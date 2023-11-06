5 Best IPOs of 2011 TimArbaev / Getty Images

In 2011, about 170 companies had an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. That was down from about 190 in the previous year. Among the notable IPOs of 2011 were those of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), LinkedIn, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), Zillow Group Inc. (NYSE: Z) and Zynga. (Check out the youngest members of the Fortune 500.)

Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan raised more than $2.8 billion in its IPO, but it was outdone by HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), which raised almost $3.8 billion. (These 19 companies were caught manipulating the American free market.)

The stock market tumbled in August of 2011 after a surprise credit rating downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt. That and a debt crisis in Europe prompted fears of a double-dip recession. Despite the stock market’s ups and downs that year, the S&P 500 index managed to end 2011 more than 13% higher than its 2010 close.

The following are 2011’s best IPOs, ranked by how well the stocks have performed since then (as of the close on October 30; split-adjusted as indicated*). Note that Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL) and Spirit Airlines are also positive in that time. Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Kinder Morgan, Groupon and Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading lower than their IPO price. And LinkedIn and Zynga have been acquired since then.

HCA Healthcare

Source: Sergey Tinyakov / Getty Images

HCA Healthcare

Industry: Medical Care Facilities

Medical Care Facilities IPO date: March 9, 2011

March 9, 2011 IPO price: $30 per share

$30 per share Recent price: $223.34 (+689%)

Aptiv

Source: Memorystockphoto / Getty Images

Aptiv

Industry: Auto Parts

Auto Parts IPO date: November 22, 2011

November 22, 2011 IPO price: $18 per share

$18 per share Recent price: $86.39 (+471%*)

Zillow

Source: SondraP / iStock via Getty Images

Zillow

Industry: Internet Content & Information

Internet Content & Information IPO date: April 18, 2011

April 18, 2011 IPO price: $20 per share

$20 per share Recent price: $38.15 (+300%*)

Apollo Global Management

Source: pixelfit / E+ via Getty Images

Apollo Global Management

Industry: Asset Management

Asset Management IPO date: March 29, 2011

March 29, 2011 IPO price: $19 per share

$19 per share Recent price: $80.16 (+388%)

Capri

Source: jetcityimage / Getty Images

Capri

Industry: Luxury Goods

Luxury Goods IPO date: December 20, 2011

December 20, 2011 IPO price: $20 per share

$20 per share Recent price: $51.14 (+117%)

