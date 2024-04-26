The 49 Fastest and Slowest US Military Aircraft

The C-130 Hercules is one of the most pervasive aircraft throughout the U.S. Armed Forces. It fulfills a variety of roles from transport to tanker, and even combat in some cases. With a typical speed of more than 300 mph, this aircraft is designed more for stability than speed to best perform its roles. The U.S. military employs a wide array of aircraft, each with different capabilities and speeds. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the fastest and slowest aircraft in the U.S. military. (These are the nations with the largest air forces in the world.)
24/7 Wall St. referenced the report, 2024 World Air Forces, from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website to identify all of the planes in active service in the U.S. military. We ranked aircraft by top speed. We excluded all trainer aircraft and helicopters and all aircraft from the Coast Guard. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal.
The F-22 Raptor is one of the fastest operational jets in the U.S. military’s arsenal. It was designed for high-speed interception and precision attack roles, and can reach speeds over Mach 2.25. Although it was introduced to service in 2005, the F-22 Raptor is still one of the most technologically advanced fighter jets in the world.
Out of all these aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the most recent to enter service. With over 350 units in service, the F-35 forms the backbone of the military’s air dominance strategy. This advanced multirole fighter, developed by Lockheed Martin, combines stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and networking technology, making it an indispensable tool for maintaining military superiority. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets in modern air forces.)
Here is a Look at the slowest and fastest U.S. military planes:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the diversity in speed and capabilities for these aircraft is important for a couple reasons. It highlights the technological breadth and versatility of these U.S. aircraft. Recognizing the different speeds and operational roles helps appreciate how these elements come together to form a robust national defense.
49. Douglas C-41
- Top speed: 198 mph
- Branch: Army
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 5
- On order for the military: 0
48. DHC-6 Twin Otter
- Top speed: 213 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 1
- On order for the military: 0
47. Cessna 208 Caravan
- Top speed: 214 mph
- Branch: Air Force, Army
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 3
- On order for the military: 0
46. de Havilland Canada Dash 7
- Top speed: 266 mph
- Branch: Army
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 3
- On order for the military: 0
45. Beechcraft 1900
- Top speed: 284 mph
- Branch: Air Force, Army
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 6
- On order for the military: 0
44. AC-130W Stinger II
- Top speed: 300 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 3
- On order for the military: 0
43. U-28A Draco
- Top speed: 322 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission, transport
- Active in military: 35
- On order for the military: 0
42. Fairchild C-26 Metroliner
- Top speed: 331 mph
- Branch: Army, Navy
- Type: Special mission, transport
- Active in military: 21
- On order for the military: 0
41. C-146 Wolfhound
- Top speed: 335 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 20
- On order for the military: 0
40. Beechcraft C-12 Huron
- Top speed: 336 mph
- Branch: Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps
- Type: Special mission, transport
- Active in military: 255
- On order for the military: 2
39. E-3 Sentry
- Top speed: 360 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 21
- On order for the military: 0
38. C-130 Hercules
- Top speed: 366 mph
- Branch: Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy
- Type: Special mission, transport, tanker
- Active in military: 539
- On order for the military: 51
37. Leonardo C-27 Spartan
- Top speed: 374 mph
- Branch: Army
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 7
- On order for the military: 0
36. AC-130J Ghostrider
- Top speed: 384 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 29
- On order for the military: 0
35. C-2 Greyhound
- Top speed: 395 mph
- Branch: Navy
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 26
- On order for the military: 0
34. E-2 Hawkeye
- Top speed: 400 mph
- Branch: Navy
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 83
- On order for the military: 25
33. Bombadier Dash 8
- Top speed: 415 mph
- Branch: Air Force, Army
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 19
- On order for the military: 0
32. A-10C Thunderbolt II
- Top speed: 420 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 270
- On order for the military: 0
31. EP-3 Ares II
- Top speed: 440 mph
- Branch: Navy
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 9
- On order for the military: 0
30. Martin P-3 Orion
- Top speed: 473 mph
- Branch: Navy
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 8
- On order for the military: 0
29. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Branch: Army, Marine Corps
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 38
- On order for the military: 2
28. C-17 Globemaster III
- Top speed: 517 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 228
- On order for the military: 0
27. C-5M Super Galaxy
- Top speed: 518 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 52
- On order for the military: 0
26. PA-31 Navajo
- Top speed: 520 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 1
- On order for the military: 0
25. U-2 Dragon Lady
- Top speed: 528 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 26
- On order for the military: 0
24. Learjet 35
- Top speed: 530 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 19
- On order for the military: 0
23. KC-135 Stratotanker
- Top speed: 530 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Tanker
- Active in military: 377
- On order for the military: 0
22. Boeing P-8 Poseidon
- Top speed: 564 mph
- Branch: Navy
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 118
- On order for the military: 10
21. KC-46 Pegasus
- Top speed: 570 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Tanker
- Active in military: 72
- On order for the military: 99
20. Boeing RC-135
- Top speed: 580 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 22
- On order for the military: 0
19. E-8 Joint STARS
- Top speed: 587 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 4
- On order for the military: 0
18. B-52H Stratofortress
- Top speed: 595 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 72
- On order for the military: 0
17. Boeing E-6 Mercury
- Top speed: 601 mph
- Branch: Navy
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 16
- On order for the military: 0
16. Boeing E-4
- Top speed: 602 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 4
- On order for the military: 0
15. Boeing C-32
- Top speed: 605 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 4
- On order for the military: 0
14. KC-10 Extender
- Top speed: 610 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Tanker
- Active in military: 20
- On order for the military: 0
13. C-40 Clipper
- Top speed: 615 mph
- Branch: Marine Corps, Navy
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 18
- On order for the military: 0
12. B-2 Spirit
- Top speed: 630 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 17
- On order for the military: 0
11. Gulfstream C-20
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Branch: Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy
- Type: Transport
- Active in military: 5
- On order for the military: 0
10. Gulfstream G550
- Top speed: 670 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission, transport
- Active in military: 2
- On order for the military: 9
9. AV-8B Harrier II
- Top speed: 673 mph
- Branch: Marine Corps
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 87
- On order for the military: 0
8. Bombadier Express E-11
- Top speed: 675 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 7
- On order for the military: 4
7. B-1B Lancer
- Top speed: 950 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 42
- On order for the military: 0
6. EA-18G Growler
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
- Branch: Navy
- Type: Special mission
- Active in military: 153
- On order for the military: 0
5. F-35 Lightning II
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
- Branch: Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 376
- On order for the military: 1,855
4. F/A-18 Hornet / Super Hornet
- Top speed: 1,200 mph
- Branch: Marine Corps, Navy
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 561
- On order for the military: 76
3. F-16C Fighting Falcon
- Top speed: 1,345 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 738
- On order for the military: 0
2. F-22 Raptor
- Top speed: 1,500 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 178
- On order for the military: 0
1. F-15EX Eagle II
- Top speed: 1,650 mph
- Branch: Air Force
- Type: Combat aircraft
- Active in military: 377
- On order for the military: 102
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.