Starbucks Was Filthy Today

Measure a retailer or fast-food company by how it looks or is run on a holiday when traffic is light. Laxman Narasimhan, new Starbucks CEO, you have a problem.



Starbucks Has a Problem

At a Starbucks in New York City that is usually busy and opens at 5:30, there were signs of employees who did not care. At 6:00, it was in shambles. The street outside was filled with broken trash bags, which have usually been taken away. The sidewalks have generally been washed by 6.



Inside, the floors were filthy. Usually, they have been mopped and are extremely clean. The location could not serve coffee or food right away. The employees needed another 15 minutes of preparation.



Granted, Starbucks has about 16,000 locations in the United States, but if one is not clean, how many others may not be?



It Has to Be Clean

Starbucks and other fast-food chains and retailers need to have clean, bright stores, no matter how good their prices are or how convenient their locations are. Walmart knows that. So do Costco and McDonald’s.

Oh, and by the way, the employees wanted a tip.