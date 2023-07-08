The Most Successful Restaurant Chains in America

Restaurant chains in America range from internationally known giants like McDonald’s, with units numbering in the five figures, to small regional operations like HopCat in Michigan with fewer than 20 locations each – and they specialize in everything from burgers and subs to pasta and pizza to chicken and, well, more chicken. (Here’s a list of 18 new chicken dishes that debuted in 2022.)

Nobody knows exactly how many restaurant chain businesses there are in America today, in part because it’s difficult to define “chain” (does a place with two locations count? three?), and also because new ones open or spring from single-unit establishments all the time. It’s clear that there are at least 500 worth considering, however, judging from the ranking of the country’s top 500 chains published last month by the top industry trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News.

To determine the 50 most successful restaurant chains in America out of that 500 – ranging from grab-and-go fast food purveyors to sit-down dinner houses – 24/7 Tempo reviewed NRN’s 2023 Top 500 Countdown, produced each year by the publication in partnership with Datassential and its Firefly platform.

A successful restaurant chain can post impressive numbers. According to the NRN ranking, at least 50 of them recorded systemwide U.S. sales of over $1 billion last year, and the seven largest exceeded $10 billion – with first-place McDonald’s bringing in almost $50 billion. (Here’s a look at the most popular fast food chain in every state.)

Note that the ranking below differs slightly from NRN’s original. In cases where sales were tied, we ranked chains with greater year-over-year growth higher. (The number of U.S. locations for each chain comes from the data company ScrapeHero’s Location Intelligence Reports, and was current on various dates between early May and late June of this year.)

Click here for a list of the most successful restaurant chains in America

While the pandemic put a dent in sales for many chain operations, and while they still face “challenges such as inflation, a shallow labor pool and the supply chain” (to quote NRN), it should be noted that 45 of the 50 chains here posted gains in 2022 over 2021 – with one of them, the Louisiana-based chicken-fingers specialist Raising Cane’s, jumping a remarkable 31.2%.