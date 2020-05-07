Struggles People With Food Allergies Are Facing During the Pandemic Hristina Byrnes

Some states have started to lift stay-at-home orders, but most of America is still on lockdown and communities still rush to stock up on food in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This creates a problem for people with food allergies as products they need are hard to come by.

Without access to certain brands,people with food allergies and special dietary needs have fewer options than ever and may have to go to great lengths to find items that won’t cause a reaction. Some of the strategies may actually increase their risk of being exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. As of May 6, more than 1.2 million cases had been confirmed in the United States.

24/7 Tempo reviewed information for people with food allergies from several sources, including Food Allergy Research & Education, to compile a list of 11 struggles people with life-threatening food allergies or special dietary needs face as a result of food shortages in grocery stores.

Whether people physically go to the store or use a delivery service to bring groceries to their doorstep, it’s important, now more than ever, to shop smart. That means minimizing trips to the store or cutting down on home deliveries by stocking up on foods that have a long shelf life – these are 20 fast-spoiling foods not to buy during the pandemic.

Click here for 11 struggles people with food allergies are face during the pandemic.