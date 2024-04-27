Bad News About Inflation For Rate Cut Dreamers Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. analysts Doug McIntyre and Lee Jackson discuss persistent inflation concerns, with particular focus on sectors like insurance affecting the consumer price index. Both expect continued high inflation rates and the anticipate that interest rates will remain elevated without cuts until the next year.

Transcript:

I do not see inflation coming down. I don’t see any reason to think with crude where it is, a lot of foods where they are, insurance. If you look at the consumer price index, one of the things that’s hammering it up is insurance. I don’t see those things changing. Do you? I don’t either. And again, do we go back to 9.1% inflation like it was in the summer of 22? No, but it’s been flat to higher ever since October. And I don’t think, and as you just mentioned, you know, pricing across the board and insurance has been horrible on home and car insurance. So pricing across the board is going to continue to be stable. the inflation will remain sticky and it’s going to hover in this same 3.8 to 4% range where it’s been. And I don’t think there’ll be any sort of interest rate cuts until next year. It’s very likely. And the scenario many people see is higher interest rates, more inflation and no cuts until next year.

