The 49 Fastest and Slowest US Military Aircraft

The C-130 Hercules is one of the most pervasive aircraft throughout the U.S. Armed Forces. It fulfills a variety of roles from transport to tanker, and even combat in some cases. With a typical speed of more than 300 mph, this aircraft is designed more for stability than speed to best perform its roles. The U.S. military employs a wide array of aircraft, each with different capabilities and speeds. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the fastest and slowest aircraft in the U.S. military. (These are the nations with the largest air forces in the world.)

24/7 Wall St. referenced the report, 2024 World Air Forces, from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website to identify all of the planes in active service in the U.S. military. We ranked aircraft by top speed. We excluded all trainer aircraft and helicopters and all aircraft from the Coast Guard. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal.

The F-22 Raptor is one of the fastest operational jets in the U.S. military’s arsenal. It was designed for high-speed interception and precision attack roles, and can reach speeds over Mach 2.25. Although it was introduced to service in 2005, the F-22 Raptor is still one of the most technologically advanced fighter jets in the world.

Out of all these aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the most recent to enter service. With over 350 units in service, the F-35 forms the backbone of the military’s air dominance strategy. This advanced multirole fighter, developed by Lockheed Martin, combines stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and networking technology, making it an indispensable tool for maintaining military superiority. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets in modern air forces.)

Here is a Look at the slowest and fastest U.S. military planes:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Understanding the diversity in speed and capabilities for these aircraft is important for a couple reasons. It highlights the technological breadth and versatility of these U.S. aircraft. Recognizing the different speeds and operational roles helps appreciate how these elements come together to form a robust national defense.

49. Douglas C-41

Source: Jud McCranie / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 198 mph

198 mph Branch: Army

Army Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 5

5 On order for the military: 0

48. DHC-6 Twin Otter

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 213 mph

213 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 1

1 On order for the military: 0

47. Cessna 208 Caravan

Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Branch: Air Force, Army

Air Force, Army Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 3

3 On order for the military: 0

46. de Havilland Canada Dash 7

Source: Alan Radecki Akradecki / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 266 mph

266 mph Branch: Army

Army Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 3

3 On order for the military: 0

45. Beechcraft 1900

Top speed: 284 mph

284 mph Branch: Air Force, Army

Air Force, Army Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 6

6 On order for the military: 0

44. AC-130W Stinger II

Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Westin Warburton / Public Domain

Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 3

3 On order for the military: 0

43. U-28A Draco

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission, transport

Special mission, transport Active in military: 35

35 On order for the military: 0

42. Fairchild C-26 Metroliner

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Branch: Army, Navy

Army, Navy Type: Special mission, transport

Special mission, transport Active in military: 21

21 On order for the military: 0

41. C-146 Wolfhound

Top speed: 335 mph

335 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 20

20 On order for the military: 0

40. Beechcraft C-12 Huron

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Top speed: 336 mph

336 mph Branch: Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps

Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps Type: Special mission, transport

Special mission, transport Active in military: 255

255 On order for the military: 2

39. E-3 Sentry

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 360 mph

360 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 21

21 On order for the military: 0

38. C-130 Hercules

Top speed: 366 mph

366 mph Branch: Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy

Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy Type: Special mission, transport, tanker

Special mission, transport, tanker Active in military: 539

539 On order for the military: 51

37. Leonardo C-27 Spartan

Top speed: 374 mph

374 mph Branch: Army

Army Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 7

7 On order for the military: 0

36. AC-130J Ghostrider

Top speed: 384 mph

384 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 29

29 On order for the military: 0

35. C-2 Greyhound

Top speed: 395 mph

395 mph Branch: Navy

Navy Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 26

26 On order for the military: 0

34. E-2 Hawkeye

Source: Balon Greyjoy / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 400 mph

400 mph Branch: Navy

Navy Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 83

83 On order for the military: 25

33. Bombadier Dash 8

Source: JoeClemson / iStock via Getty Images

Top speed: 415 mph

415 mph Branch: Air Force, Army

Air Force, Army Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 19

19 On order for the military: 0

32. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 420 mph

420 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 270

270 On order for the military: 0

31. EP-3 Ares II

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Top speed: 440 mph

440 mph Branch: Navy

Navy Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 9

9 On order for the military: 0

30. Martin P-3 Orion

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Top speed: 473 mph

473 mph Branch: Navy

Navy Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 8

8 On order for the military: 0

29. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Branch: Army, Marine Corps

Army, Marine Corps Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 38

38 On order for the military: 2

28. C-17 Globemaster III

Top speed: 517 mph

517 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 228

228 On order for the military: 0

27. C-5M Super Galaxy

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 52

52 On order for the military: 0

26. PA-31 Navajo

Top speed: 520 mph

520 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 1

1 On order for the military: 0

25. U-2 Dragon Lady

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Top speed: 528 mph

528 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 26

26 On order for the military: 0

24. Learjet 35

Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 19

19 On order for the military: 0

23. KC-135 Stratotanker

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Tanker

Tanker Active in military: 377

377 On order for the military: 0

22. Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 564 mph

564 mph Branch: Navy

Navy Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 118

118 On order for the military: 10

21. KC-46 Pegasus

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 570 mph

570 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Tanker

Tanker Active in military: 72

72 On order for the military: 99

20. Boeing RC-135

Source: lynothehammer / Flickr

Top speed: 580 mph

580 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 22

22 On order for the military: 0

19. E-8 Joint STARS

Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.

Top speed: 587 mph

587 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 4

4 On order for the military: 0

18. B-52H Stratofortress

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 72

72 On order for the military: 0

17. Boeing E-6 Mercury

Source: AllenJMSmith / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 601 mph

601 mph Branch: Navy

Navy Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 16

16 On order for the military: 0

16. Boeing E-4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 602 mph

602 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 4

4 On order for the military: 0

15. Boeing C-32

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 605 mph

605 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 4

4 On order for the military: 0

14. KC-10 Extender

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 610 mph

610 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Tanker

Tanker Active in military: 20

20 On order for the military: 0

13. C-40 Clipper

Top speed: 615 mph

615 mph Branch: Marine Corps, Navy

Marine Corps, Navy Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 18

18 On order for the military: 0

12. B-2 Spirit

Top speed: 630 mph

630 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 17

17 On order for the military: 0

11. Gulfstream C-20

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Branch: Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy

Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy Type: Transport

Transport Active in military: 5

5 On order for the military: 0

10. Gulfstream G550

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 670 mph

670 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission, transport

Special mission, transport Active in military: 2

2 On order for the military: 9

9. AV-8B Harrier II

Top speed: 673 mph

673 mph Branch: Marine Corps

Marine Corps Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 87

87 On order for the military: 0

8. Bombadier Express E-11

Top speed: 675 mph

675 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 7

7 On order for the military: 4

7. B-1B Lancer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 950 mph

950 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 42

42 On order for the military: 0

6. EA-18G Growler

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Branch: Navy

Navy Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in military: 153

153 On order for the military: 0

5. F-35 Lightning II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Branch: Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy

Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 376

376 On order for the military: 1,855

4. F/A-18 Hornet / Super Hornet

Source: public domain/flickr

Top speed: 1,200 mph

1,200 mph Branch: Marine Corps, Navy

Marine Corps, Navy Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 561

561 On order for the military: 76

3. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Top speed: 1,345 mph

1,345 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 738

738 On order for the military: 0

2. F-22 Raptor

Top speed: 1,500 mph

1,500 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 178

178 On order for the military: 0

1. F-15EX Eagle II

Source: tomasdelcoro / Flickr

Top speed: 1,650 mph

1,650 mph Branch: Air Force

Air Force Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in military: 377

377 On order for the military: 102

