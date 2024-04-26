Military

The 49 Fastest and Slowest US Military Aircraft

F-35+Lightning+II | Lockheed Martin F-35 "Lightning II"
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

The C-130 Hercules is one of the most pervasive aircraft throughout the U.S. Armed Forces. It fulfills a variety of roles from transport to tanker, and even combat in some cases. With a typical speed of more than 300 mph, this aircraft is designed more for stability than speed to best perform its roles. The U.S. military employs a wide array of aircraft, each with different capabilities and speeds. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the fastest and slowest aircraft in the U.S. military. (These are the nations with the largest air forces in the world.)

24/7 Wall St. referenced the report, 2024 World Air Forces, from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website to identify all of the planes in active service in the U.S. military. We ranked aircraft by top speed. We excluded all trainer aircraft and helicopters and all aircraft from the Coast Guard. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal.

The F-22 Raptor is one of the fastest operational jets in the U.S. military’s arsenal. It was designed for high-speed interception and precision attack roles, and can reach speeds over Mach 2.25. Although it was introduced to service in 2005, the F-22 Raptor is still one of the most technologically advanced fighter jets in the world.

Out of all these aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the most recent to enter service. With over 350 units in service, the F-35 forms the backbone of the military’s air dominance strategy. This advanced multirole fighter, developed by Lockheed Martin, combines stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and networking technology, making it an indispensable tool for maintaining military superiority. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets in modern air forces.)

Here is a Look at the slowest and fastest U.S. military planes:

Why Are We Covering This?

Army: Colonel | Silhouette of veteran US Army Colonel Chaplain wearing hat and saluting with an American flag flying behind him.
Source: Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Understanding the diversity in speed and capabilities for these aircraft is important for a couple reasons. It highlights the technological breadth and versatility of these U.S. aircraft. Recognizing the different speeds and operational roles helps appreciate how these elements come together to form a robust national defense.

49. Douglas C-41

Source: Jud McCranie / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 198 mph
  • Branch: Army
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 5
  • On order for the military: 0

48. DHC-6 Twin Otter

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 213 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 1
  • On order for the military: 0

47. Cessna 208 Caravan

Mission Aviation Fellowship Cessna 208 Caravan S2-AEC Landing by Faisal Akram Ether
Mission Aviation Fellowship Cessna 208 Caravan S2-AEC Landing (BY-SA 2.0) by Faisal Akram Ether
  • Top speed: 214 mph
  • Branch: Air Force, Army
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 3
  • On order for the military: 0

46. de Havilland Canada Dash 7

Source: Alan Radecki Akradecki / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 266 mph
  • Branch: Army
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 3
  • On order for the military: 0

45. Beechcraft 1900

FAIRFORD 26 JULY 1998 US ARMY ... by simon butler
FAIRFORD 26 JULY 1998 US ARMY ... (CC BY 2.0) by simon butler
  • Top speed: 284 mph
  • Branch: Air Force, Army
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 6
  • On order for the military: 0

44. AC-130W Stinger II

Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Westin Warburton / Public Domain
  • Top speed: 300 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 3
  • On order for the military: 0

43. U-28A Draco

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 322 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission, transport
  • Active in military: 35
  • On order for the military: 0

42. Fairchild C-26 Metroliner

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 331 mph
  • Branch: Army, Navy
  • Type: Special mission, transport
  • Active in military: 21
  • On order for the military: 0

41. C-146 Wolfhound

01 United States Air Force, Dornier Do-328-110, Larnaca, Cyprus by Tupungato
01 United States Air Force, Dornier Do-328-110, Larnaca, Cyprus (CC BY 3.0) by Tupungato
  • Top speed: 335 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 20
  • On order for the military: 0

40. Beechcraft C-12 Huron

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Top speed: 336 mph
  • Branch: Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps
  • Type: Special mission, transport
  • Active in military: 255
  • On order for the military: 2

39. E-3 Sentry

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 360 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 21
  • On order for the military: 0

38. C-130 Hercules

Lockheed C-130H Hercules u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098CH... by Alan Wilson
Lockheed C-130H Hercules u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098CH... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 366 mph
  • Branch: Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy
  • Type: Special mission, transport, tanker
  • Active in military: 539
  • On order for the military: 51

37. Leonardo C-27 Spartan

Alenia C-27J Spartan by slezo
Alenia C-27J Spartan (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Top speed: 374 mph
  • Branch: Army
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 7
  • On order for the military: 0

36. AC-130J Ghostrider

Lockheed-Martin AC-130J Ghostr... by Alan Wilson
Lockheed-Martin AC-130J Ghostr... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 384 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 29
  • On order for the military: 0

35. C-2 Greyhound

18-1215 Kawazaki C-2 Japanese ... by Colin Cooke Photo
18-1215 Kawazaki C-2 Japanese ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo
  • Top speed: 395 mph
  • Branch: Navy
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 26
  • On order for the military: 0

34. E-2 Hawkeye

Source: Balon Greyjoy / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 400 mph
  • Branch: Navy
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 83
  • On order for the military: 25

33. Bombadier Dash 8

Source: JoeClemson / iStock via Getty Images

  • Top speed: 415 mph
  • Branch: Air Force, Army
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 19
  • On order for the military: 0

32. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 420 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 270
  • On order for the military: 0

31. EP-3 Ares II

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Top speed: 440 mph
  • Branch: Navy
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 9
  • On order for the military: 0

30. Martin P-3 Orion

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Top speed: 473 mph
  • Branch: Navy
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 8
  • On order for the military: 0

29. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Top speed: 490 mph
  • Branch: Army, Marine Corps
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 38
  • On order for the military: 2

28. C-17 Globemaster III

C-17 boarding by NASA Goddard Photo and Video
C-17 boarding (BY 2.0) by NASA Goddard Photo and Video
  • Top speed: 517 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 228
  • On order for the military: 0

27. C-5M Super Galaxy

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 518 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 52
  • On order for the military: 0

26. PA-31 Navajo

Piper PA-31-350 Navajo N828KT cockpit by Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography
Piper PA-31-350 Navajo N828KT cockpit (CC BY 2.0) by Jeroen Stroes Aviation Photography
  • Top speed: 520 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 1
  • On order for the military: 0

25. U-2 Dragon Lady

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Top speed: 528 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 26
  • On order for the military: 0

24. Learjet 35

N506LG 1984 Learjet C-21A s/n ... by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
N506LG 1984 Learjet C-21A s/n ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Top speed: 530 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 19
  • On order for the military: 0

23. KC-135 Stratotanker

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Top speed: 530 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Tanker
  • Active in military: 377
  • On order for the military: 0

22. Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 564 mph
  • Branch: Navy
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 118
  • On order for the military: 10

21. KC-46 Pegasus

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 570 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Tanker
  • Active in military: 72
  • On order for the military: 99

20. Boeing RC-135

Source: lynothehammer / Flickr

  • Top speed: 580 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 22
  • On order for the military: 0

19. E-8 Joint STARS

Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Top speed: 587 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 4
  • On order for the military: 0

18. B-52H Stratofortress

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Top speed: 595 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 72
  • On order for the military: 0

17. Boeing E-6 Mercury

Source: AllenJMSmith / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Top speed: 601 mph
  • Branch: Navy
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 16
  • On order for the military: 0

16. Boeing E-4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 602 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 4
  • On order for the military: 0

15. Boeing C-32

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 605 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 4
  • On order for the military: 0

14. KC-10 Extender

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 610 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Tanker
  • Active in military: 20
  • On order for the military: 0

13. C-40 Clipper

USAF United States Air Force B... by Diegonvs
USAF United States Air Force B... (CC BY 2.0) by Diegonvs
  • Top speed: 615 mph
  • Branch: Marine Corps, Navy
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 18
  • On order for the military: 0

12. B-2 Spirit

Illinois National Guard by The National Guard
Illinois National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Top speed: 630 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 17
  • On order for the military: 0

11. Gulfstream C-20

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 652 mph
  • Branch: Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy
  • Type: Transport
  • Active in military: 5
  • On order for the military: 0

10. Gulfstream G550

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 670 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission, transport
  • Active in military: 2
  • On order for the military: 9

9. AV-8B Harrier II

AV-8B by iyoupapa
AV-8B (CC BY-SA 2.0) by iyoupapa
  • Top speed: 673 mph
  • Branch: Marine Corps
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 87
  • On order for the military: 0

8. Bombadier Express E-11

2010-07-08 BD700 Tyrolean OE-IGS EDDF 03 by Wo st 01
2010-07-08 BD700 Tyrolean OE-IGS EDDF 03 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE) by Wo st 01
  • Top speed: 675 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 7
  • On order for the military: 4

7. B-1B Lancer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 950 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 42
  • On order for the military: 0

6. EA-18G Growler

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

  • Top speed: 1,190 mph
  • Branch: Navy
  • Type: Special mission
  • Active in military: 153
  • On order for the military: 0

5. F-35 Lightning II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Top speed: 1,190 mph
  • Branch: Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 376
  • On order for the military: 1,855

4. F/A-18 Hornet / Super Hornet

Source: public domain/flickr
  • Top speed: 1,200 mph
  • Branch: Marine Corps, Navy
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 561
  • On order for the military: 76

3. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Top speed: 1,345 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 738
  • On order for the military: 0

2. F-22 Raptor

F-22 Raptor by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
F-22 Raptor (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Top speed: 1,500 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 178
  • On order for the military: 0

1. F-15EX Eagle II

Source: tomasdelcoro / Flickr

  • Top speed: 1,650 mph
  • Branch: Air Force
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Active in military: 377
  • On order for the military: 102

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Military, Air Force, aircraft, f-22 raptor, F-35, F-35 Lightning II, fighter jets, military, us air force

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks