30 Popular Restaurants That Won’t Reopen After the Pandemic Colman Andrews

The restaurant industry has suffered more significant job and sales declines than any other sector in the country since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with losses of as much as $240 billion predicted by the end of this year, according to a COVID-19 impact survey published by the National Restaurant Association.

While eating places in many states have now been open for some weeks for outdoor dining, and with limited indoor dining now becoming increasingly acceptable, it might seem that things are looking up. Unfortunately, many restaurants that had planned to close only temporarily and wait out the lockdown, whether or not they stayed open in the meantime for takeout and delivery, are now realizing that it doesn’t make financial sense to reopen at all, even when they’re allowed to.

In addition to having sustained plummeting income over the past few months and laying off the majority of their employees, many restaurateurs are now realizing that social distancing protocols won’t allow them to serve enough customers to make reopening worthwhile. Like other businesses, restaurants are required to observe every state’s rules for reopening and social distancing.

The result of all these problems is that America’s restaurant population is shrinking fast. The reservation site OpenTable predicts that as many as one in four establishments will be gone when the dust settles.

The casualty list includes everything from mass-market chain units to upscale restaurants run by celebrity chefs. For instance, TGI Fridays forecasts that it will end up shuttering up to 20% of its 386 restaurants this year, and the 97-location Sweet Tomatoes bakery and buffet chain chain (called Souplantation in Southern California) is closing down entirely.

On the higher end, recent permanent closings include Wolfgang Puck’s The Source in Washington D.C., Daniel Boulud’s Bar Boulud in Boston, and David Chang’s Momofuku Nishi in New York City, as well as Manhattan’s celebrated 36-year-old Gotham Bar & Grill.

24/7 Tempo has been tracking permanent restaurant closings around the country, most recently publishing an updated list of 50 popular restaurants that won’t reopen after the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the carnage shows no signs of stopping, so we have now assembled this completely new list of 30 more restaurants, in 19 states as well as the nation’s capital, that are going out of business for good.