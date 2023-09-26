Buy 5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Solid Profits

The macroeconomic environment continues to be extremely uncertain. So, it is difficult for individual investors to pick stocks independently and generate robust returns.

One way to choose the stocks in the current situation is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ, Owens Corning OC, Belden Inc. BDC, Cintas Corporation CTAS and National Fuel Gas Company NFG are worth considering.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a better insight into what is happening in a particular company. They evaluate companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. However, just depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:

Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.

Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the eight stocks that qualified for the screening:

Victor, NY-based Constellation Brands is the third-largest beer company and a leading, high-end wine company in the United States. STZ operates in the United States, Mexico, Italy and New Zealand.

STZ’s earnings for fiscal 2024 are expected to rise 9%. Constellation Brands, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Toledo, OH, Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. OC’s products include glass fiber that is used to support composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind energy and other high-performance markets for insulation as well as roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Owens Corning’s 2023 earnings are projected to increase 5.6%. OC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed an 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Belden, based in Saint Louis, MO, offers a portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific. BDC operates through two segments — Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions.

Belden’s 2023 earnings are projected to rise 13.4%. BDC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 25% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Cincinnati, OH-headquartered Cintas provides specialized services to businesses of all types throughout North America. CTAS designs, manufactures and implements corporate identity uniform programs, and provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products and first aid and safety products for diversified businesses.

CTAS’ earnings for 2023 are expected to increase 10%. Cintas, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Williamsville, NY, National Fuel Gas is an integrated energy company that has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California. NFG operates through the following segments, namely Exploration and Production and Other, Pipeline and Storage and Gathering, and Utility and Energy Marketing.

National Fuel Gas’ fiscal 2024 earnings are projected to grow 12.8%. NFG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

