12 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, October 20 3D_generator / iStock via Getty Images

There are 12 earnings reports on the release calendar for Friday. All but one are confirmed to report before U.S. markets open.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS, and EPS reported last year. We report the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Of the reports coming Friday morning, we’ve previewed American Express and Schlumberger. There are no reports scheduled for release after markets close Friday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) American Express AXP 2.95 2.47 15354.43 Autoliv ALV 1.79 1.23 2600.99 Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB 0.49 0.62 108.44 Comerica CMA 1.69 2.60 878.34 Euronet EEFT 2.70 2.74 986.32 First Bancorp FBP 0.38 0.40 236.05 Hilltop Holdings * HTH 0.47 0.50 313.05 Huntington Banc HBAN 0.32 0.39 1820.81 Interpublic IPG 0.73 0.64 2384.70 Regions Fincl RF 0.58 0.43 1887.09 Sensient SXT 0.75 0.85 371.80 SLB SLB 0.77 0.63 8318.60