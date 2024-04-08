Want 3000 In Passive Income? Invest 750 Into These 22 Dividend Stocks

Investing

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend equity research database, looking for stocks that pay massive dividends, and we found 22 companies that combined can generate over $3000 a year in passive income if you invest just $750 in each stock.

1. CVR Partners, LP

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) manufactures and supplies nitrogen fertilizer products like ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate for agricultural and industrial uses.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy nine shares that would produce $259.5 in income yearly.

2. Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) operates dry cargo ships, leasing them out to transport many different commodities across international waters. They are an older company, making them a pretty stable investment.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 254 shares that would produce $222 in income yearly.

3. Berry Corporation 

The change in oil prices caused by the war. Oil price cap concept. Oil drilling derricks at desert oilfield. Crude oil production from the ground. Petroleum production.

Berry Corporation (Nasdaq: BRY) operates in the oilfield industry. It provides equipment and services for oil, explores land for oil, and produces oil.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 86 shares that would produce $209 in income yearly.

4. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. 

Iowa+Health | Indepenence Mental Health Institute

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) owns and leases healthcare facilities, like hospitals and clinics. They’re a real estate investment trust (REIT).

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 185 shares that would produce $141.75 in income yearly.

5. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 

Man using calculator Accounting Calculating Cost Economic bills with money stack step growing growth saving money in home , finance concept

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) provides financing for medium-sized companies, typically through debt investment.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 73 shares that would produce $138.75 in income yearly.

6. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 

accountant working Financial investment on calculator, calculate, analyze business and marketing growth

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is another real estate investment trust. However, it invests in mortgage securities, both residential and commercial.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 84 shares that would produce $138.75 in income yearly.

7. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 

Investors are calculating profits and costs with calculators, growth and investment chart analysis, business planning and strategies to maximize sales profits. Long term business plan.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) focuses on developing businesses by providing debt and equity financing. They focus primarily on businesses that are already making a decent amount of money.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 145 shares that would produce $136.50 in income yearly.

8. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs, charts, calculator, pen, financial concept background.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) invests in income-producing assets, like corporate debt. They have a diversified portfolio and are closed-ended, unlike most stocks on this list. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 111 shares that would produce $134.25 in income yearly.

9. Global Net Lease, Inc. 

Aerial view of Long Island in New York, USA. It is the westernmost residential and commercial neighborhood of the New York City borough of Queens.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) invests in net lease properties. In their investing scheme, the tenants are responsible for most of the expenses. Like many companies on this list, they are a real estate investment trust. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 102 shares that would produce $131.25 in income yearly.

10. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Multi exposure of abstract virtual financial graph hologram on San Francisco skyline background, forex and investment concept

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is another business development company. They provide financing options to middle-market companies through several options. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 86 shares that would produce $131.25 in income yearly.

11. AFC Gamma, Inc. 

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California | Downtown Los Angeles

AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is another real estate investment company that focuses on commercial mortgages. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 68 shares that would produce $131.25 in income yearly.

12. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. 

Successful team at work. Group of young business people working and communicating together in creative office

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is another real estate investment trust that invests in commercial real estate. However, they do so through debt securities.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 7 shares that would produce $123.75 in income yearly.

13. Gladstone Investment Corporation 

Young busy business woman manager, lawyer or company employee holding accounting bookkeeping documents checking financial data or marketing report working in office with laptop. Paperwork management

Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) provides debt and equity to middle-market companies. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy one share that would produce $117.75 in income yearly.

14. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. 

Businesswoman watching woman sign paperwork

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: TCPC) is another business development company. It focuses on middle-market investments.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 74 shares that would produce $115.50 in income yearly.

15. Fidus Investment Corporation 

Transfer of money from hand to hand.

Fidus Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: FDUS) is a development company that specializes in financing smaller businesses. Occasionally, it may also finance lower middle-market businesses. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 38 shares that would produce $115.50 in income yearly.

16. AGNC Investment Corp. 

traditional victorian houses in San Francisco

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) invests in mortgage-backed securities. For the most part, this company focuses on residential mortgages.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 77 shares that would produce $114.75 in income yearly.

17. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 

Columbia, MO | Columbia, Missouri, USA downtown city skyline

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) finances commercial real estate through investments and equity. It is categorized as a real estate investment trust.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 104 shares that would produce $114.75 in income yearly.

18. Ellington Financial Inc. 

Charleston, WV | Charleston, West Virginia, USA Skyline

Like many companies on this list, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) is a real estate investment trust. They purchase both residential and commercial mortgage securities. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 65 shares that would produce $111 in income yearly.

19. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 

New Orleans, USA Old street historic district in Louisiana famous town, city, pink painted house wall colorful entrance, building nobody on sidewalk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) also invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. 

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 169 shares that would produce $111 in income yearly.

20. Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Nice curb appeal of American craftsman style house.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWOalso invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. (You’ve probably noticed a theme, here, if you’ve read the rest of the article.)

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 60 shares that would produce $109.5 in income yearly.

21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 

Jacksonville, FL | Jacksonville, Florida Skyline

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is another real estate investment trust. However, unlike several of the past companies, this one finances commercial real estate through loans.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 76 shares that would produce $109.5 in income yearly.

22. CION Investment Corporation 

Dallas+Downtown+Historic+District+Dallas+Texas | historic district - dallas, texas

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) offers companies many financing structures for commercial real estate. They use the interest from these loans to pay dividends.

$750 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 67 shares that would produce $109.5 in income yearly.

