Every Plane and Helicopter The US Military Is Buying

The U.S. military constantly seeks to maintain a competitive advantage over its rivals by innovating technology and keeping its assets up-to-date. The main competitive advantage the United States has over the rest of the world militarily is its Air Force, which is constantly adding to its fleet. (These are the world’s future military aircraft. )

In 2024 alone, the U.S. military as a whole has over 3,900 military aircraft and helicopters on order. Most of these are combat aircraft, but there are a few tankers, transports and special aircraft mixed in as well. Whether the United States is looking to improve its combat capabilities or its logistics, it is by far the largest purchaser of military aircraft in the world.

To identify every aircraft on order for the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft by how many are on order. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, military branches with aircraft in service, and how many of these aircraft are in active service.

The F-35 Lightning II ranks at the top of this list with over 1,800 aircraft on order. This bulk of aircraft would complement its already 376 F-35 aircraft in service. The Lightning II comes in a couple variations that have different capabilities depending on which military branch they are going to.

The cost for the F-35 ranges depending on the variant. The F-35A is the stock standard variant and costs roughly $110 million per unit. The B variant costs slightly more at around $136 million per unit but it incorporates a short take-off and vertical landing system, which allows it to take off from extremely short runways as well land vertically. The C variant is designed to be launched from aircraft carriers and costs about $117 million per unit. (These are the countries buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.)

Separate from the F-35 Lightning II, the U.S. Armed Forces are ordering a series of AH-64 Apache and S-70 Black Hawk helicopters to fill combat and support roles. Tankers and transports are not being ordered as much as the F-35 or S-70 Black Hawk, but they fill important logistical roles as well.

Here is every U.S. military aircraft on order: