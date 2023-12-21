33 Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids Who Have Everything Thinkstock

The phrase for kids who have everything conveys the idea of children who possess a wealth of material possessions and financial resources. While such a situation may seem ideal from an outsider’s perspective, the view from within presents its own challenges. Chief among them during the holiday season is the quest for an appropriate gift – what do you give the kid who has everything? No need to worry, you’ve come to the right place. We here at 24/7 Wall St. have got your back. Continue reading to discover the best gift ideas for kids who have everything.

Best Gift Ideas for Kids Who Have Everything: Books

Even the kids who have everything can always use another book. Giving kids books as gifts is a wonderful way to ignite their imaginations and foster a lifelong love of reading. Books open doors to new worlds and spark creativity. Beyond the immediate pleasure of reading, books also contribute to language development and a deeper understanding of the world. Simply put, a well-chosen book can be a source of joy for a lifetime. Some popular and interesting titles include:

Company : ‎Penguin

: ‎Penguin Product : Boxed set of 10 Bluey Books

: Boxed set of 10 Bluey Books Projected Cost: $40.49

This boxed set contains 10 Bluey books for more Bluey fun than ever! Boxed set $40.49

Company : Scholastic

: Scholastic Product : Dav Pilkey Book

: Dav Pilkey Book Projected Cost: $9.22

Dav Pilkey’s books are always well-received, and his newest is no exception. Paperback $9.22

Company : Harper Collins

: Harper Collins Product : A Holiday Novel

: A Holiday Novel Projected Cost: Hardcover $20.49/Kindle $13.99

New York Times bestselling author Susan Wiggs unleashes the season’s best in this enthralling canine holiday tail, um, tale.

Company : ‎Publications International, Ltd.

: ‎Publications International, Ltd. Product : A Compendium of Arcan Trivia

: A Compendium of Arcan Trivia Projected Cost: Hardcover $12.50

Originally published in 2012, this tome is filled with arcane facts and trivial information- just the sort of things to keep a kid occupied for hours. Hardcover $12.50

Company : ‎Poposition Press

: ‎Poposition Press Product : Instructional Pop-Up Book

: Instructional Pop-Up Book Projected Cost: Hardcover $40.00

This book, by David Carter and James Diaz, the authors of The Elements of Pop-up, teaches aspiring paper cutters about the complexities inherent in making pop-up art.

Company : Bemberton

: Bemberton Product : Non-fiction book of life hacks for 10-12 year olds.

: Non-fiction book of life hacks for 10-12 year olds. Projected Cost: Paperback $11.34

From cooking and cleaning to making friends and staying safe online, this book is chock full of excellent information for the tweens on your list.

Personalized Gifts

Except for the fact that you can’t return them, personalized items are splendid gifts for the kid who has everything. They probably already have a lot of personalized swag. So before you order that monogrammed tackle box, get the all-clear from Ma and Pa. Some of the more interesting choices of personalized gifts are:

Company : Purefly

: Purefly Product : Wooden Name Puzzle

: Wooden Name Puzzle Projected Cost: $14.99

What could be more fun than a brightly colored wooden puzzle with your child’s name? This thoughtful gift helps your child learn to spell their name.

Company : AIUSAAMZ

: AIUSAAMZ Product : a 3X5 foot flag

: a 3X5 foot flag Projected Cost:$8.99

This 3×5 foot flag is a blank slate for your most exotic and exciting designs. Better yet, give the kids who have everything on your list the gift of letting them design their own flag!

Company : IbayNawi

: IbayNawi Product : Custom LED Neon Sign

: Custom LED Neon Sign Projected Cost: $26.99

You can expect your kid’s face to light up big time when they open their custom LED neon sign – whether it’s their name, the name of their favorite sports team, or a nod to friendship, this gift will make them beam.

Company : AnnHomeArt

: AnnHomeArt Product : Personalized Socks

: Personalized Socks Projected Cost: $11.99

One thing the kids who have everything possibly don’t have is a pair of personalized socks. From family photos or pet photos to images of their favorite band, nothing says I love you like a pair of crazy socks.

Company : Viva Leather

: Viva Leather Product : Toiletry Kit

: Toiletry Kit Projected Cost: $35.70

Adding their name or initials to this genuine leather dopp kit makes a terrifically useful gift for the not-so-little-anymore boy in your life.

Company : American Stationery Store

: American Stationery Store Product : Sticky Note Cube

: Sticky Note Cube Projected Cost: $34.90

For the student on your list, a personalized sticky note cube is a welcome sight.

Company : MeMoShe

: MeMoShe Product : Personalized Necklace

: Personalized Necklace Projected Cost:$14.99

For the young lady on your list, a monogrammed pendant with a favorite quote or a special date engraved on it makes a memorable and meaningful gift.

Best Gift Ideas for Kids Who Have Everything: Games

Yeah, yeah, you’re thinking, my kid doesn’t need any more video games. Exactly. What your kids need is more interesting and intellectually challenging non-video games. Never fear, 24/7 Wall Street has you covered:

Company : Ghost Galaxy

: Ghost Galaxy Product : Strategy Game

: Strategy Game Projected Cost: $40.99

Designed by Richard Garfield, who also designed Magic: The Gathering, this 2-player game requires concentration, deductive reasoning, and a lot of luck. Best Gift Ideas for Kids Who Have Everything: Gadgets

Company : PAI Partners

: PAI Partners Product : Settler Game

: Settler Game Projected Cost: $38.39

This popular, award-winning 3-4 player game for ages 10+ is exceptionally engaging. Catan teaches life lessons without being pedantic and boring.

Company : ‎PlayMonster LLC

: ‎PlayMonster LLC Product : Card Game

: Card Game Projected Cost: $10.99

This fast-paced card game is wholesome family fun. If you’re looking for a way to connect with your kids, this is a good one.

Company : Inspiration Play

: Inspiration Play Product : Bluffing Game

: Bluffing Game Projected Cost: $24.95

This is a classic bluffing game that is certain to elicit laughter from even the stodgiest member of your clan. Accommodates from 2-12 players of most ages.

Company : Nutt Heads

: Nutt Heads Product : Card Game

: Card Game Projected Cost: $24.99

This game is for 3+ players and warns that this game is not for humorless parents, especially ones who don’t appreciate a good bout of flatulence. The 600-card deck is perfect for long trips, parties, and family fun.

Best Gift Ideas for Kids Who Have Everything: Electronics

Sure kids are plugged in a lot – perhaps even too much, but not all technological advances require their undivided attention. And kids love gadgets to distraction. Herewith are some super cool gadgets that the kids who have everything on your list will totally dig:

Company : ‎Tomus-UNI

: ‎Tomus-UNI Product : Hand Warmers

: Hand Warmers Projected Cost: $24.78

Waiting for the bus or walking to school on a cold winter’s day is a chilling experience that makes hands numb. Or was it until the kid with everything got hand warmers. With three temperature settings from which to choose and quick charging capabilities, your Little Lord Fauntleroy will be warm as toast.

Company : ‎Bounty Hunter

: ‎Bounty Hunter Product : Metal Detector

: Metal Detector Projected Cost: $67.90

This is the type of electronic device that will keep your kid who has everything occupied for hours of outdoor fun and exercise. Can detect objects up to two feet deep.

Company : ‎AKASO

: ‎AKASO Product : WiFi Action Camera

: WiFi Action Camera Projected Cost: $67.99

This nifty little camera comes with an equally nifty little price tag. Why spend all that extra dough on a name-brand action camera that will be broken or forgotten by March? AKASO gets good reviews and this package includes everything you need. A bargain at twice the price!

Company : ‎ATTOP

: ‎ATTOP Product : Mini-Drone

: Mini-Drone Projected Cost: $44.99

This lightweight, portable drone is easy to understand and operate. Compact enough to take on the go.

Company : ‎Meta Quest

: ‎Meta Quest Product : Virtual Reality Headset

: Virtual Reality Headset Projected Cost: $249.00

Offering over 500 separate titles from fitness to entertainment, this VR headset is a must-have gift for the gamer on your list.

Best Gift Ideas for Kids Who Have Everything: Clothing

Back in the day, only the most uncool of the uncool would have given clothing to a kid as a gift, but the time they are a changin’. Kids, even young ones have notions about their wardrobes. They have specific opinions regarding what they will and will not wear. And then there are the items that they would love to wear if only. That’s where you come in. If you want to be the favorite this holiday season look for:

Company : ‎ Carhartt

: ‎ Carhartt Product : Hoodie

: Hoodie Projected Cost: $32.99

Brands have their moment in the sun before fading into oblivion (I’m thinking Member’s Only Jackets and Jnco Jeans) and the brand du jour is Carhartt. Available in 5 different colors with the Carhartt logo on the sleeve.

Company : ‎Nike

: ‎Nike Product : Lowcut Athletic Shoe

: Lowcut Athletic Shoe Projected Cost: $124.44

The kid who has everything will even have drip when you pair these must-have shoes with the Carhartt hoodie.

Company : ‎Nike

: ‎Nike Product : Brightly colored athletic shoes

: Brightly colored athletic shoes Projected Cost: $169.00

If you’re looking for something a bit flashier, Lebron XX is a perfect fit. Though this model comes in a variety of color combos, my sources say the brighter, the better.

Company : ‎Lululemon

: ‎Lululemon Product : Hoodie / Sportswear

: Hoodie / Sportswear Projected Cost: $160.00

Is it extravagant? Absolutely. And that’s the point. Order it larger than necessary for the growing room and because oversized, baggy clothing is making a comeback.

Company : ‎Dr. Martens

: ‎Dr. Martens Product : Classic Doc Martens only sized for kids

: Classic Doc Martens only sized for kids Projected Cost: $74.95

Only the coolest aunt or uncle is going for the Doc Martens. If you wish to be the brightest star this holiday season, this is the gift that will make you shine. Toddler through Big Kid sizing.

Company : ‎UGG

: ‎UGG Product : Shearling Boots

: Shearling Boots Projected Cost: $140.00

This evergreen boot, introduced in 1978, is so comfy and warm that even the most finicky tots love their uggs. Available up to Big Kid size 6.

Experiences

Sometimes the best gifts can’t be wrapped and placed beneath the tree. Sometimes the best gifts are experiences. Give your kid who has everything an opportunity to learn something new. From art classes and coding workshops to dance lessons or cooking classes, such gifts allow children to develop skills and explore their talents and interests. Some terrific experiential gifts for kids include:

Company: MasterCard

Product: 50.00 MasterCard Gift Card

Projected Cost: 54.95

Once you activate your $30.00 subscription for Around The World Global Cooking Classes, your child will have access to 12 on-demand cooking videos taught by kid chefs from around the world. The subscription also includes recipe cards and a shopping list for each of the 12 recipes, from Koldunai, Lithuanian dumplings, taught by Emmet 9, to BBQ sushi brought to you by chef Mina, age 6. Vegetarian and vegan alternatives are available upon request.

Company: Visa

Product: 3 x 200.00 Visa Gift Cards

Projected Cost: 620.85

Give your budding artist the gift of online art classes, Art Studio NY has classes for children of all ages. There are a few different choices, but the 499.00 weekly classes typically run for 21 weeks, with one 50-minute class each week. From Cartooning to Anime and Magna, to Figure Drawing and Portraiture, your child will be pleasantly surprised.

Company: Visa

Product: Visa Gift Card

Projected Cost: 28.95

From Beginner Ballet to Hip-Hop, Jazz, and Samba, among others, get your kids moving to the beat of their drum with the gift of Alvin Ailey dance lessons. Classes are reasonably priced (about 12 dollars per class) so your tiny dancer can explore a range of different dance genres.

Company: RockJam

Product: Electric Guitar

Projected Cost: $129.99

Have an aspiring rock star on your list? Give them this electric guitar rig. and then get them some lessons! School of Rock offers online music lessons. But wait! There’s more! Your kid will also get to jam (virtually) with a group of their peers.

