Want $15,000 In Passive Income? Invest $30,000 Into These 8 Dividend Stocks Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock.com

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend equity research database, looking for stocks that pay massive dividends, and we found eight companies that combined can generate over $15,000 a year in passive income if you invest just $30,000 in each stock.

1. CPFL Energia S.A.

Source: Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

CPFL Energia S.A. (BOVESPA: CPFE3) is a Brazilian company that supplies a lot of the electricity to to southern Brazil. They generate, transmit, and distribute electricity to both homes and businesses. Because they are an older and larger company, they tend to pay pretty large dividends.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 856 shares that would produce $1,755 in income yearly.

2. Global Partners LP

Source: Dough4872 / Wikimedia Commons

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) owns and operates gas stations and convenience stores worldwide. If you’ve ever been to a Shell or ExxonMobil, you’ve likely used their services! They help keep the world fueled and provide those tasty snacks for your trips.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 635 shares that would produce $1,740 in income yearly.

3. XP Inc.

Source: Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock.com

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP) is another Brazilian company that offers financial services such as investment and banking. It regularly pays dividends based on the interest it earns from these services.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 1,428 shares that would produce $1,731 in income yearly.

4. Viper Energy, Inc.

Source: Montgomery County Planning Commission / Wikimedia Commons

Viper Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNOM) specializes in finding and extracting oil and gas. These commodities are vital for the world, allowing Viper Energy to make a stable income. They extract and sell these commodities to several different industries.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 769 shares that would produce $1,722 in income yearly.

5. Hasbro, Inc.

Source: mooshuu / Flickr

Most people recognize the name Hasbro (Nasdaq: HAS). This company specializes in making toys, bringing joy to kids around the world. They design, manufacture, and distribute a range of popular toys and games. For instance, they own several well-known brands like Nerf, Play-Doh, and Monopoly.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 468 shares that would produce $1,710 in income yearly.

6. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.

Source: Mrprofdrjjjj / Wikimedia Commons

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFFN) is a bank holding company that operates within the United States. They own and operate a network of banks that offer basic financial services. For instance, they provide checking and savings accounts, loans, and similar services.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 6,237 shares that would produce $1,692 in income yearly.

7. VICI Properties Inc.

Source: ariadna de raadt / Shutterstock.com

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) invests in and manages hotels and resorts across the world. They don’t necessarily operate these businesses directly, but they do own the building where these luxury vacations take me.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 1,053 shares that would produce $1,680 in income yearly.

8. Apartment Income REIT Corp.

Source: dcsliminky / iStock via Getty Images

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment company specializing in apartment buildings. By investing in this company, you’re investing in the rental market. They’re an interesting way to invest in real estate without going all-in.

$30,000 invested in the shares at current trading levels would buy 3,726 shares that would produce $1,680 in income yearly.

