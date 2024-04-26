How Much American Soldiers Make at Every Pay Grade Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military members across all branches received a 5.2% basic pay raise in 2024. This is the highest increase of the past two decades. The increase follows a 4.6% raise in 2023. Other allowances also increased in 2024, all aimed to address the rising cost of living.

To find how much American soldiers make at each pay grade, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 basic pay tables from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for the Department of Defense. Pay grades are ordered by the maximum possible annual base pay (we used the monthly pay to calculate annual pay), with the minimum used as tie breaker. Comparable ranks for each pay grade also came from the DOD.

It is important to note that these are basic pays. All soldiers also receive basic allowance for subsistence, which amounts to about $3,803 a year for officers and $5,523 a year for enlisted personnel. Other allowances depend on the chosen career and include clothing monetary allowances, aviation incentive pays, career sea pays, hazardous duty incentive pays, incentives for health professions officers, and more. Also, pay increases with years of service and we aimed to showcase how.

Making the lowest wages are enlisted personnel at E-1 to E-3 / E-4 pay grades. These service members are usually either in some kind of training (basic or specialized) or on their initial assignment. Depending on the branch, ranks include private, seaman apprentice, or airman first class. (Also see: States With the Most Military Personnel: All 50 States Ranked.)

The E-4 / E-5 to E-9 enlisted members often take on leadership responsibility, and are termed noncommissioned officers or petty officers. So an Army sergeant, an Air Force staff sergeant and a Marine corporal are considered NCO ranks. At E-4 pay grade, the Navy’s petty officer third class is already an NCO. Starting at E-6, some NCOs can achieve higher pay than low-ranking warrant or commissioned officers.

“Warrant officers hold warrants from their service secretary and are specialists and experts in certain military technologies or capabilities,” the DOD explains. Finally, the commissioned ranks are the highest in the military, and the highest paid military personnel are indeed commissioned officers O-6 and higher. These generals and flag officers, who have 20 years of experience or more and vast amounts of personnel under their command can make over $200,000 a year in basic pay. To compare, the average CEO pay is $258,900, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(It is important to note that the O-1E to O-3E officers – those with previous enlisted active-duty service – get paid extra in acknowledgement of their service time and experience.)

Why It Matters

During fiscal year 2023, the military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits, the DOD noted recently. Adequate pay is one aspect in the military’s ability to attract new recruits. While initial pays may seem low, these are basic pays and do not include any allowances many personnel received, in addition to different benefits and career training. Here we aim to at least provide an overview of the basic pay.

29. Academy Cadets, Midshipmen, and ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps)

Pay: $1,339.50 a month or $16,074.00 a year

$1,339.50 a month or $16,074.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: N/A

28. E-1 <4 mos

Pay with <4 mos yrs of service: $1,865.10 a month or $22,381.20 a year

$1,865.10 a month or $22,381.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Rank example, by military branch: Army: Private; Marine Corps: Private; Navy: Seaman Recruit (SR); Air Force: Airman Basic

27. E-1 >4 mos

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year

$2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year

$2,017.20 a month or $24,206.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $24,206.40

$24,206.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $24,206.40

$24,206.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $24,206.40

$24,206.40 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Private; Marine Corps: Private; Navy: Seaman Recruit (SR); Air Force: Airman Basic

26. E-2

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year

$2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year

$2,261.10 a month or $27,133.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $27,133.20

$27,133.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $27,133.20

$27,133.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $27,133.20

$27,133.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Private (PV2); Marine Corps: Private First Class (PFC); Navy: Seaman Apprentice (SA); Air Force: Airman (Amn)

25. E-3

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,377.50 a month or $28,530.00 a year

$2,377.50 a month or $28,530.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,680.20 a month or $32,162.40 a year

$2,680.20 a month or $32,162.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $32,162.40

$32,162.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $32,162.40

$32,162.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $32,162.40

$32,162.40 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Private First Class (PFC); Marine Corps: Lance Corporal (LCpl); Navy: Seaman (SN); Air Force: Airman First Class (A1C)

24. E-4

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,633.70 a month or $31,604.40 a year

$2,633.70 a month or $31,604.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $3,197.40 a month or $38,368.80 a year

$3,197.40 a month or $38,368.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $36,795.60

$36,795.60 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $38,368.80

$38,368.80 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $38,368.80

$38,368.80 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Corporal (CPL) / Specialist (SPC); Marine Corps: Corporal (Cpl); Navy: Petty Officer Third Class (PO3); Air Force: Senior Airman (SrA)

23. E-5

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,872.20 a month or $34,466.40 a year

$2,872.20 a month or $34,466.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,076.40 a month or $48,916.80 a year

$4,076.40 a month or $48,916.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $40,388.40

$40,388.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $48,625.20

$48,625.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $48,916.80

$48,916.80 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Sergeant (SGT); Marine Corps: Sergeant (Sgt); Navy: Petty Officer Second Class (PO2); Air Force: Staff Sergeant (SSgt)

22. O-1

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,826.20 a month or $45,914.40 a year

$3,826.20 a month or $45,914.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year

$4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776.40

$57,776.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $57,776.40

$57,776.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $57,776.40

$57,776.40 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Second Lieutenant 2LT; Marine Corps: Second Lieutenant 2ndLt; Navy: Ensign ENS; Air Force: Second Lieutenant 2d Lt

21. E-6

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,135.60 a month or $37,627.20 a year

$3,135.60 a month or $37,627.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,856.40 a month or $58,276.80 a year

$4,856.40 a month or $58,276.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $45,010.80

$45,010.80 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $52,653.60

$52,653.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $58,276.80

$58,276.80 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Staff Sergeant (SSG); Marine Corps: Staff Sergeant (SSgt); Navy: Petty Officer First Class (PO1); Air Force: Technical Sergeant (TSgt)

20. O-1E

Pay with 4 yrs of service: $4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year

$4,814.70 a month or $57,776.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year

$5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776.40

$57,776.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $71,737.20

$71,737.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $71,737.20

$71,737.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Second Lieutenant 2LT; Marine Corps: Second Lieutenant 2ndLt; Navy: Ensign ENS; Air Force: Second Lieutenant 2d Lt

19. O-2

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $4,408.50 a month or $52,902.00 a year

$4,408.50 a month or $52,902.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $6,100.80 a month or $73,209.60 a year

$6,100.80 a month or $73,209.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737.20

$71,737.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $73,209.60

$73,209.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $73,209.60

$73,209.60 Rank example, by military branch: Army: First Lieutenant 1LT; Marine Corps: First Lieutenant 1stLt; Navy: Lieutenant Junior Grade LTJG; Air Force: First Lieutenant 1st Lt

18. W-1

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,739.80 a month or $44,877.60 a year

$3,739.80 a month or $44,877.60 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $6,462.90 a month or $77,554.80 a year

$6,462.90 a month or $77,554.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $53,755.20

$53,755.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $64,011.60

$64,011.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,554.80

$77,554.80 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Warrant Officer 1 WO1; Marine Corps: Warrant Officer 1 WO; Navy: USN Warrant Officer 1 WO1; Air Force: N/A

17. E-7

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,624.90 a month or $43,498.80 a year

$3,624.90 a month or $43,498.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $6,515.70 a month or $78,188.40 a year

$6,515.70 a month or $78,188.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $51,699.60

$51,699.60 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $58,636.80

$58,636.80 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $69,094.80

$69,094.80 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Sergeant First Class (SFC); Marine Corps: Gunnery Sergeant (GySgt); Navy: Chief Petty Officer (CPO); Air Force: Master Sergeant (MSgt) / First Sergeant

16. O-2E

Pay with 4 yrs of service: $5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year

$5,978.10 a month or $71,737.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $7,065.00 a month or $84,780.00 a year

$7,065.00 a month or $84,780.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737.20

$71,737.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $84,780.00

$84,780.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $84,780.00

$84,780.00 Rank example, by military branch: Army: First Lieutenant 1LT; Marine Corps: First Lieutenant 1stLt; Navy: Lieutenant Junior Grade LTJG; Air Force: First Lieutenant 1st Lt

15. W-2

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $4,260.90 a month or $51,130.80 a year

$4,260.90 a month or $51,130.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $7,111.80 a month or $85,341.60 a year

$7,111.80 a month or $85,341.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $58,478.40

$58,478.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $69,501.60

$69,501.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $82,274.40

$82,274.40 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Chief Warrant Officer 2 CW2; Marine Corps: Chief Warrant Officer 2 CWO2; Navy: USN Chief Warrant Officer 2 CWO2; Air Force: N/A

14. E-8

Pay with 8 yrs of service (min required): $5,214.90 a month or $62,578.80 a year

$5,214.90 a month or $62,578.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $7,437.30 a month or $89,247.60 a year

$7,437.30 a month or $89,247.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $65,347.20

$65,347.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,389.20

$77,389.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Master Sergeant (MSG) / First Sergeant (1SG); Marine Corps: Master Sergeant (MSgt) / First Sergeant; Navy: Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO); Air Force: Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt) / First Sergeant

13. O-3

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,102.10 a month or $61,225.20 a year

$5,102.10 a month or $61,225.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,301.00 a month or $99,612.00 a year

$8,301.00 a month or $99,612.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673.20

$81,673.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660.40

$92,660.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $99,612.00

$99,612.00 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Captain CPT; Marine Corps: Captain Capt; Navy: Lieutenant LT; Air Force: Captain Capt

12. W-3

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $4,815.60 a month or $57,787.20 a year

$4,815.60 a month or $57,787.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,447.10 a month or $101,365.20 a year

$8,447.10 a month or $101,365.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $63,468.00

$63,468.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,449.60

$76,449.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $93,776.40

$93,776.40 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Chief Warrant Officer 3 CW3; Marine Corps: Chief Warrant Officer 3 CWO3; Navy: USN Chief Warrant Officer 3 CWO3; Air Force: N/A

11. O-3E

Pay with 4 yrs of service: $6,806.10 a month or $81,673.20 a year

$6,806.10 a month or $81,673.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,859.00 a month or $106,308.00 a year

$8,859.00 a month or $106,308.00 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673.20

$81,673.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $103,294.80

$103,294.80 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $106,308.00

$106,308.00 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Captain CPT; Marine Corps: Captain Capt; Navy: Lieutenant LT; Air Force: Captain Capt

10. O-4

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,803.20 a month or $69,638.40 a year

$5,803.20 a month or $69,638.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,689.10 a month or $116,269.20 a year

$9,689.10 a month or $116,269.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $87,184.80

$87,184.80 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $104,209.20

$104,209.20 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $116,269.20

$116,269.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Major MAJ; Marine Corps: Major Maj; Navy: Lieutenant Commander LCDR; Air Force: Major Maj

9. W-4

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,273.10 a month or $63,277.20 a year

$5,273.10 a month or $63,277.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,821.70 a month or $117,860.40 a year

$9,821.70 a month or $117,860.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,935.20

$71,935.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $81,842.40

$81,842.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $102,099.60

$102,099.60 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Chief Warrant Officer 4 CW4; Marine Corps: Chief Warrant Officer 4 CWO4; Navy: USN Chief Warrant Officer 4 CWO4; Air Force: N/A

8. E-9

Pay with 10 yrs of service (min required): $6,370.50 a month or $76,446.00 a year

$6,370.50 a month or $76,446.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,891.30 a month or $118,695.60 a year

$9,891.30 a month or $118,695.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446.00

$76,446.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665.20

$89,665.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Sergeant Major (SGM) / Command Sergeant Major (CSM); Marine Corps: Master Gunnery Sergeant (MGySgt) / Sergeant Major (SgtMaj); Navy: Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) / Fleet/Command Master Chief Petty Officer ; Air Force: Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) / First Sergeant / Command Chief Master Sergeant

7. O-5

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $6,725.70 a month or $80,708.40 a year

$6,725.70 a month or $80,708.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $11,426.70 a month or $137,120.40 a year

$11,426.70 a month or $137,120.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $98,395.20

$98,395.20 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $109,836.00

$109,836.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $133,117.20

$133,117.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Lieutenant Colonel LTC; Marine Corps: Lieutenant Colonel LtCol; Navy: Commander CDR; Air Force: Lieutenant Colonel Lt Col

6. W-5

Pay with 20 yrs of service (min required): $9,375.60 a month or $112,507.20 a year

$9,375.60 a month or $112,507.20 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $12,269.10 a month or $147,229.20 a year

$12,269.10 a month or $147,229.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0.00

$0.00 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $112,507.20

$112,507.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Chief Warrant Officer 5 CW5; Marine Corps: Chief Warrant Officer 5 CWO5; Navy: USN Chief Warrant Officer 5 CWO5; Air Force: N/A

5. O-6

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $8,067.90 a month or $96,814.80 a year

$8,067.90 a month or $96,814.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $14,282.40 a month or $171,388.80 a year

$14,282.40 a month or $171,388.80 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $113,338.80

$113,338.80 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $119,296.80

$119,296.80 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $152,125.20

$152,125.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Colonel COL; Marine Corps: Colonel Col; Navy: Captain CAPT; Air Force: Colonel Col

4. O-7

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $10,638.90 a month or $127,666.80 a year

$10,638.90 a month or $127,666.80 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $15,895.80 a month or $190,749.60 a year

$15,895.80 a month or $190,749.60 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $138,528.00

$138,528.00 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $150,890.40

$150,890.40 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $186,051.60

$186,051.60 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Brigadier General BG; Marine Corps: Brigadier General BGen; Navy: Rear Admiral Lower Half RDML; Air Force: Brigadier General Brig Gen

3. O-8

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $12,803.70 a month or $153,644.40 a year

$12,803.70 a month or $153,644.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,458.10 a month or $221,497.20 a year

$18,458.10 a month or $221,497.20 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $162,950.40

$162,950.40 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $175,701.60

$175,701.60 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $205,747.20

$205,747.20 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Major General MG; Marine Corps: Major General MajGen; Navy: Rear Admiral Upper Half RADM; Air Force: Major General Maj Gen

2. O-9

Pay with 20 yrs of service (min required): $18,096.00 a month or $217,152.00 a year

$18,096.00 a month or $217,152.00 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $217,152.00

$217,152.00 Rank example, by military branch: Army: Lieutenant General LTG; Marine Corps: Lieutenant General LtGen; Navy: Vice Admiral VADM; Air Force: Lieutenant General Lt Gen

1. O-10

Pay with 20 yrs of service (min required): $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year

$18,491.70 a month or $221,900.40 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: N/A

N/A Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $221,900.40

$221,900.40 Rank example, by military branch: Army: General GEN; Marine Corps: General Gen; Navy: Admiral ADM; Air Force: General Gen

