Morgan Stanley Downgrades Crowdstrike

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc – (NASDAQ:CRWD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.66% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc – is 181.97. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.66% from its latest reported closing price of 149.58.

The projected annual revenue for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc – is 3,018MM, an increase of 23.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.40%, a decrease of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 173,392K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,754K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,311K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 12.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,069K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares, representing an increase of 26.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,823K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 49.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,010K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 725.40% over the last quarter.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

