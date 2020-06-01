50 Popular Restaurants That Won’t Reopen After the Pandemic Colman Andrews

The restaurant trade has been particularly hard-hit by the onset of COVID-19. More than 8 million restaurant employees have been laid off or furloughed around the country. The restaurant industry as a whole is predicted to sustain $240 billion in losses by the end of 2020, according to a National Restaurant Association study of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Restaurants in many states are now at least partially open again, usually for outdoor dining only, or else with restrictions on indoor capacity. While waiting for business to resume, many establishments have managed to stay in business by making dine-out options available to their customers. There have even been fancy restaurants offering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus crisis.

Nevertheless, many thousands that closed “temporarily” when the first lockdown orders were issued have subsequently determined that they simply won’t be able to afford to reopen. In California alone, according to the California Restaurant Association, as many as 30,000 eating places might be out of business by the time the crisis abates. Restaurants are often examples of iconic businesses closed because of the coronavirus.

24/7 Tempo has assembled an updated list of 50 of the most popular eating places, in some 26 states and Washington D.C., that will not be reopening. These range from family-style Chinese restaurants to slick steakhouses, from neighborhood pubs to high-profile outposts of the Wolfgang Puck and David Chang empires.

Click here to see 50 popular restaurants that won’t reopen after the pandemic.

In addition to the individual restaurants on this list, numerous units of such nationwide chains as P.F. Chang’s, Outback Steakhouse, Denny’s, Morton’s the Steakhouse, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Steak ‘n Shake, and TGI Fridays have shuttered for good.

Some national or regional chains are closing down entirely, as well, among them Specialty’s Café and Bakery, which had 50 restaurants in California, Washington, and Illinois, and Sweet Tomatoes (called Souplantation in Southern California), a 97-location salad, soup, and bakery buffet chain covering several states. Still other notable operations have filed for bankruptcy, with their futures uncertain but at least some restaurant closings probably inevitable. Among these are Le Pain Quotidien and a 49-unit Florida-based IHOP franchisee.

New casualties are announced almost daily in virtually every state. 24/7 Tempo will periodically update and expand this list as the number of restaurants closing permanently continues to grow.