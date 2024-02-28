Every US Air Force Aircraft

Fifth generation fighter jets are the pinnacle of modern aviation as they feature a blend of stealth, advanced avionics, and agility. Access to these jets is exclusive only to a handful of nations as it adds significantly to the strength of any air force. The United States is one of these privileged few nations that sees widespread use of fifth generation fighter jets, making it one of the most powerful air forces in the world. (These are the most widely used stealth planes. )

Notable examples of these fighter jets within the U.S. Air Force include the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, which are known for their air superiority capabilities and versatility. Separate from these jets, the Air Force utilizes numerous other aircraft to accomplish strategic objectives that may fall outside of combat roles.

To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and how many of these aircraft are on order. We excluded aircraft that are exclusively for training.

The F-35 Lightning II only entered military service in the last decade but it has quickly found its way into many Air Force operations. It can be outfitted with a variety of missiles and munitions, as well as ones with a nuclear payload.

At the same time, the U.S. Air Force employs a series of aircraft for strategic and tactical lift operations. Simply put, these aircraft carry troops, cargo and equipment around the world for whatever objective the military may need to accomplish. The C-130 Hercules, in all its variants, has been a staple of the U.S. military operations since the 1950s fulfilling these transport and tanker roles as a true workhorse of the Air Force.

Here is a look at every U.S. Air Force aircraft.