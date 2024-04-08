Want 3000 In Passive Income? Invest 750 Into These 22 Dividend Stocks Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend equity research database, looking for stocks that pay massive dividends, and we found 22 companies that combined can generate over $3000 a year in passive income if you invest just $750 in each stock.

1. CVR Partners, LP

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) manufactures and supplies nitrogen fertilizer products like ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate for agricultural and industrial uses.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy nine shares that would produce $259.5 in income yearly.

2. Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) operates dry cargo ships, leasing them out to transport many different commodities across international waters. They are an older company, making them a pretty stable investment.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 254 shares that would produce $222 in income yearly.

3. Berry Corporation

Berry Corporation (Nasdaq: BRY) operates in the oilfield industry. It provides equipment and services for oil, explores land for oil, and produces oil.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 86 shares that would produce $209 in income yearly.

4. Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) owns and leases healthcare facilities, like hospitals and clinics. They’re a real estate investment trust (REIT).

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 185 shares that would produce $141.75 in income yearly.

5. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) provides financing for medium-sized companies, typically through debt investment.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 73 shares that would produce $138.75 in income yearly.

6. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is another real estate investment trust. However, it invests in mortgage securities, both residential and commercial.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 84 shares that would produce $138.75 in income yearly.

7. Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) focuses on developing businesses by providing debt and equity financing. They focus primarily on businesses that are already making a decent amount of money.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 145 shares that would produce $136.50 in income yearly.

8. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) invests in income-producing assets, like corporate debt. They have a diversified portfolio and are closed-ended, unlike most stocks on this list.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 111 shares that would produce $134.25 in income yearly.

9. Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) invests in net lease properties. In their investing scheme, the tenants are responsible for most of the expenses. Like many companies on this list, they are a real estate investment trust.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 102 shares that would produce $131.25 in income yearly.

10. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is another business development company. They provide financing options to middle-market companies through several options.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 86 shares that would produce $131.25 in income yearly.

11. AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is another real estate investment company that focuses on commercial mortgages.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 68 shares that would produce $131.25 in income yearly.

12. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is another real estate investment trust that invests in commercial real estate. However, they do so through debt securities.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 7 shares that would produce $123.75 in income yearly.

13. Gladstone Investment Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) provides debt and equity to middle-market companies.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy one share that would produce $117.75 in income yearly.

14. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: TCPC) is another business development company. It focuses on middle-market investments.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 74 shares that would produce $115.50 in income yearly.

15. Fidus Investment Corporation

Fidus Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: FDUS) is a development company that specializes in financing smaller businesses. Occasionally, it may also finance lower middle-market businesses.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 38 shares that would produce $115.50 in income yearly.

16. AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) invests in mortgage-backed securities. For the most part, this company focuses on residential mortgages.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 77 shares that would produce $114.75 in income yearly.

17. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) finances commercial real estate through investments and equity. It is categorized as a real estate investment trust.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 104 shares that would produce $114.75 in income yearly.

18. Ellington Financial Inc.

Like many companies on this list, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) is a real estate investment trust. They purchase both residential and commercial mortgage securities.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 65 shares that would produce $111 in income yearly.

19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) also invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 169 shares that would produce $111 in income yearly.

20. Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) also invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. (You’ve probably noticed a theme, here, if you’ve read the rest of the article.)

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 60 shares that would produce $109.5 in income yearly.

21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is another real estate investment trust. However, unlike several of the past companies, this one finances commercial real estate through loans.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 76 shares that would produce $109.5 in income yearly.

22. CION Investment Corporation

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) offers companies many financing structures for commercial real estate. They use the interest from these loans to pay dividends.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 67 shares that would produce $109.5 in income yearly.

