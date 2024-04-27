These Are America's Smallest Domestic Military Bases

The United States utilizes military bases and installations around the world to project power and run operations where it sees fit. On the domestic front, these bases serve a slightly different role. There is much less staging in an operational sense, but these seek to provide logistical hubs, housing and training centers for U.S. troops and assets. (This is the largest military base in your state.)
Some domestic bases are renowned for their training facilities where they produce the next generation of American soldiers and military personnel. Others house important military assets like tanks or aircraft that can quickly be deployed where needed.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at America’s domestic military bases. To identify America’s smallest military bases, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the demographic data from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for 2019, which has the most recent year of comprehensive data by base. These military bases were ranked on the fewest active-duty military personnel. We only included bases housing active-duty military personnel for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and DoD were considered.
The Norfolk Naval Station, located in Virginia, is the largest naval base in the world and houses many of the U.S. naval assets. It plays an important role in supporting naval operations along the East Coast. (These are the biggest military bases in the United States.)
One of the smaller bases within the U.S. is Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. It primarily acts as a training facility for the more advanced pilots in the U.S. Air Force. The base hosts Red Flag exercises, the world’s most realistic air combat training exercises, which attract international participation and foster collaboration among allied nations. So, while this base might be one of the smallest, it is by no means the least important.
Here is a look at America’s smallest military bases:
Why Are We Covering This?
U.S. domestic military bases are essential assets that play into national security and ensure military readiness on the domestic front. They play an important role in training and logistics, among other things, making them integral components of the U.S. military infrastructure.
26. Norfolk Naval Base, Virginia
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 47,368 (37.5% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 100,893
- Service branch: Navy
- Location: Norfolk
25. Fort Bragg, North Carolina
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 45,055 (43.2% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 109,101
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 10 miles from Fayetteville
24. Camp Pendleton, California
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 39,690 (24.0% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 70,700
- Service branch: Marine Corps
- Location: 35 miles from San Diego
23. Camp Lejeune MCB, North Carolina
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 38,706 (37.1% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 72,106
- Service branch: Marine Corps
- Location: 3 miles from Jacksonville
22. Fort Hood, Texas
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 36,697 (30.0% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 83,815
- Service branch: Army
- Location: Killeen
21. San Diego NAVSTA, California
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 32,983 (20.0% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 66,557
- Service branch: Navy
- Location: San Diego
20. Fort Campbell, Kentucky
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,824 (83.1% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 62,977
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 50 miles from Nashville
19. Fort Lewis, Washington
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,512 (44.6% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 62,831
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 12 miles from Tacoma
18. Fort Bliss, Texas
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,100 (21.3% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 60,307
- Service branch: Army
- Location: El Paso
17. Fort Carson, Colorado
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 24,520 (68.4% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 57,473
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 6 miles from Colorado Springs
16. Fort Benning, Georgia
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 24,305 (35.7% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 46,785
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 5 miles from Columbus
15. Lackland AFB, Texas
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 22,220 (18.2% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 42,521
- Service branch: Air Force
- Location: 5 miles from San Antonio
14. Fort Stewart, Georgia
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 19,476 (28.6% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 45,302
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 35 miles from Savannah
13. Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,726 (72.8% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,875
- Service branch: Navy
- Location: 30 miles from Chicago
12. Fort Riley, Kansas
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,214 (69.8% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 33,295
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 50 miles from Topeka
11. Fort Drum, New York
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,195 (74.7% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 32,011
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 8 miles from Watertown
10. Schofield Barracks, Hawaii
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,057 (31.7% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 34,022
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 20 miles from Honolulu
9. Fort Sill, Oklahoma
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 13,310 (59.2% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 26,189
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 90 miles from Oklahoma City
8. Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 12,218 (72.3% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 23,479
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 85 miles from Springfield
7. Fort Jackson, South Carolina
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,545 (28.4% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 20,589
- Service branch: Army
- Location: Columbia
6. Fort Gordon, Georgia
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,220 (16.5% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,636
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 12 miles from Augusta
5. Fort George G. Meade, Maryland
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,140 (39.8% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 26,041
- Service branch: Army
- Location: 15 miles from Baltimore
4. Fort Sam Houston, Texas
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,721 (8.8% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,655
- Service branch: Army
- Location: San Antonio
3. Mayport NAVSTA, Florida
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,442 (15.7% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,013
- Service branch: Navy
- Location: 10 miles from Jacksonville
2. Naval Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,222 (21.5% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,697
- Service branch: Navy
- Location: 6 miles from Honolulu
1. Nellis AFB, Nevada
- Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,168 (89.2% of mil. personnel in state)
- All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,937
- Service branch: Air Force
- Location: 8 miles from Las Vegas
