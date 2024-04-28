Is Tim Cook The Next Steve Ballmer? Scott Halleran / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Is it time for Apple CEO Tim Cook to step down? Microsoft’s leadership transition after Ballmer revitalized the company, and Apple may be ready for the same jolt of electricity. Is the company ready for a potentially younger leader, who might better navigate Apple’s current challenges?

TRANSCRIPT:

But if you’re thinking the way Warren Buffett thinks, is it time for Tim Cook to go?

Has he been there long enough?

Listen, the guy’s had a great run, but it looks to me like

It may be that during his tenure, there’s not a lot he can do to make this better.

Well, it’s like the Microsoft transition, sort of, you know, because, you know, Gates went to Ballmer, but then Ballmer left and somebody else came in who really changed Microsoft and turned it around.

And, you know, Cook was ostensibly the right-hand man of Steve Jobs.

So, yeah, I think you’re right.

A younger… person, male or female, that could be in charge could be in the offing.