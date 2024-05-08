Top 25 High Yield Dividend Stocks for May 2024 LALAKA / Shutterstock.com

High-yield dividend stocks are great for investors looking for a more immediate return on their investment, rather than waiting purely for the stock to appreciate in price over time.

Getting paid to wait sounds pretty good to me! But of course there are caveats. You simply can’t buy the highest yielding stocks out there and assume you’re going to get a good return. Rather you’ve got to balance yield, and the company’s financial ability to safely pay their dividend over time, and understand the industry in which the company operates. After all, if they can thrive in their industry, it stands to reason they’ll want to, and be able, to return more money to shareholders like you and me over time.

With that said, below are the top 25 high yield dividend stocks that can serve as a launching point for your own research. To make my list, they need to be listed in the United States, be larger than a microcap company, and have at least some dividend history to study.

There will always be special situations that cause some stocks to have a higher-yield in the short term, so while a 10%+ dividend yield is exciting, you’ll want to be extra diligent when diving into these stocks.

From this list, you can dive into each company with your own research and decide if each is worth your investing dollars:

Company Name & Ticker Dividend Yield Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) 18.8% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) 18.7% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) 18.6% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) 17.5% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) 17.5% Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) 17.1% Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) 16.9% Ready Capital Corporation (RC) 16.8% BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 16.4% Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) 15.5% CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) 15.4% Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 15.4% Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) 15.3% ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) 15.2% AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 15.1% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 14.9% Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 14.7% XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) 14.4% SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) 14.0% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 14.0% Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) 13.8% CION Investment Corporation (CION) 13.7% Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) 13.7% Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) 13.4% Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) 13.2%

