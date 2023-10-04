3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

Here’s an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself.

And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned – with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.

In today’s economic environment, traditional income investments are not working.

For many years, bonds or other fixed-income assets could produce the yield needed to provide solid income for retirement needs. However, these yields have dwindled over time: 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s were around 6.50%, but today, that rate is a thing of the past, with a slim likelihood of rates making a comeback in the foreseeable future.

The effect of this drop in rates is substantial: over 20 years, the change in yield for a $1 million investment in 10-year Treasuries is over $1 million.

And lower bond yields aren’t the only potential problem seniors are facing. Today’s retirees aren’t feeling as secure as they once did about Social Security, either. Benefit checks will still be coming for the foreseeable future, but based on current estimates, Social Security funds will run out of money in 2035.

How can you avoid dipping into your principal when the investments you counted on in retirement aren’t producing income? You can only cut your expenses so far, and the only other option is to find a different investment vehicle to generate income.

Invest in Dividend Stocks

We feel that these dividend-paying equities – as long as they are from high-quality, low-risk issuers – can give retirement investors a smart option to replace low-yielding Treasury bonds (or other bonds).

Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.

A rule of thumb for finding solid income-producing stocks is to seek those that average 3% dividend yield, and positive yearly dividend growth. These stocks can help combat inflation by boosting dividends over time.

Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.

Camden (CPT) is currently shelling out a dividend of $1 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.3%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust – Residential industry’s yield of 4.42% and the S&P 500’s yield of 1.73%. The company’s annualized dividend growth in the past year was 6.38%. Check Camden (CPT) dividend history here>>>

Kite Realty Group (KRG) is paying out a dividend of $0.24 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.58% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust – Retail industry’s yield of 5% and the S&P 500’s yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 14.29% over the past year. Check Kite Realty Group (KRG) dividend history here>>>

Currently paying a dividend of $1.92 per share, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) has a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is compared to the Transportation – Services industry’s yield of 0% and the S&P 500’s current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 60.66%. Check Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) dividend history here>>>

But aren’t stocks generally more risky than bonds?

The fact is that stocks, as an asset class, carry more risk than bonds. To counterbalance this, invest in superior quality dividend stocks that not only can grow over time but more significantly, can also decrease your overall portfolio volatility with respect to the broader stock market.

A silver lining to owning dividend stocks for your retirement portfolio is that many companies, especially blue chip stocks, increase their dividends over time, helping offset the effects of inflation on your potential retirement income.

Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.

If you prefer investing in funds or ETFs compared to individual stocks, you can still pursue a dividend income strategy. However, it’s important to know the fees charged by each fund or ETF, which can ultimately reduce your dividend income, working against your strategy. Do your homework and make sure you know the fees charged by any fund before you invest.

Bottom Line

Regardless of whether you select high-quality, low-fee funds or stocks, looking for a steady stream of income from dividend-paying equities can potentially lead you to a solid and more peaceful retirement.

