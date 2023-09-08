Barclays Downgrades Polestar Automotive

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.04% Upside
As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC – ADR is 5.48. The forecasts range from a low of 1.62 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 75.04% from its latest reported closing price of 3.13.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC – ADR is 5,603MM, an increase of 111.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC – ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.07%, a decrease of 39.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.08% to 20,978K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 4,400K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PBW – Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,652K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 9.94% over the last quarter.
Invesco holds 2,560K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 855.61% over the last quarter.
BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,925K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 98.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 7,788.44% over the last quarter.
Saba Capital Management holds 1,441K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing a decrease of 60.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 14.47% over the last quarter.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.