Wednesday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Arm, Corning, Dollar General, EA, Estee Lauder, Realty Income, Rivian and More

The futures traded higher, as we hit the middle of the trading week. All the major indexes finished Tuesday solidly higher. While the Israel-Hamas war continues to raise geopolitical concerns, the focus across Wall Street remains on the upcoming third-quarter earnings. Another fly in the ointment is the September inflation numbers, which are due Thursday. A spike higher could rattle markets that are already walking on eggshells.

Treasury yields plunged on Tuesday as investors sought safe haven in the sovereign U.S. debt. The bank holiday on Monday and the events in the Middle East have increased the urgency for many buyers looking to add positions. The 10-year note ended Tuesday at 4.66%, while the two-year paper closed at 4.96%. History and most analysts agree that the year-long inversion still signals recession in 2024.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude finished the day lower. This came after a big move on Monday on the continued concerns in the Middle East. Brent closed on Tuesday at $87.58, while WTI was last seen at $85.80. Natural gas closed the day at $3.39, up 0.53%.

Gold saw some additional follow-through buying on Tuesday. A combination of the war in Israel and a steep sell-off in the bullion over the past few months has created solid entry points for buyers. The December contract closed at $1,874.10, up 0.53%. Bitcoin continued its downward spiral, closing the day down 0.76% at $27,387.70.



The Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD): As J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral, its $29 target price rose to $32. The consensus target is $31.07. Tuesday’s close at $23.42 was up over 7% for the day due to the upgrade.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Zacks has selected this as its Bull of the Day stock, with the analyst pointing out that it has helped lead this year’s market surge. Shares last closed at $129.48, and the $170.48 consensus price target would be a 52-week high.

Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: ARM): Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $63 price objective. A consensus target is not yet available. The shares closed almost 3% higher on Tuesday at $55.71.



AutoZone Inc. ( NYSE: AZO ): TD Cowen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $2,975 target price. The consensus target is $2,848.75. Tuesday’s close was at $2577.58.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH): Wedbush upgraded the shares to Outperform from Neutral and has a $32 target price. The consensus target is $35.33. The stock closed on Tuesday at $24.17.

Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW): J.P. Morgan cut its Overweight rating to Neutral and its $43 price target to $36. The consensus target is $32.38 for now. The shares ended Tuesday trading at $29.25.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG): Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $116 target. The consensus target is up at $146.50. Shares closed over 3% higher on Tuesday at $105.36.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral. Its $145 target price increased to $150, well above the consensus target of $144.44. Tuesday’s $128.08 close was up 3% on the day.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL): Its Bear of the Day stock faces selling pressure due to its underperformance, says Zacks. Shares have traded as high as $283.62 in the past year but closed most recently at $140.67.