Living alone for the first time — whether as a young adult, newly single, or unfortunately a widow — can be daunting. Still, 37.1 million people nationwide live alone — 28.6% of the nearly 130 million U.S. households and 14% of the adult civilian population. About 14.5 million of those living alone nationwide, or 40.1%, are 65 and older, which means the majority of one-person households nationwide are younger than 65 years of age.
Of course, living alone does not necessarily mean being lonely or not being in a relationship. Yet for those living alone for the first time, some ways to alleviate the anxiety can be keeping touch with family and friends, making your place your own by redecorating or taking on other projects, and getting to know the neighbors.
To find the loneliest city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used Census Bureau data, ranking 384 metro areas by the share of nonfamily households living alone out of all households. We added the share of people living alone as a percentage of the civilian, noninstitutionalized 16+ population. All data, including monthly gross rent and bachelor’s degree attainment rate, came from the 2022 American Community Survey either one-year or five-year estimates. For some metro areas that span several states, we considered the main state, though the statistics are for the metro.
Among the metros on the list, between 23% and 39.7% of households are one-person households. Of the 16+ civilian, noninstitutionalized population, between 10.8% and 21.8% live alone. And of the 50 cities on the list, 24 also rank among the 50 loneliest cities nationwide. (Also see: This is the loneliest city in the U.S.)
On the other hand, in four states — New Hampshire, Delaware, Hawaii, and Utah — the loneliest city ranks among the 100 least lonely nationwide.
Alabama: Mobile
- One-person households, 2022: 33.5% (56,635 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.8% (#78 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 12.2%, or 36.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $940 (#274 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.9% (#281 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $54,313 (#353 out of 385 metros)
Alaska: Fairbanks
- One-person households, 2022: 31.3% (11,703 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.4% (#48 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6.5%, or 20.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,368 (#74 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: N/A
- Median household income: $83,519 (#54 out of 385 metros)
Arizona: Tucson
- One-person households, 2022: 32.3% (140,997 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.9% (#72 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.3%, or 44.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,135 (#145 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.1% (#101 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $64,014 (#238 out of 385 metros)
Arkansas: Hot Springs
- One-person households, 2022: 34.9% (15,805 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 19.3% (#11 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 18.9%, or 54.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $872 (#326 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 25.9% (#267 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $53,145 (#364 out of 385 metros)
California: Redding
- One-person households, 2022: 30.2% (21,519 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.8% (#217 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.7%, or 48.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,152 (#140 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 23.8% (#307 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $68,276 (#177 out of 385 metros)
Colorado: Pueblo
- One-person households, 2022: 32.4% (22,012 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.7% (#88 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.4%, or 44.5% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,011 (#216 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 23.8% (#305 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $58,723 (#305 out of 385 metros)
Connecticut: Norwich-New London
- One-person households, 2022: 31.6% (35,568 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.7% (#89 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 12.5%, or 39.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,202 (#121 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.9% (#94 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $83,819 (#52 out of 385 metros)
Delaware: Dover
- One-person households, 2022: 25.8% (18,966 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.4% (#291 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.0%, or 50.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,201 (#122 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 25.3% (#278 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $72,675 (#125 out of 385 metros)
Florida: Tallahassee
- One-person households, 2022: 33.4% (52,251 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.8% (#79 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 10.6%, or 31.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,114 (#161 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 40.2% (#73 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $58,018 (#317 out of 385 metros)
Georgia: Macon-Bibb County
- One-person households, 2022: 34.9% (31,901 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.7% (#40 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.5%, or 41.5% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $961 (#260 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 23.3% (#314 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $52,574 (#371 out of 385 metros)
Hawaii: Urban Honolulu
- One-person households, 2022: 25.5% (86,304 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 11.3% (#346 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11.0%, or 43.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,914 (#10 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.7% (#96 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $96,580 (#16 out of 385 metros)
Idaho: Lewiston, ID-WA
- One-person households, 2022: 32.6% (9,156 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.8% (#35 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 15.3%, or 46.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $953 (#266 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 26.6% (#260 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $66,844 (#193 out of 385 metros)
Illinois: Danville
- One-person households, 2022: 39.7% (12,292 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 21.8% (#2 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 18.4%, or 46.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $743 (#380 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 15.5% (#382 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $51,515 (#375 out of 385 metros)
Indiana: Columbus
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (11,879 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.5% (#17 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11.8%, or 34.1% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $993 (#230 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.7% (#154 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,739 (#212 out of 385 metros)
Iowa: Iowa City
- One-person households, 2022: 34.8% (25,236 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.7% (#37 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 10.4%, or 29.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,013 (#214 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 51.1% (#14 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $72,634 (#126 out of 385 metros)
Kansas: Topeka
- One-person households, 2022: 31.6% (31,050 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.1% (#60 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 12.9%, or 40.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $908 (#296 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 28.8% (#226 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $62,446 (#260 out of 385 metros)
Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette
- One-person households, 2022: 32.3% (70,158 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.1% (#65 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11.4%, or 35.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,026 (#206 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 42.1% (#50 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,964 (#207 out of 385 metros)
Louisiana: Shreveport-Bossier City
- One-person households, 2022: 34.2% (53,766 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.0% (#31 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.0%, or 38.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $949 (#267 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 25.8% (#269 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $52,775 (#369 out of 385 metros)
Maine: Bangor
- One-person households, 2022: 32.1% (21,144 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.6% (#93 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.1%, or 40.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $936 (#279 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 27.5% (#247 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $61,134 (#275 out of 385 metros)
Maryland: Cumberland, MD-WV
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (12,734 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.0% (#70 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 17.1%, or 49.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $670 (#384 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.7% (#284 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $54,618 (#350 out of 385 metros)
Massachusetts: Springfield
- One-person households, 2022: 32.1% (89,222 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.8% (#139 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.5%, or 45.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,078 (#180 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.1% (#121 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $68,400 (#173 out of 385 metros)
Michigan: Bay City
- One-person households, 2022: 34.4% (15,365 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.1% (#29 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 15.2%, or 44.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $829 (#351 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 22.4% (#331 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $55,134 (#344 out of 385 metros)
Minnesota: Duluth, MN-WI
- One-person households, 2022: 34.0% (42,905 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.1% (#23 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.9%, or 43.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $929 (#284 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 30.0% (#208 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,963 (#208 out of 385 metros)
Mississippi: Jackson
- One-person households, 2022: 32.1% (71,937 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.8% (#137 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11.8%, or 36.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $998 (#224 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.0% (#163 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $58,064 (#314 out of 385 metros)
Missouri: Columbia
- One-person households, 2022: 32.5% (28,575 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.8% (#83 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 10.0%, or 30.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $942 (#273 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 47.3% (#24 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $62,044 (#266 out of 385 metros)
Montana: Missoula
- One-person households, 2022: 35.7% (19,035 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 19.3% (#12 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 12.0%, or 33.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,062 (#186 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 47.1% (#25 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $68,305 (#175 out of 385 metros)
Nebraska: Lincoln
- One-person households, 2022: 32.2% (44,674 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.8% (#87 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11.8%, or 36.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $988 (#235 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 40.7% (#66 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $67,235 (#189 out of 385 metros)
Nevada: Carson City
- One-person households, 2022: 35.3% (8,201 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.1% (#28 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 18.3%, or 51.8% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,129 (#150 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.0% (#300 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $59,042 (#304 out of 385 metros)
New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua
- One-person households, 2022: 26.3% (44,073 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 12.8% (#315 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 11.3%, or 43.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,514 (#44 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 40.7% (#68 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $96,921 (#14 out of 385 metros)
New Jersey: Ocean City
- One-person households, 2022: 31.6% (15,363 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 19.4% (#9 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.7%, or 46.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,336 (#80 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.8% (#95 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $84,870 (#47 out of 385 metros)
New Mexico: Santa Fe
- One-person households, 2022: 35.9% (25,934 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 20.0% (#4 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 18.1%, or 50.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,228 (#115 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 45.5% (#32 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $72,544 (#127 out of 385 metros)
New York: Elmira
- One-person households, 2022: 38.3% (13,146 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 20.0% (#5 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 17.5%, or 45.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $985 (#238 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 27.0% (#254 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $55,845 (#335 out of 385 metros)
North Carolina: Rocky Mount
- One-person households, 2022: 33.4% (19,588 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.1% (#63 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 16.9%, or 50.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $847 (#345 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 21.0% (#349 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $53,896 (#359 out of 385 metros)
North Dakota: Grand Forks, ND-MN
- One-person households, 2022: 38.2% (16,314 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 20.1% (#3 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.2%, or 37.1% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $861 (#334 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.1% (#134 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,413 (#217 out of 385 metros)
Ohio: Mansfield
- One-person households, 2022: 37.3% (18,748 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 19.8% (#7 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 17.4%, or 46.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $774 (#373 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 17.9% (#373 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $53,047 (#365 out of 385 metros)
Oklahoma: Lawton
- One-person households, 2022: 30.8% (14,750 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.1% (#64 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 10.3%, or 33.4% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $920 (#290 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 25.2% (#280 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $55,148 (#343 out of 385 metros)
Oregon: Eugene-Springfield
- One-person households, 2022: 34.6% (55,507 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.3% (#49 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.3%, or 41.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,245 (#110 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.4% (#129 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $64,069 (#237 out of 385 metros)
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (352,251 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.1% (#27 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 15.1%, or 43.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $964 (#256 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 38.1% (#90 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $70,607 (#147 out of 385 metros)
Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
- One-person households, 2022: 30.4% (206,613 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.2% (#183 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.6%, or 44.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,201 (#122 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.7% (#109 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $81,784 (#66 out of 385 metros)
South Carolina: Sumter
- One-person households, 2022: 32.2% (17,322 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.9% (#73 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.8%, or 42.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,055 (#189 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 23.9% (#302 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $55,695 (#337 out of 385 metros)
South Dakota: Rapid City
- One-person households, 2022: 33.1% (19,782 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.4% (#22 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.8%, or 41.6% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,045 (#195 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.1% (#162 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $67,468 (#185 out of 385 metros)
Tennessee: Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA
- One-person households, 2022: 30.5% (40,529 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.0% (#125 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 14.7%, or 48.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $804 (#364 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 21.8% (#336 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $52,887 (#366 out of 385 metros)
Texas: Texarkana, TX-AR
- One-person households, 2022: 36.9% (20,521 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.7% (#16 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 15.4%, or 41.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $827 (#352 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 20.1% (#360 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $48,230 (#383 out of 385 metros)
Utah: Salt Lake City
- One-person households, 2022: 23.0% (102,983 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 10.8% (#355 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 6.9%, or 29.9% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,431 (#60 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.9% (#93 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $91,891 (#28 out of 385 metros)
Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington
- One-person households, 2022: 28.6% (27,860 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.8% (#215 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 12.8%, or 44.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,442 (#57 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 52.8% (#10 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $83,707 (#53 out of 385 metros)
Virginia: Roanoke
- One-person households, 2022: 32.4% (43,102 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.1% (#69 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.7%, or 42.3% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $937 (#278 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 31.1% (#193 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $64,596 (#229 out of 385 metros)
Washington: Walla Walla
- One-person households, 2022: 34.5% (8,075 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.8% (#86 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 19.0%, or 55.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,085 (#175 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.0% (#137 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $65,300 (#218 out of 385 metros)
West Virginia: Morgantown
- One-person households, 2022: 34.6% (19,854 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.3% (#52 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 10.4%, or 30.0% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $859 (#335 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 41.1% (#64 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $56,132 (#332 out of 385 metros)
Wisconsin: Milwaukee-Waukesha
- One-person households, 2022: 33.7% (220,643 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 17.8% (#36 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 12.5%, or 37.2% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,054 (#190 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 39.3% (#79 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $70,898 (#142 out of 385 metros)
Wyoming: Cheyenne
- One-person households, 2022: 32.3% (13,750 households)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.0% (#32 out of 385 metros)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 13.8%, or 42.7% of one-person households
- Monthly gross rent: $1,073 (#182 out of 385 metros)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 28.4% (#235 out of 385 metros)
- Median household income: $71,621 (#136 out of 385 metros)
