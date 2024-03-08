This Is the Loneliest City In the US

There were 37.1 million one-person households — people living alone — in the United States in 2022, or 28.6% of the nearly 130 million U.S. households. Looking at the entire adult population (that is, civilian and noninstitutionalized), we find that 14% are living alone. About 14.5 million of those living alone, or 40.1%, are 65 and older, which means the majority of one-person households nationwide are younger than 65 years of age.
Of course, living alone does not necessarily mean being lonely or not being in a relationship. Still, we associate stages in life — being older or a young worker — with living alone. Therefore, it is interesting to find in which cities the most people live alone.
To find the loneliest cities nationwide, 24/7 Wall St. used Census Bureau data, ranking 384 metro areas and the District of Columbia by the share of nonfamily households living alone out of all households. We added the share of people living alone as a percentage of the civilian, noninstitutionalized 16+ population. All data, including monthly gross rent and bachelor’s degree attainment rate, came from the 2022 American Community Survey either one-year or five-year estimates.
At least 25 of the cities on the list are in the Midwest, 13 are in the South, seven in the West region, and four in the Northeast, including three cities in New York state. While Florida is always painted as a state attracting retirees, only one city is in the Sunshine state. On the other hand, Six cities are in Ohio and six in Illinois, four in Michigan, and three in Wisconsin, pointing perhaps to economic conditions that have driven populations away more than other factors. For example, with the exception of one city, rents and median household incomes are lower than the national average in all the cities on the list. (Also see: The Top City to Live in Each State)
So which is the loneliest city? With nearly half of all households living alone, or nearly 30% of the civilian adult population (double the national average), the nation’s capital has been dubbed “the loneliest city.” And unlike other cities on the list, just 23% of those one-person households are 65 years and over.
50. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI
- One-person households, 2022: 33.2% (23,952 households — #221 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.4% (#36 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 9,586, or 40.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $863 (#330 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 28.7%% (#227 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $69,405 (#163 of 385 metros)
49. Syracuse, NY
- One-person households, 2022: 33.2% (91,683 households — #75 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.2% (#50 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 36,492, or 39.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $971 (#249 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.0%% (#135 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $68,304 (#176 of 385 metros)
48. Albuquerque, NM
- One-person households, 2022: 33.3% (126,195 households — #53 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.8% (#65 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 51,796, or 41.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,048 (#194 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.0%% (#126 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $66,392 (#199 of 385 metros)
47. Racine, WI
- One-person households, 2022: 33.3% (26,192 households — #202 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.7% (#76 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11,154, or 42.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $980 (#240 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 31.7%% (#183 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $71,788 (#135 of 385 metros)
46. Rocky Mount, NC
- One-person households, 2022: 33.4% (19,588 households — #258 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.7% (#69 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 9,907, or 50.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $847 (#345 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 21.0%% (#349 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $53,896 (#359 of 385 metros)
45. Battle Creek, MI
- One-person households, 2022: 33.4% (17,831 households — #276 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.5% (#85 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,910, or 38.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $853 (#341 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 23.9%% (#304 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $59,522 (#297 of 385 metros)
44. Tallahassee, FL
- One-person households, 2022: 33.4% (52,251 households — #121 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.7% (#75 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 16,606, or 31.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,114 (#161 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 40.2%% (#73 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $58,018 (#317 of 385 metros)
43. Bloomington, IN
- One-person households, 2022: 33.4% (22,991 households — #226 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.4% (#38 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 5,317, or 23.1% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,083 (#177 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 46.6%% (#28 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $64,639 (#228 of 385 metros)
42. Lansing-East Lansing, MI
- One-person households, 2022: 33.5% (74,646 households — #89 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.9% (#60 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 26,718, or 35.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $966 (#254 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.7%% (#153 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $64,478 (#232 of 385 metros)
41. Mobile, AL
- One-person households, 2022: 33.5% (56,635 households — #111 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.4% (#93 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 20,642, or 36.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $940 (#274 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.9%% (#281 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $54,313 (#353 of 385 metros)
40. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- One-person households, 2022: 33.6% (77,062 households — #84 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.7% (#30 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 35,940, or 46.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $725 (#382 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 26.0%% (#266 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $54,506 (#352 of 385 metros)
39. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
- One-person households, 2022: 33.7% (220,643 households — #36 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.2% (#46 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 82,079, or 37.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,054 (#190 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 39.3%% (#79 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $70,898 (#142 of 385 metros)
38. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
- One-person households, 2022: 33.8% (170,886 households — #40 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.8% (#25 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 71,556, or 41.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $980 (#240 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.0%% (#123 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $68,698 (#169 of 385 metros)
37. Fargo, ND-MN
- One-person households, 2022: 33.9% (37,359 households — #161 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.6% (#33 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 9,451, or 25.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $890 (#306 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 43.0%% (#43 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $70,391 (#151 of 385 metros)
36. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- One-person households, 2022: 33.9% (169,553 households — #41 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.7% (#70 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 64,890, or 38.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,148 (#143 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 34.7%% (#141 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $61,602 (#270 of 385 metros)
35. Dayton-Kettering, OH
- One-person households, 2022: 34.0% (118,246 households — #55 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.8% (#26 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 46,897, or 39.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $948 (#268 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.9%% (#152 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $66,770 (#194 of 385 metros)
34. Duluth, MN-WI
- One-person households, 2022: 34.0% (42,905 households — #141 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.0% (#20 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 18,761, or 43.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $929 (#284 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 30.0%% (#208 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,963 (#208 of 385 metros)
33. Lima, OH
- One-person households, 2022: 34.1% (13,991 households — #327 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.1% (#54 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,195, or 44.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $893 (#304 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 20.0%% (#361 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $59,880 (#293 of 385 metros)
32. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
- One-person households, 2022: 34.2% (107,082 households — #60 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.4% (#40 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 34,442, or 32.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $921 (#289 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 32.4%% (#175 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $60,931 (#277 of 385 metros)
31. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- One-person households, 2022: 34.2% (53,766 households — #117 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.4% (#35 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 20,435, or 38.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $949 (#267 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 25.8%% (#269 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $52,775 (#369 of 385 metros)
30. Carbondale-Marion, IL
- One-person households, 2022: 34.2% (19,420 households — #262 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.2% (#15 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 7,899, or 40.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $754 (#379 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 31.2%% (#191 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $55,289 (#341 of 385 metros)
29. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
- One-person households, 2022: 34.2% (16,979 households — #289 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.1% (#18 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 8,618, or 50.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $806 (#363 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 22.1%% (#333 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $58,076 (#312 of 385 metros)
28. Jackson, MI
- One-person households, 2022: 34.3% (21,708 households — #234 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.2% (#51 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 8,791, or 40.5% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $881 (#320 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 21.3%% (#345 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $59,059 (#303 of 385 metros)
27. Charleston, WV
- One-person households, 2022: 34.4% (36,825 households — #162 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.9% (#23 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 16,200, or 44.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $816 (#358 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.5%% (#288 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $53,157 (#363 of 385 metros)
26. Bay City, MI
- One-person households, 2022: 34.4% (15,365 households — #304 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.0% (#19 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,809, or 44.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $829 (#351 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 22.4%% (#331 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $55,134 (#344 of 385 metros)
25. Springfield, IL
- One-person households, 2022: 34.4% (29,940 households — #185 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.7% (#28 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11,729, or 39.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $879 (#322 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.2%% (#131 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $73,918 (#119 of 385 metros)
24. Cumberland, MD-WV
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (12,734 households — #337 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.3% (#42 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,315, or 49.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $670 (#384 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.7%% (#284 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $54,618 (#350 of 385 metros)
23. Pittsburgh, PA
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (352,251 households — #19 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.1% (#16 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 154,536, or 43.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $964 (#256 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 38.1%% (#90 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $70,607 (#147 of 385 metros)
22. Columbus, IN
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (11,879 households — #354 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.4% (#37 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 4,050, or 34.1% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $993 (#230 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.7%% (#154 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,739 (#212 of 385 metros)
21. Walla Walla, WA
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (8,075 households — #382 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.6% (#78 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 4,455, or 55.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,085 (#175 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.0%% (#137 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,300 (#218 of 385 metros)
20. Morgantown, WV
- One-person households, 2022: 34.6% (19,854 households — #255 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.6% (#31 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 5,950, or 30.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $859 (#335 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 41.1%% (#64 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $56,132 (#332 of 385 metros)
19. Eugene-Springfield, OR
- One-person households, 2022: 34.6% (55,507 households — #115 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.6% (#32 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 22,917, or 41.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,245 (#110 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.4%% (#129 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $64,069 (#237 of 385 metros)
18. Toledo, OH
- One-person households, 2022: 34.7% (96,300 households — #71 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.2% (#14 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 36,986, or 38.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $882 (#318 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 30.7%% (#197 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $61,012 (#276 of 385 metros)
17. Iowa City, IA
- One-person households, 2022: 34.8% (25,236 households — #212 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.3% (#43 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 7,517, or 29.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,013 (#214 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 51.1%% (#14 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $72,634 (#126 of 385 metros)
16. Hot Springs, AR
- One-person households, 2022: 34.9% (15,805 households — #300 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.9% (#9 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 8,563, or 54.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $872 (#326 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 25.9%% (#267 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $53,145 (#364 of 385 metros)
15. Macon-Bibb County, GA
- One-person households, 2022: 34.9% (31,901 households — #178 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.9% (#62 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13,235, or 41.5% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $961 (#260 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 23.3%% (#314 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $52,574 (#371 of 385 metros)
14. Bloomington, IL
- One-person households, 2022: 35.3% (24,322 households — #220 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.3% (#44 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,752, or 27.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $954 (#264 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 47.5%% (#23 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $70,674 (#146 of 385 metros)
13. Carson City, NV
- One-person households, 2022: 35.3% (8,201 households — #380 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.0% (#21 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 4,249, or 51.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,129 (#150 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.0%% (#300 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $59,042 (#304 of 385 metros)
12. Great Falls, MT
- One-person households, 2022: 35.4% (12,522 households — #344 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.7% (#12 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 5,160, or 41.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $837 (#348 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 28.0%% (#238 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $58,698 (#307 of 385 metros)
11. Missoula, MT
- One-person households, 2022: 35.7% (19,035 households — #263 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.8% (#10 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,396, or 33.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,062 (#186 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 47.1%% (#25 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $68,305 (#175 of 385 metros)
10. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
- One-person households, 2022: 35.7% (318,386 households — #21 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.6% (#13 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 129,482, or 40.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $970 (#250 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.1%% (#118 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,198 (#219 of 385 metros)
9. Santa Fe, NM
- One-person households, 2022: 35.9% (25,934 households — #205 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.8% (#3 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13,076, or 50.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,228 (#115 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 45.5%% (#32 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $72,544 (#127 of 385 metros)
8. Champaign-Urbana, IL
- One-person households, 2022: 36.1% (33,083 households — #175 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.9% (#22 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 8,919, or 27.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $959 (#261 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 46.1%% (#30 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $62,108 (#264 of 385 metros)
7. Decatur, IL
- One-person households, 2022: 36.8% (16,083 households — #298 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.1% (#8 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 7,064, or 43.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $774 (#373 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.6%% (#285 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $60,332 (#286 of 385 metros)
6. Texarkana, TX-AR
- One-person households, 2022: 36.9% (20,521 households — #248 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.8% (#24 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 8,557, or 41.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $827 (#352 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 20.1%% (#360 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $48,230 (#383 of 385 metros)
5. Mansfield, OH
- One-person households, 2022: 37.3% (18,748 households — #266 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.8% (#11 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 8,761, or 46.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $774 (#373 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 17.9%% (#373 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $53,047 (#365 of 385 metros)
4. Grand Forks, ND-MN
- One-person households, 2022: 38.2% (16,314 households — #294 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.2% (#7 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,054, or 37.1% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $861 (#334 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.1%% (#134 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,413 (#217 of 385 metros)
3. Elmira, NY
- One-person households, 2022: 38.3% (13,146 households — #335 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.6% (#5 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6,001, or 45.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $985 (#238 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 27.0%% (#254 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $55,845 (#335 of 385 metros)
2. Danville, IL
- One-person households, 2022: 39.7% (12,292 households — #347 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.7% (#2 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 5,701, or 46.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $743 (#380 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 15.5%% (#382 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $51,515 (#375 of 385 metros)
1. District of Columbia
- One-person households, 2022: 48.6% (158,840 households — #45 of 385 metros)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 24.0% (#1 of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 36,489, or 23.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,843 (#17 of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 65.4%% (#1 of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $101,027 (#10 of 385 metros)
