12 Popsicle Brands to Try Kathryn Koehler/Courtesy of 24/7 Wall St.

In the world of branding, everyday items have morphed into household names, reshaping our language along the way. Facial tissues are now simply Kleenex, all bandages are Band-Aids, and frozen treats on a stick are called Popsicles. These shifts exemplify the power of branding to embed itself into our daily vocabulary. So while this article will discuss all sorts of delectable frozen concoctions on sticks, there is only one Popsicle brand. With warmer weather just around the corner, frozen treats are preparing for their annual moment in the sun. And thanks to capitalism and the opportunities it presents to succeed in the marketplace, there are several brands to try! Get out the wet wipes and engage your sweet tooth as 24/7 Wall St. breaks down the 12 popsicle brands to try from the tried and true to some newer, promising varieties.

1. Popsicle

Parent/owner : Unilever

: Unilever Introduced: 1905 (discovered) 1923 (patented)

Evolution of an Idea

I would have lost my everlovin’ mind if someone had handed me a Jolly Rancher layers of flavor Popsicle when I was a kid, being stuck back in the 20th century with one flavor per. The same century in which 11-year-old Frank Epperson accidentally stumbled upon the recipe for America’s favorite summer treat. Patented in 1923, the frozen confection on a stick has come a long way. From a single fruity flavor on a stick to an entire fruit salad on a stick, the Popsicle brand itself has close to a dozen different variations. From Sponge Bob and Minnons to Spiderman and Frozen, Popsicle continues to be an innovator.

2. Fudgesicle

Parent/owner : Unilever

: Unilever Introduced: 1946

A Post-War Treat

Chocolate lovers had to wait over 20 years before someone determined that if frozen fruit on a stick would sell, why not freeze chocolate on a stick? The resulting Fudgsicle is now among Popsicle’s bestsellers. Introduced after WWII, the Fudgesicle is the most efficient and convenient way to eat chocolate ice cream, though if you’re not a tactical pro, there may be drips. When my kids were little, I made them special brown tie-dyes to wear when they had a Fudgesicle; the drips were camouflaged and we went about our business looking as neat (or sloppy) as we had begun. With just 40 calories per pop, why not splurge and have two?

3. Bomb Pop

Parent/owner : Wells Enterprises, Inc.

: Wells Enterprises, Inc. Introduced: 1955

Modification of an Existing Idea

It took 30 years and two full-grown men, James S. Merritt and D.S. Abernethy, to re-invent the invention of an 11-year-old boy. Make of that what you will. Aside from changing the shape, and incorporating more than one flavor per pop, I’m not certain they invented anything. They modified an existing product. In the 21st century, that might be grounds for a lawsuit, but back in the happy-go-lucky days of the mid-20th century, people were just nicer and less prone to litigation, I suppose. The brand has expanded its repertoire to nine flavors from the original red, white, and blue, cherry, lime, and blue raspberry.

4. Dove

Parent/owner :

: Introduced: 1956 (Chicago) 1984 (Nationally)

Legend has it that Leo Stefanos invented the Dove bar after being alarmed by his young son, Michael, running carelessly after an ice cream truck. In an effort to keep Michael and his siblings safe, Stefanos created a sweet concoction that they could enjoy at home. Upon his father’s passing, Michael took over the company, introducing the Chicago favorite to the rest of the world. What a legacy.

5. Magnum

Parent/owner : Unilever

: Unilever Introduced: 1989

Magnum Isn’t Just For Adults Anymore

Created in Denmark and originally marketing itself as the first handheld ice cream for adults, Magmum has become a global phenomenon, selling over one billion units annually. Holy ice cream on a stick! Though the appeal of Magnum is ageless, it’s definitely more upscale than your average ice cream bar. With flavors like Mochaccino and Double Gold Caramel, the brand targets those with a more developed palate, though Magnum Minis are the perfect size for little hands.

6. Goodpop

Parent/owner : Daniel Goetz

: Daniel Goetz Introduced: 2009

Goodpops, Even Better Peeps

GoodPop, created by Daniel Goetz in Austin Texas, is a company with a heart and a mission. From equality and inclusion to animal rights and Earth stewardship, GoodPop is walking the walk, using organic, ethically sourced, high-quality ingredients. GoodPop is also the first food company to be certified plastic-neutral by 4Ocean. Goodpops don’t have high fructose corn syrup, GMOs, refined sugar, sugar substitutes, or artificial flavors and colors. GoodPop is a brand you can feel good about supporting.

7. Yasso

Parent/owner : Unilever

: Unilever Introduced: 2009

Yasso Gives Back

Founded by childhood BFFs Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington in Boulder, Colorado, Yasso has 22 different flavors of frozen Greek yogurt on a stick. But this company is much more than the sum of its products. Yasso produces the highest quality, naturally low-sugar treats that contain 5 grams of protein in a serving, but the jewel in Yasso’s crown is the respect it has for its employees. This brand covers 100% of its employees’ healthcare deductibles, and the majority of their annual premiums, all while absorbing yearly increases in rates. Beyond treating their employees well, Yasso’s Game On! Foundation supports communities with the mission to inspire folks of all ages to be happy and well. From donating bicycles to cash grants, Game On! also partners with Boys and Girls Clubs in Boston, Massachusetts and Denver, Colorado. Right on, Yasso, right on.

8. Jonny Pops

Parent/owner : Eric Burst/Connor Wray

: Eric Burst/Connor Wray Introduced: 2011

What a Story

Of the 12 popsicle brands to try, this one might be my favorite. Writing about popsicles shouldn’t make one cry, but here we are. JonnyPops is another brand with a compelling back story. Founded by friends Eric Burst and Connor Wray, JonnyPops is all about kindness. Named for Burst’s cousin who passed from a drug overdose, printed on each JonnyPop stick is a good deed, as the brand is hoping to create a kinder world one pop at a time. The brand has also created smart snack approved pops, partnering with schools to implement their anti-bullying spread kindness campaign, which encourages students to practice kindness outside the classroom. Made from fresh, simple ingredients, there’s nothing artificial about JonnyPops or its mission.

9. Outshine

Parent/owner : Nestlé /Froneri

: Nestlé /Froneri Introduced: 2013

Regular and Sugar-Free

Outshine Fruit Bars claim every bite tastes like you’re biting into a luscious piece of perfectly ripe fruit. Well… That’s a stretch, and I’m a fan. Honestly? Attempting to assign any fruit-like qualities to these tasty treats is just silly. They are fruit-flavored and that’s where this relationship ends. Their regular fare is sweetened with cane sugar, while the sugar-free variety contains the sugar substitute sorbitol. They’re kind enough to let you know that sorbitol does have laxative properties when consumed in excess. Don’t say you weren’t warned. You’ll need to be mindful because sorbitol tastes sweet, but it doesn’t trigger your brain to release the dopamine that satisfies your craving, so you’re likely to go for a second serving.

10. The Frozen Farmer

Parent/owner : Katey Evans

: Katey Evans Introduced: 2015

Not being a watcher of my father referred to as the dumb-dumb box, you might well imagine my confusion when, upon researching this brand, I discovered that its owner, Katey Evans, a former Miss Delaware, received some of her start-up capital on a show called Shark Tank. In case you’re as out of it as I was, Shark Tank isn’t for Jaques Cousteau fans. Nope, it’s a show on which entrepreneurs pitch their products to investors. In Evans’ case, her product is popsicles made with misfit fruit. A third-generation farmer, Evans was amazed by the amount of fruit that was wasted simply because it didn’t conform to the beauty standards set forth by the food industry. But this former beauty queen used her brain to figure out a way to utilize even the ugliest fruit, and voila! The Frozen Farmer was born. Though the majority of the Frozen Farmer’s product line is sold by the pint, its Barbie Freezer Squeezers are a sweet remedy for a hot summer day.

11. Good and Gather

Parent/owner : Target

: Target Introduced: 2019

Good and Gather is Target’s newest flagship brand. Introduced in 2019, Good and Gather Fruit Bars do contain fruit, but with a couple of exceptions, it’s the second ingredient listed, after water. There’s absolutely nothing disagreeable about G and G fruit bars, but their back story and their mission aren’t making me weep tears of joy. Such is the plight of a big box brand.

12. Oreo

Parent/owner : Mondelez International, Inc

: Mondelez International, Inc Introduced: 2022

Introduced in 2022, Oreo bars look delish. Without special employee benefits or community foundations in the mix, the Oreo brand evokes little more than feelings of nostalgia. The stick is stamped with the Oreo brand rather than an act of kindness. And though the Oreo was invented by a gentleman named Sam Porcello for Nabisco, you’d be hard-pressed to discover the face of this brand. But, we love what we love, and who doesn’t love Oreos?

