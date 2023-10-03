7 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, October 4

There are 7 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday, five before U.S. markets open and two after they close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here’s a look at what to expect when Tilray reports results before markets open Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Acuity Brands AYI 3.73 3.95 1018.44 AngioDynamics ANGO -0.13 -0.06 77.70 Helen of Troy HELE 1.64 2.27 485.24 RPM Inc RPM 1.55 1.47 1972.77 Tilray TLRY -0.05 -0.13 174.30 Accolade ACCD -0.54 -0.66 94.09 Resources Connection RGP 0.16 0.60 170.14