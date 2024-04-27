Every Russian Aircraft Carrier Throughout History Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

During World War II, the Soviet Union was relatively limited in terms of its naval power. In fact, the Red Army relied mainly on its ground forces to achieve success over the course of the conflict. However, after bearing witness to the Pacific Theater in the final years of the war, the Soviet Union resolved to muster a force of aircraft carriers to compete on the world stage. (This nation has the largest navy in the world.)

The Cold War era saw the advent of the Kiev-class aircraft carriers and later the Kuznetsov-class, which were primarily designed for anti-submarine warfare. There were a few other carriers that were manufactured during this time, but they did not reach the level of prominence of Kiev and Kuznetsov.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Russian and Soviet Navy over the years with an emphasis on aircraft carriers. To identify the Russian and Soviet Union aircraft carriers used throughout history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft carriers from Haze Gray, an online database of aircraft carriers. We ordered these aircraft carriers according to when they were commissioned. We included supplemental information regarding the class of carrier, aircraft housed, crew size, and propulsion.

Currently, the Admiral Kuznetsov is Russia’s only operational aircraft carrier. However, it has faced constant maintenance issues and economic constraints have only made this worse. It is capable of housing a series of Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets as well as a host of helicopters. (These are all the warship and submarine classes in the Russian Navy.)

Here is a look at all of Russia’s aircraft carriers throughout history:

Why Are We Covering This?

While Russia has a history of building and operating aircraft carriers, its current capabilities have been overshadowed by major naval powers like the United States. With current geopolitical tensions on the rise and an ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it’s important to have a grasp of military capabilities of other adversarial nations.

Moskva

Class: Moskva-class

Moskva-class Type: Helicopter carrier

Helicopter carrier Commissioned: 1967

1967 Aircraft: 14 helicopters

14 helicopters Crew: 850

850 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 4 boilers, 2 shafts, 100,000 hp, 30 knots

Leningrad

Class: Moskva-class

Moskva-class Type: Helicopter carrier

Helicopter carrier Commissioned: 1969

1969 Aircraft: 14 helicopters

14 helicopters Crew: 850

850 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 4 boilers, 2 shafts, 100,000 hp, 30 knots

Kiev

Class: Kiev-class

Kiev-class Type: Aircraft cruiser

Aircraft cruiser Commissioned: 1975

1975 Aircraft: 31 VTOL

31 VTOL Crew: 1,600

1,600 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 8 boilers, 4 shafts, 200,000 hp, 32 knots

Minsk

Class: Kiev-class

Kiev-class Type: Aircraft cruiser

Aircraft cruiser Commissioned: 1978

1978 Aircraft: 31 VTOL

31 VTOL Crew: 1,600

1,600 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 8 boilers, 4 shafts, 200,000 hp, 32 knots

Novorossiysk

Class: Kiev-class

Kiev-class Type: Aircraft cruiser

Aircraft cruiser Commissioned: 1982

1982 Aircraft: 31 VTOL

31 VTOL Crew: 1,600

1,600 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 8 boilers, 4 shafts, 200,000 hp, 32 knots

Baku

Class: Kiev-class

Kiev-class Type: Aircraft cruiser

Aircraft cruiser Commissioned: 1987

1987 Aircraft: 30+ VTOL

30+ VTOL Crew: 1,600

1,600 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 8 boilers, 4 shafts, 200,000 hp, 31.5 knots

Kuznetsov

Class: Kuznetsov-class

Kuznetsov-class Type: Aircraft cruiser

Aircraft cruiser Commissioned: 1990

1990 Aircraft: 30

30 Crew: 1,500

1,500 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 8 boilers, 4 shafts, 200,000 hp, 30 knots

Varyag

Class: Kuznetsov-class

Kuznetsov-class Type: Aircraft cruiser

Aircraft cruiser Commissioned: 2012

2012 Aircraft: 30

30 Crew: 1,500

1,500 Propulsion: Steam turbines, 8 boilers, 4 shafts, 200,000 hp, 30 knots

Ulyanovsk

Class: Ulyanovsk-class

Ulyanovsk-class Type: Supercarrier

Supercarrier Commissioned: Scrapped

Scrapped Aircraft: 80

80 Crew: N/A

N/A Propulsion: Steam turbines, 4 reactors, 4 shafts, 200,000 shp, 30 knots

