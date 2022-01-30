The Best Movies of 2021

Like a sequel no one asked for, 2021 was basically as unpleasant as the year that preceded it. On the bright side, at least the movies were better. Proving that the show must indeed go on, studios rolled out a number of delayed tentpole releases both in theaters and on streaming platforms. Audiences were also treated to acclaimed smaller films such as Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” and the French body horror flick “Titane,” among numerous others.

Bringing the year to an epic close was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which may turn out to be one of the best superhero films ever made. Not only was it the first release of the pandemic to earn over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, but critical and audience reception has been off the charts. Call it the perfect slice of escapism during these troubled times, and a fresh reminder that the theatrical experience is still alive and well—for certain types of movies, at least.

Whether watching at home or in theaters, viewers will find themselves spoiled for choice when it comes to the year’s best releases. So many titles flew under the radar that it could be a full decade before you uncover a new favorite. For instance, you might have caught the latest “Ghostbusters” movie, but what about Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” or Sian Heder’s “CODA?” May the following list be your guide.

To determine the best movies of 2021, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of December 2021. All ratings were weighted equally. Only movies with at least 2,000 audience votes on either IMDb were considered. Directorial credits and cast information comes from IMDb.