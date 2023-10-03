Investing

7 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, October 4

24/7 Wall St. Staff
October 3, 2023 2:45 pm

There are 7 earnings reports on the release calendar for Tuesday, five before U.S. markets open and two after they close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here’s a look at what to expect when Tilray reports results before markets open Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Acuity Brands AYI 3.73 3.95 1018.44
AngioDynamics ANGO -0.13 -0.06 77.70
Helen of Troy HELE 1.64 2.27 485.24
RPM Inc RPM 1.55 1.47 1972.77
Tilray TLRY -0.05 -0.13 174.30
Accolade ACCD -0.54 -0.66 94.09
Resources Connection RGP 0.16 0.60 170.14

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

5 Sizzling Cathie Wood ARK Investment Stocks Trade Under $10 and Have Huge...

4 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Big Upside Potential Have Expected Dividend Hikes...

The US Stock Market Could Crack in October: 6 'Strong Buy' European Dividend...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Adobe, Advance Auto...