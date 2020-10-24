15 Ways To Keep Your Kids Safe On Halloween

Halloween, like just about every holiday in 2020, is going to be nothing like people have ever experienced. Though not entirely cancelled, some cities have banned events, and health experts are encouraging parents to skip on the beloved trick-or-treating tradition. But with some precautions, Halloween and the pandemic can co-exist without spreading the virus.

24/7 Tempo reviewed several public health sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, to compile a list of 15 tips to keep kids safe on Halloween.

Halloween 2020 is going to be epic, and it can be so that for the right reasons. For starters, it falls on a Saturday, which probably means a full day of costumes, candy, and crafts.

According to an independent survey from Insight to Action, a marketing research company, 46% of parents expect to go trick-or-treating with children at houses in their neighborhoods. However, in addition to trick-or-treating, house parties and school dances carry more risk, unless they are done outside while adhering to social distancing and masking rules.

Whatever parents and children choose to do, wearing a mask, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from people not in the same household, and frequent hand-washing is crucial.

Some states have recently issued stricter social distancing guidance after a resurgence of new cases of COVID-19, with a few places attempting outright ban on trick-or-treating because social distancing would be near impossible. Has your state cancelled popular Halloween events?

