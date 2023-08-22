JP Morgan Downgrades Medical Properties Trust

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medical Properties Trust is 12.15. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 75.29% from its latest reported closing price of 6.93.

The projected annual revenue for Medical Properties Trust is 1,574MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPW is 0.16%, a decrease of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 505,294K shares. The put/call ratio of MPW is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 46,120K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 98.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 7,489.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,280K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,715K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,507K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,159K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 30.56% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 18,479K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,467K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 29.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,639K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 28.11% over the last quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

