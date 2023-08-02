145 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, August 3

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 145 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed six earnings reports due out Thursday afternoon: Airbnb, Apple, and Amazon in one story, and Block, Coinbase, and Livent in a second story.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) 10x Genomics TXG -0.40 -0.57 139.97 ACI Worldwide ACIW -0.11 0.29 306.01 Acushnet GOLF 0.92 0.91 673.30 Advanced Drainage Systems WMS 1.56 2.22 746.08 Agios Pharma AGIO -1.56 -1.68 6.46 Air Products APD 2.92 2.62 3288.10 Alnylam Pharma ALNY -1.51 -2.03 332.28 Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD n/a 0.75 n/a APi Group APG 0.40 0.37 1769.35 Apollo Global Management APO n/a 0.94 768.11 Aptiv APTV 1.01 0.22 4826.98 Arrow Electronics ARW 4.34 5.78 8727.35 Arvinas * ARVN -1.65 -1.32 30.94 Aurinia Pharma AUPH -0.18 n/a 37.90 Ball Corp BALL 0.61 0.82 3837.86 Bally’s Corporation BALY -0.19 0.98 608.67 Bausch Health BHC 0.71 -0.40 2044.51 BCE Inc BCE 0.60 0.87 4563.78 Becton Dickinson BDX 2.91 2.66 4839.31 Belden BDC 1.77 1.60 687.49 BioCryst Pharma BCRX -0.23 n/a 81.42 Black Knight BKI 0.50 0.65 376.44 BridgeBio Pharma * BBIO -0.80 -0.07 2.99 BrightView BV 0.39 0.43 778.11 Brookfield Infrastructure BIP 0.73 0.67 10987.65 Bruker BRKR 0.49 0.45 647.82 Canada Goose GOOS -0.64 -0.56 55.62 Cars.com CARS 0.46 0.08 168.97 Cheniere Energy LNG 2.81 2.90 4247.94 Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 0.82 0.25 2265.29 Chimera Investment CIM n/a 0.31 79.34 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS n/a 1.82 n/a Clarivate CLVT 0.19 0.22 673.97 Cognex CGNX 0.26 0.34 237.76 Cohu COHU 0.44 0.81 166.85 Commscope COMM 0.37 0.41 2028.86 ConocoPhillips COP 1.93 3.91 14735.18 Constellation Energy CEG 0.73 -0.34 4546.51 Cummins CMI 5.25 4.94 8392.42 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals * DCPH -0.62 -0.60 36.09 Deluxe DLX 0.70 0.99 547.93 Dentsply Sirona XRAY 0.43 n/a 998.98 Digi Intl DGII 0.47 0.45 109.27 Dine Brands DIN 1.54 1.65 209.60 Diversey Holdings * DSEY 0.10 0.09 n/a Dream Finders Homes * DFH 0.36 0.60 677.74 Dun & Bradstreet DNB 0.21 0.25 547.95 Ecovyst ECVT 0.27 0.22 197.04 Edgewell Personal Care EPC 0.81 0.86 642.45 EngageSmart ESMT 0.07 0.04 93.07 Enovis Corporation ENOV 0.53 0.59 420.06 Entegris ENTG 0.57 1.00 886.80 EPAM Systems EPAM 2.34 2.38 1160.54 Expedia Group EXPE 2.35 1.96 3372.55 Fiverr FVRR 0.37 0.12 89.26 Focus Financial FOCS 0.96 0.99 577.90 Franchise Group * FRG 0.64 1.19 1090.08 Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL 0.27 0.14 n/a Gildan Activewear GIL 0.61 0.86 818.58 Hasbro HAS 0.56 1.15 1114.48 HF Sinclair DINO 2.21 5.43 7279.37 Hilton Grand Vacations HGV 0.80 0.60 998.58 Holly Energy Partners HEP 0.44 0.45 145.96 Huntington Ingalls HII 3.12 4.44 2673.58 Hyatt Hotels H 0.85 0.46 1687.32 IdaCorp IDA 1.23 1.27 334.90 Insight Enterprises NSIT 2.63 2.78 2441.44 Insmed INSM -1.13 -0.80 70.23 Intellia Therapeutics NTLA -1.32 -1.33 12.08 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.37 1.32 1891.60 InterDigital IDCC 0.68 0.69 102.39 Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI -0.59 -0.92 106.45 Iron Mountain IRM 0.97 0.93 1353.63 Itron ITRI 0.31 0.07 515.86 ITT ITT 1.18 0.98 795.91 Jones Lang LaSalle JLL 2.02 4.48 5055.76 Karuna Therapeutics KRTX -2.77 -2.17 0.42 Kellogg K 1.11 1.18 4063.99 Kontoor Brands KTB 0.63 0.70 607.52 Koppers Holdings KOP 1.10 0.97 531.00 Kymera Therapeutics KYMR -0.64 -0.78 13.93 Lamar Advertising LAMR 7.52 1.94 535.00 Lantheus Holdings LNTH 1.31 0.89 305.78 MACOM Tech MTSI 0.54 0.73 147.35 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals * MDGL -4.59 n/a n/a Magellan Midstream MMP 1.11 0.90 854.94 MDU Resources MDU 0.35 0.35 1494.30 MFA Financial MFA n/a 0.46 58.18 MGP Ingredients MGPI 1.25 1.15 205.15 Middleby MIDD 2.35 2.23 1036.31 Moderna MRNA -3.93 5.24 307.67 Murphy Oil MUR 0.80 1.93 779.77 NJ Resources NJR -0.04 -0.04 546.21 Northwest Natural NWN 0.03 0.05 193.98 Nova Measuring NVMI 1.00 1.24 121.69 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp OCSL 0.63 n/a 102.71 Papa John’s PZZA 0.59 0.74 531.53 Parker-Hannifin PH 5.48 5.16 5012.54 PBF Energy PBF 2.19 10.58 8934.06 Pediatrix Medical Group MD 0.40 0.47 495.88 PGT Inc. PGTI 0.58 0.67 390.95 Physicians Realty Trust DOC 0.25 0.27 135.77 Pinnacle West PNW 1.16 1.45 1086.68 Pitney Bowes PBI -0.01 0.02 809.61 Planet Fitness PLNT 0.55 0.38 251.99 Portillo’s PTLO 0.13 0.13 169.59 Prestige Consumer PBH 1.01 1.09 278.79 Privia Health PRVA 0.09 n/a 392.09 Quanta Services PWR 1.64 1.54 4706.68 Ranpak PACK -0.09 -0.14 83.50 Regeneron Pharma REGN 9.88 9.77 3023.51 Replimune * REPL -0.80 n/a n/a Sabre SABR -0.23 -0.25 711.32 Sally Beauty SBH 0.49 0.55 945.42 Schneider National SNDR 0.44 0.72 1433.81 Sempra Energy SRE 1.74 1.98 3537.96 Shake Shack SHAK 0.10 0.00 274.55 Shift4 Payments FOUR 0.52 0.33 224.15 SolarWinds SWI 0.17 0.21 178.99 Sotera Health SHC 0.17 0.27 258.93 Southern SO 0.75 1.07 6472.73 Spirit Airlines SAVE 0.39 -0.30 1472.63 Starwood Property Trust STWD 0.48 0.51 514.92 Teekay Tankers TNK 4.28 0.76 242.67 TEGNA TGNA 0.43 0.60 733.39 Teleflex TFX 3.21 3.39 729.87 Tempur Sealy Int’l TPX 0.56 0.58 1240.46 The Cigna Group CI 6.03 6.22 47242.61 Thryv THRY 0.58 1.61 252.04 Timken TKR 2.08 1.67 1296.89 TopBuild BLD 4.35 4.43 1264.30 Trimble TRMB 0.59 0.64 974.16 Uniti Group UNIT 0.33 0.44 290.77 Upbound Group UPBD 0.75 n/a 973.93 Visteon VC 1.60 1.34 984.51 Vontier VNT 0.65 0.72 750.35 Vulcan Materials VMC 1.92 1.53 2046.72 Walker & Dunlop WD 0.97 1.61 255.17 Warner Bros. Discovery WBD -0.34 -1.50 10452.70 Wayfair W -0.74 -1.94 3095.24 Wesco WCC 4.45 4.19 5935.96 Westlake Corporation WLK 2.92 6.60 3503.95 WestRock WRK 0.49 1.54 5162.37 Wix.com WIX 0.59 -0.14 382.61