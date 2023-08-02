145 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, August 3

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 145 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed six earnings reports due out Thursday afternoon: Airbnb, Apple, and Amazon in one story, and Block, Coinbase, and Livent in a second story.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|10x Genomics
|TXG
|-0.40
|-0.57
|139.97
|ACI Worldwide
|ACIW
|-0.11
|0.29
|306.01
|Acushnet
|GOLF
|0.92
|0.91
|673.30
|Advanced Drainage Systems
|WMS
|1.56
|2.22
|746.08
|Agios Pharma
|AGIO
|-1.56
|-1.68
|6.46
|Air Products
|APD
|2.92
|2.62
|3288.10
|Alnylam Pharma
|ALNY
|-1.51
|-2.03
|332.28
|Anheuser-Busch InBev
|BUD
|n/a
|0.75
|n/a
|APi Group
|APG
|0.40
|0.37
|1769.35
|Apollo Global Management
|APO
|n/a
|0.94
|768.11
|Aptiv
|APTV
|1.01
|0.22
|4826.98
|Arrow Electronics
|ARW
|4.34
|5.78
|8727.35
|Arvinas *
|ARVN
|-1.65
|-1.32
|30.94
|Aurinia Pharma
|AUPH
|-0.18
|n/a
|37.90
|Ball Corp
|BALL
|0.61
|0.82
|3837.86
|Bally’s Corporation
|BALY
|-0.19
|0.98
|608.67
|Bausch Health
|BHC
|0.71
|-0.40
|2044.51
|BCE Inc
|BCE
|0.60
|0.87
|4563.78
|Becton Dickinson
|BDX
|2.91
|2.66
|4839.31
|Belden
|BDC
|1.77
|1.60
|687.49
|BioCryst Pharma
|BCRX
|-0.23
|n/a
|81.42
|Black Knight
|BKI
|0.50
|0.65
|376.44
|BridgeBio Pharma *
|BBIO
|-0.80
|-0.07
|2.99
|BrightView
|BV
|0.39
|0.43
|778.11
|Brookfield Infrastructure
|BIP
|0.73
|0.67
|10987.65
|Bruker
|BRKR
|0.49
|0.45
|647.82
|Canada Goose
|GOOS
|-0.64
|-0.56
|55.62
|Cars.com
|CARS
|0.46
|0.08
|168.97
|Cheniere Energy
|LNG
|2.81
|2.90
|4247.94
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|CQP
|0.82
|0.25
|2265.29
|Chimera Investment
|CIM
|n/a
|0.31
|79.34
|ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
|IMOS
|n/a
|1.82
|n/a
|Clarivate
|CLVT
|0.19
|0.22
|673.97
|Cognex
|CGNX
|0.26
|0.34
|237.76
|Cohu
|COHU
|0.44
|0.81
|166.85
|Commscope
|COMM
|0.37
|0.41
|2028.86
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|1.93
|3.91
|14735.18
|Constellation Energy
|CEG
|0.73
|-0.34
|4546.51
|Cummins
|CMI
|5.25
|4.94
|8392.42
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals *
|DCPH
|-0.62
|-0.60
|36.09
|Deluxe
|DLX
|0.70
|0.99
|547.93
|Dentsply Sirona
|XRAY
|0.43
|n/a
|998.98
|Digi Intl
|DGII
|0.47
|0.45
|109.27
|Dine Brands
|DIN
|1.54
|1.65
|209.60
|Diversey Holdings *
|DSEY
|0.10
|0.09
|n/a
|Dream Finders Homes *
|DFH
|0.36
|0.60
|677.74
|Dun & Bradstreet
|DNB
|0.21
|0.25
|547.95
|Ecovyst
|ECVT
|0.27
|0.22
|197.04
|Edgewell Personal Care
|EPC
|0.81
|0.86
|642.45
|EngageSmart
|ESMT
|0.07
|0.04
|93.07
|Enovis Corporation
|ENOV
|0.53
|0.59
|420.06
|Entegris
|ENTG
|0.57
|1.00
|886.80
|EPAM Systems
|EPAM
|2.34
|2.38
|1160.54
|Expedia Group
|EXPE
|2.35
|1.96
|3372.55
|Fiverr
|FVRR
|0.37
|0.12
|89.26
|Focus Financial
|FOCS
|0.96
|0.99
|577.90
|Franchise Group *
|FRG
|0.64
|1.19
|1090.08
|Genesis Energy, L.P.
|GEL
|0.27
|0.14
|n/a
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL
|0.61
|0.86
|818.58
|Hasbro
|HAS
|0.56
|1.15
|1114.48
|HF Sinclair
|DINO
|2.21
|5.43
|7279.37
|Hilton Grand Vacations
|HGV
|0.80
|0.60
|998.58
|Holly Energy Partners
|HEP
|0.44
|0.45
|145.96
|Huntington Ingalls
|HII
|3.12
|4.44
|2673.58
|Hyatt Hotels
|H
|0.85
|0.46
|1687.32
|IdaCorp
|IDA
|1.23
|1.27
|334.90
|Insight Enterprises
|NSIT
|2.63
|2.78
|2441.44
|Insmed
|INSM
|-1.13
|-0.80
|70.23
|Intellia Therapeutics
|NTLA
|-1.32
|-1.33
|12.08
|Intercontinental Exchange
|ICE
|1.37
|1.32
|1891.60
|InterDigital
|IDCC
|0.68
|0.69
|102.39
|Intra-Cellular Therapies
|ITCI
|-0.59
|-0.92
|106.45
|Iron Mountain
|IRM
|0.97
|0.93
|1353.63
|Itron
|ITRI
|0.31
|0.07
|515.86
|ITT
|ITT
|1.18
|0.98
|795.91
|Jones Lang LaSalle
|JLL
|2.02
|4.48
|5055.76
|Karuna Therapeutics
|KRTX
|-2.77
|-2.17
|0.42
|Kellogg
|K
|1.11
|1.18
|4063.99
|Kontoor Brands
|KTB
|0.63
|0.70
|607.52
|Koppers Holdings
|KOP
|1.10
|0.97
|531.00
|Kymera Therapeutics
|KYMR
|-0.64
|-0.78
|13.93
|Lamar Advertising
|LAMR
|7.52
|1.94
|535.00
|Lantheus Holdings
|LNTH
|1.31
|0.89
|305.78
|MACOM Tech
|MTSI
|0.54
|0.73
|147.35
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals *
|MDGL
|-4.59
|n/a
|n/a
|Magellan Midstream
|MMP
|1.11
|0.90
|854.94
|MDU Resources
|MDU
|0.35
|0.35
|1494.30
|MFA Financial
|MFA
|n/a
|0.46
|58.18
|MGP Ingredients
|MGPI
|1.25
|1.15
|205.15
|Middleby
|MIDD
|2.35
|2.23
|1036.31
|Moderna
|MRNA
|-3.93
|5.24
|307.67
|Murphy Oil
|MUR
|0.80
|1.93
|779.77
|NJ Resources
|NJR
|-0.04
|-0.04
|546.21
|Northwest Natural
|NWN
|0.03
|0.05
|193.98
|Nova Measuring
|NVMI
|1.00
|1.24
|121.69
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp
|OCSL
|0.63
|n/a
|102.71
|Papa John’s
|PZZA
|0.59
|0.74
|531.53
|Parker-Hannifin
|PH
|5.48
|5.16
|5012.54
|PBF Energy
|PBF
|2.19
|10.58
|8934.06
|Pediatrix Medical Group
|MD
|0.40
|0.47
|495.88
|PGT Inc.
|PGTI
|0.58
|0.67
|390.95
|Physicians Realty Trust
|DOC
|0.25
|0.27
|135.77
|Pinnacle West
|PNW
|1.16
|1.45
|1086.68
|Pitney Bowes
|PBI
|-0.01
|0.02
|809.61
|Planet Fitness
|PLNT
|0.55
|0.38
|251.99
|Portillo’s
|PTLO
|0.13
|0.13
|169.59
|Prestige Consumer
|PBH
|1.01
|1.09
|278.79
|Privia Health
|PRVA
|0.09
|n/a
|392.09
|Quanta Services
|PWR
|1.64
|1.54
|4706.68
|Ranpak
|PACK
|-0.09
|-0.14
|83.50
|Regeneron Pharma
|REGN
|9.88
|9.77
|3023.51
|Replimune *
|REPL
|-0.80
|n/a
|n/a
|Sabre
|SABR
|-0.23
|-0.25
|711.32
|Sally Beauty
|SBH
|0.49
|0.55
|945.42
|Schneider National
|SNDR
|0.44
|0.72
|1433.81
|Sempra Energy
|SRE
|1.74
|1.98
|3537.96
|Shake Shack
|SHAK
|0.10
|0.00
|274.55
|Shift4 Payments
|FOUR
|0.52
|0.33
|224.15
|SolarWinds
|SWI
|0.17
|0.21
|178.99
|Sotera Health
|SHC
|0.17
|0.27
|258.93
|Southern
|SO
|0.75
|1.07
|6472.73
|Spirit Airlines
|SAVE
|0.39
|-0.30
|1472.63
|Starwood Property Trust
|STWD
|0.48
|0.51
|514.92
|Teekay Tankers
|TNK
|4.28
|0.76
|242.67
|TEGNA
|TGNA
|0.43
|0.60
|733.39
|Teleflex
|TFX
|3.21
|3.39
|729.87
|Tempur Sealy Int’l
|TPX
|0.56
|0.58
|1240.46
|The Cigna Group
|CI
|6.03
|6.22
|47242.61
|Thryv
|THRY
|0.58
|1.61
|252.04
|Timken
|TKR
|2.08
|1.67
|1296.89
|TopBuild
|BLD
|4.35
|4.43
|1264.30
|Trimble
|TRMB
|0.59
|0.64
|974.16
|Uniti Group
|UNIT
|0.33
|0.44
|290.77
|Upbound Group
|UPBD
|0.75
|n/a
|973.93
|Visteon
|VC
|1.60
|1.34
|984.51
|Vontier
|VNT
|0.65
|0.72
|750.35
|Vulcan Materials
|VMC
|1.92
|1.53
|2046.72
|Walker & Dunlop
|WD
|0.97
|1.61
|255.17
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|WBD
|-0.34
|-1.50
|10452.70
|Wayfair
|W
|-0.74
|-1.94
|3095.24
|Wesco
|WCC
|4.45
|4.19
|5935.96
|Westlake Corporation
|WLK
|2.92
|6.60
|3503.95
|WestRock
|WRK
|0.49
|1.54
|5162.37
|Wix.com
|WIX
|0.59
|-0.14
|382.61
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.