
|-0.3
|1.1
|26.5
|SM Energy
|SM
|1.1
|2.2
|556.4
|SPX Corp
|SPXC
|0.8
|0.7
|395.7
|STAAR Surgical
|STAA
|0.3
|0.4
|92.5
|Stoneridge
|SRI
|-0.1
|-0.3
|242.1
|Sturm Ruger
|RGR
|0.8
|1.2
|137.9
|Summit Materials
|SUM
|0.6
|0.6
|642.6
|Sunrun
|RUN
|-0.2
|-0.1
|627.7
|Traeger
|COOK
|0.0
|0.0
|154.9
|TripAdvisor
|TRIP
|0.4
|0.4
|473.5
|UFP Industries
|UFPI
|2.4
|3.2
|2286.2
|UGI Corp
|UGI
|0.0
|0.1
|1809.0
|Unity Software
|U
|0.1
|-0.2
|518.0
|Upwork
|UPWK
|0.0
|0.0
|162.5
|Warrior Met Coal
|HCC
|2.1
|5.9
|407.5
|Waste Connections
|WCN
|1.0
|1.0
|2014.1
|Watts Water Tech.
|WTS
|2.0
|2.1
|526.3
|Williams Cos
|WMB
|0.4
|0.4
|2662.2
|WillScot Mobile Mini
|WSC
|0.4
|0.3
|582.8
|Zeta Global
|ZETA
|-0.2
|-0.6
|162.0
|Zillow
|ZG
|0.2
|0.5
|471.9
