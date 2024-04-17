These 30 Countries Have Devastatingly Low Birth Rates ProStockMedia / Shutterstock.com

Demographic trends often have far-reaching economic and social consequences. Birth rates are no exception, and in much of the world, they have been falling for decades. As recently as in the mid-1960s, women had an average of about five children in their lifetime, according to the World Bank. As of 2021, the latest year of available data, women were having an average of only 2.3 children — a historic low.

For a country to maintain its population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should stand at around 2.1 children per woman. Fertility rates above 2.1, meanwhile, indicate future population growth, which is typically desirable in countries not struggling with overpopulation.

But in many parts of the world — including the United States, where women have an average of only 1.7 children — fertility rates are well below the 2.1 threshold. In these circumstances, without increased immigration, population decline is likely in the coming years. Fewer children will eventually mean fewer working age adults to fill jobs, pay taxes, and support growing numbers of retirement-age citizens. Population decline can also be a drag on the overall economy, resulting in slower growth or even reduced gross domestic product.

Using data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 30 countries with the lowest fertility rates. Data on total fertility rates, or the average number of children women have in their lifetime, are for 2021. Supplemental data on population, population change, and GDP per capita are also from the World Bank.

Among the countries on this list, fertility rates range from about 1.5 to just 0.8. Historically, low fertility rates have been more common in countries with relatively wealthy populations, and in most countries on this list, GDP per capita exceeds the $12,688 global average. (Here is a look at the wealthiest countries in the world.)

In many countries on this list, fertility rates have been below the key 2.1 threshold for years — and the consequences are already evident in demographic changes. A dozen of these countries have a smaller population now than they did a decade ago, and nearly half reported population decline between 2021 and 2022.

These are the 30 countries with the lowest birth rates.

30. Russia

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.49

1.49 Total population: 144,236,933

144,236,933 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.1% (+106,451 people)

+0.1% (+106,451 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +0.5% (+729,938 people)

+0.5% (+729,938 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $15,271

29. Belarus

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.48

1.48 Total population: 9,228,071

9,228,071 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.8% (-74,514 people)

-0.8% (-74,514 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -2.3% (-215,140 people)

-2.3% (-215,140 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $7,888

28. Serbia

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.48

1.48 Total population: 6,664,449

6,664,449 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -2.5% (-169,877 people)

-2.5% (-169,877 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -7.0% (-499,683 people)

-7.0% (-499,683 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $9,538

27. Austria

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.48

1.48 Total population: 9,041,851

9,041,851 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.0% (+86,054 people)

+1.0% (+86,054 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +6.6% (+562,028 people)

+6.6% (+562,028 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $52,085

26. Finland

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.46

1.46 Total population: 5,556,106

5,556,106 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.3% (+15,089 people)

+0.3% (+15,089 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.2% (+117,134 people)

+2.2% (+117,134 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $50,872

25. United Arab Emirates

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.46

1.46 Total population: 9,441,129

9,441,129 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.8% (+75,984 people)

+0.8% (+75,984 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +7.9% (+689,282 people)

+7.9% (+689,282 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $53,708

24. Cuba

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.44

1.44 Total population: 11,212,191

11,212,191 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.4% (-44,181 people)

-0.4% (-44,181 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -1.0% (-109,388 people)

-1.0% (-109,388 people) GDP per capita, 2020: $9,500

23. Canada

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.43

1.43 Total population: 38,929,902

38,929,902 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.8% (+703,404 people)

+1.8% (+703,404 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +11.0% (+3,846,948 people)

+11.0% (+3,846,948 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $55,522

22. Bhutan

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.41

1.41 Total population: 782,455

782,455 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.6% (+4,969 people)

+0.6% (+4,969 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +7.3% (+53,566 people)

+7.3% (+53,566 people) GDP per capita, 2021: $3,560

21. Mauritius

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.41

1.41 Total population: 1,262,523

1,262,523 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.3% (-3,811 people)

-0.3% (-3,811 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +0.3% (+3,596 people)

+0.3% (+3,596 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $10,256

20. St. Lucia

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.40

1.40 Total population: 179,857

179,857 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.1% (+206 people)

+0.1% (+206 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +3.4% (+5,879 people)

+3.4% (+5,879 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $13,031

19. Greece

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.39

1.39 Total population: 10,426,919

10,426,919 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -1.3% (-142,288 people)

-1.3% (-142,288 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -4.9% (-538,292 people)

-4.9% (-538,292 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $20,867

18. Albania

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.39

1.39 Total population: 2,777,689

2,777,689 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -1.2% (-33,977 people)

-1.2% (-33,977 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -4.1% (-117,403 people)

-4.1% (-117,403 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $6,810

17. The Bahamas

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.39

1.39 Total population: 409,984

409,984 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.5% (+2,078 people)

+0.5% (+2,078 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +6.3% (+24,334 people)

+6.3% (+24,334 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $31,458

16. Portugal

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.38

1.38 Total population: 10,409,704

10,409,704 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.5% (+47,873 people)

+0.5% (+47,873 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -0.5% (-47,591 people)

-0.5% (-47,591 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $24,515

15. Luxembourg

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.38

1.38 Total population: 653,103

653,103 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.0% (+13,039 people)

+2.0% (+13,039 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +20.2% (+109,743 people)

+20.2% (+109,743 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $125,006

14. Jamaica

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.35

1.35 Total population: 2,827,377

2,827,377 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.0% (-318 people)

+0.0% (-318 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.0% (+54,248 people)

+2.0% (+54,248 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $6,047

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.35

1.35 Total population: 3,233,526

3,233,526 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -1.1% (-37,417 people)

-1.1% (-37,417 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -10.6% (-384,033 people)

-10.6% (-384,033 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $7,569

12. Lithuania

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.34

1.34 Total population: 2,831,639

2,831,639 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.1% (+30,800 people)

+1.1% (+30,800 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -4.3% (-126,050 people)

-4.3% (-126,050 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $25,065

11. Thailand

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.33

1.33 Total population: 71,697,030

71,697,030 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.1% (+95,927 people)

+0.1% (+95,927 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +3.0% (+2,118,428 people)

+3.0% (+2,118,428 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $6,910

10. Poland

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.33

1.33 Total population: 36,821,749

36,821,749 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -2.5% (-925,375 people)

-2.5% (-925,375 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -3.2% (-1,218,447 people)

-3.2% (-1,218,447 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $18,688

9. Cyprus

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.32

1.32 Total population: 1,251,488

1,251,488 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.6% (+7,300 people)

+0.6% (+7,300 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +7.2% (+84,520 people)

+7.2% (+84,520 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $32,048

8. Japan

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.30

1.30 Total population: 125,124,989

125,124,989 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.4% (-556,604 people)

-0.4% (-556,604 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -1.8% (-2,320,011 people)

-1.8% (-2,320,011 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $34,017

7. Italy

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.25

1.25 Total population: 58,940,425

58,940,425 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.3% (-192,748 people)

-0.3% (-192,748 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -2.1% (-1,293,523 people)

-2.1% (-1,293,523 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $34,776

6. Spain

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.19

1.19 Total population: 47,778,340

47,778,340 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.8% (+362,546 people)

+0.8% (+362,546 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.5% (+1,158,295 people)

+2.5% (+1,158,295 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $29,675

5. China

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.16

1.16 Total population: 1,412,175,000

1,412,175,000 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.0% (-185,000 people)

+0.0% (-185,000 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +3.6% (+48,935,000 people)

+3.6% (+48,935,000 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $12,720

4. Ukraine

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.16

1.16 Total population: 38,000,000

38,000,000 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -13.3% (-5,822,901 people)

-13.3% (-5,822,901 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -16.5% (-7,489,648 people)

-16.5% (-7,489,648 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $4,534

3. Malta

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.14

1.14 Total population: 531,113

531,113 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.4% (+12,577 people)

+2.4% (+12,577 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +24.7% (+105,146 people)

+24.7% (+105,146 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $34,128

2. Singapore

Fertility rate, 2021: 1.12

1.12 Total population: 5,637,022

5,637,022 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.4% (+183,456 people)

+3.4% (+183,456 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +4.4% (+237,860 people)

+4.4% (+237,860 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $82,808

1. South Korea

Source: aomam / iStock via Getty Images

Fertility rate, 2021: 0.81

0.81 Total population: 51,628,117

51,628,117 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.2% (-116,759 people)

-0.2% (-116,759 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.4% (+1,199,224 people)

+2.4% (+1,199,224 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $32,423

Rank Country Total fertility rate, 2021 GDP per capita ($) 1-yr population change (%) 10-yr population change (%) 1 Korea, Rep. 0.8 32,423 -0.2 2.4 2 Singapore 1.1 82,808 3.4 4.4 3 Malta 1.1 34,128 2.4 24.7 4 Ukraine 1.2 4,534 -13.3 -16.5 5 China 1.2 12,720 0.0 3.6 6 Spain 1.2 29,675 0.8 2.5 7 Italy 1.3 34,776 -0.3 -2.1 8 Japan 1.3 34,017 -0.4 -1.8 9 Cyprus 1.3 32,048 0.6 7.2 10 Poland 1.3 18,688 -2.5 -3.2 11 Thailand 1.3 6,910 0.1 3.0 12 Lithuania 1.3 25,065 1.1 -4.3 13 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.4 7,569 -1.1 -10.6 14 Jamaica 1.4 6,047 0.0 2.0 15 Luxembourg 1.4 125,006 2.0 20.2 16 Portugal 1.4 24,515 0.5 -0.5 17 Bahamas, The 1.4 31,458 0.5 6.3 18 Albania 1.4 6,810 -1.2 -4.1 19 Greece 1.4 20,867 -1.3 -4.9 20 St. Lucia 1.4 13,031 0.1 3.4 21 Mauritius 1.4 10,256 -0.3 0.3 22 Bhutan 1.4 3,560 0.6 7.3 23 Canada 1.4 55,522 1.8 11.0 24 Cuba 1.4 9,500 -0.4 -1.0 25 United Arab Emirates 1.5 53,708 0.8 7.9 26 Finland 1.5 50,872 0.3 2.2 27 Austria 1.5 52,085 1.0 6.6 28 Serbia 1.5 9,538 -2.5 -7.0 29 Belarus 1.5 7,888 -0.8 -2.3 30 Russian Federation 1.5 15,271 0.1 0.5

