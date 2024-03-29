Living alone for the first time — whether as a young adult, newly single, or unfortunately a widow — can be daunting. Still, 37.1 million people nationwide live alone — 28.6% of the nearly 130 million U.S. households and 14% of the adult civilian population. About 14.5 million of those living alone nationwide, or 40.1%, are 65 and older, which means the majority of one-person households nationwide are younger than 65 years of age.

Of course, living alone does not necessarily mean being lonely or not being in a relationship. Yet for those living alone for the first time, some ways to alleviate the anxiety can be keeping touch with family and friends, making your place your own by redecorating or taking on other projects, and getting to know the neighbors.

To find the loneliest city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used Census Bureau data, ranking 384 metro areas by the share of nonfamily households living alone out of all households. We added the share of people living alone as a percentage of the civilian, noninstitutionalized 16+ population. All data, including monthly gross rent and bachelor’s degree attainment rate, came from the 2022 American Community Survey either one-year or five-year estimates. For some metro areas that span several states, we considered the main state, though the statistics are for the metro.

Among the metros on the list, between 23% and 39.7% of households are one-person households. Of the 16+ civilian, noninstitutionalized population, between 10.8% and 21.8% live alone. And of the 50 cities on the list, 24 also rank among the 50 loneliest cities nationwide. (Also see: This is the loneliest city in the U.S.)

On the other hand, in four states — New Hampshire, Delaware, Hawaii, and Utah — the loneliest city ranks among the 100 least lonely nationwide.