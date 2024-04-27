These Are America's Smallest Domestic Military Bases Naval Air Station Great Lakes by Coast Guard News / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The United States utilizes military bases and installations around the world to project power and run operations where it sees fit. On the domestic front, these bases serve a slightly different role. There is much less staging in an operational sense, but these seek to provide logistical hubs, housing and training centers for U.S. troops and assets. (This is the largest military base in your state.)

Some domestic bases are renowned for their training facilities where they produce the next generation of American soldiers and military personnel. Others house important military assets like tanks or aircraft that can quickly be deployed where needed.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at America’s domestic military bases. To identify America’s smallest military bases, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the demographic data from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for 2019, which has the most recent year of comprehensive data by base. These military bases were ranked on the fewest active-duty military personnel. We only included bases housing active-duty military personnel for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and DoD were considered.

The Norfolk Naval Station, located in Virginia, is the largest naval base in the world and houses many of the U.S. naval assets. It plays an important role in supporting naval operations along the East Coast. (These are the biggest military bases in the United States.)

One of the smaller bases within the U.S. is Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. It primarily acts as a training facility for the more advanced pilots in the U.S. Air Force. The base hosts Red Flag exercises, the world’s most realistic air combat training exercises, which attract international participation and foster collaboration among allied nations. So, while this base might be one of the smallest, it is by no means the least important.

Here is a look at America’s smallest military bases:

Why Are We Covering This?

U.S. domestic military bases are essential assets that play into national security and ensure military readiness on the domestic front. They play an important role in training and logistics, among other things, making them integral components of the U.S. military infrastructure.

26. Norfolk Naval Base, Virginia

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 47,368 (37.5% of mil. personnel in state)

47,368 (37.5% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 100,893

100,893 Service branch: Navy

Navy Location: Norfolk

25. Fort Bragg, North Carolina

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 45,055 (43.2% of mil. personnel in state)

45,055 (43.2% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 109,101

109,101 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 10 miles from Fayetteville

24. Camp Pendleton, California

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 39,690 (24.0% of mil. personnel in state)

39,690 (24.0% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 70,700

70,700 Service branch: Marine Corps

Marine Corps Location: 35 miles from San Diego

23. Camp Lejeune MCB, North Carolina

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 38,706 (37.1% of mil. personnel in state)

38,706 (37.1% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 72,106

72,106 Service branch: Marine Corps

Marine Corps Location: 3 miles from Jacksonville

22. Fort Hood, Texas

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 36,697 (30.0% of mil. personnel in state)

36,697 (30.0% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 83,815

83,815 Service branch: Army

Army Location: Killeen

21. San Diego NAVSTA, California

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 32,983 (20.0% of mil. personnel in state)

32,983 (20.0% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 66,557

66,557 Service branch: Navy

Navy Location: San Diego

20. Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,824 (83.1% of mil. personnel in state)

26,824 (83.1% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 62,977

62,977 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 50 miles from Nashville

19. Fort Lewis, Washington

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,512 (44.6% of mil. personnel in state)

26,512 (44.6% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 62,831

62,831 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 12 miles from Tacoma

18. Fort Bliss, Texas

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 26,100 (21.3% of mil. personnel in state)

26,100 (21.3% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 60,307

60,307 Service branch: Army

Army Location: El Paso

17. Fort Carson, Colorado

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 24,520 (68.4% of mil. personnel in state)

24,520 (68.4% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 57,473

57,473 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 6 miles from Colorado Springs

16. Fort Benning, Georgia

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 24,305 (35.7% of mil. personnel in state)

24,305 (35.7% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 46,785

46,785 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 5 miles from Columbus

15. Lackland AFB, Texas

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 22,220 (18.2% of mil. personnel in state)

22,220 (18.2% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 42,521

42,521 Service branch: Air Force

Air Force Location: 5 miles from San Antonio

14. Fort Stewart, Georgia

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 19,476 (28.6% of mil. personnel in state)

19,476 (28.6% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 45,302

45,302 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 35 miles from Savannah

13. Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,726 (72.8% of mil. personnel in state)

15,726 (72.8% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,875

21,875 Service branch: Navy

Navy Location: 30 miles from Chicago

12. Fort Riley, Kansas

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,214 (69.8% of mil. personnel in state)

15,214 (69.8% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 33,295

33,295 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 50 miles from Topeka

11. Fort Drum, New York

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,195 (74.7% of mil. personnel in state)

15,195 (74.7% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 32,011

32,011 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 8 miles from Watertown

10. Schofield Barracks, Hawaii

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 15,057 (31.7% of mil. personnel in state)

15,057 (31.7% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 34,022

34,022 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 20 miles from Honolulu

9. Fort Sill, Oklahoma

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 13,310 (59.2% of mil. personnel in state)

13,310 (59.2% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 26,189

26,189 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 90 miles from Oklahoma City

8. Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 12,218 (72.3% of mil. personnel in state)

12,218 (72.3% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 23,479

23,479 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 85 miles from Springfield

7. Fort Jackson, South Carolina

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,545 (28.4% of mil. personnel in state)

11,545 (28.4% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 20,589

20,589 Service branch: Army

Army Location: Columbia

6. Fort Gordon, Georgia

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,220 (16.5% of mil. personnel in state)

11,220 (16.5% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,636

25,636 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 12 miles from Augusta

5. Fort George G. Meade, Maryland

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 11,140 (39.8% of mil. personnel in state)

11,140 (39.8% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 26,041

26,041 Service branch: Army

Army Location: 15 miles from Baltimore

4. Fort Sam Houston, Texas

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,721 (8.8% of mil. personnel in state)

10,721 (8.8% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,655

25,655 Service branch: Army

Army Location: San Antonio

3. Mayport NAVSTA, Florida

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,442 (15.7% of mil. personnel in state)

10,442 (15.7% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 25,013

25,013 Service branch: Navy

Navy Location: 10 miles from Jacksonville

2. Naval Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,222 (21.5% of mil. personnel in state)

10,222 (21.5% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,697

21,697 Service branch: Navy

Navy Location: 6 miles from Honolulu

1. Nellis AFB, Nevada

Active-duty personnel stationed at base: 10,168 (89.2% of mil. personnel in state)

10,168 (89.2% of mil. personnel in state) All personnel assigned to base, incl. military family members: 21,937

21,937 Service branch: Air Force

Air Force Location: 8 miles from Las Vegas

