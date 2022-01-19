Sleep Disorder Warning Signs You Should Know About

A good night’s sleep is important for health. Giving the body and mind a chance to rest and reset is vital yet about 1 in 3 adults don’t get enough sleep, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many people who struggle with getting enough rest can lay the blame on factors like alcohol, caffeine, stress, or simply staying up too late watching TV. But there are also a number of health issues that could point to a serious sleep disorder.

To determine sleep disorder warning signs to look for, 24/7 Tempo reviewed medical sources like the Cleveland Clinic and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai about symptoms of common sleep disorders.

These sleep disorder symptoms range from the obvious, like feeling sleepy during the day, to surprising effects on certain parts of the body. Many of these issues can be abated through lifestyle changes, but others could point to medical issues that require treatment.

Though most times occasional sleeplessness is just part of life, sometimes it’s a way for your body to tell you to check your health. These habits you think are normal may be masking a serious health problem.

